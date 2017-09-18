Lorne Michaels on TV in turbulent times: 'People trust television — certainly, our president does'

To say that "Saturday Night Live" has experienced a renaissance this year with one of its most politically charged seasons would be as understated as Alec Baldwin's pursed lips when he's impersonating Trump.

Asked about the importance of TV in turbulent times, Lorne Michaels, the creator and executive producer of the late-night sketch comedy show, says it comes down to trust.

"I think on a certain level, people trust television — certainly, our president does," Michaels told The Times on the Emmys red carpet.

"The hard part of this last season was things were changing so quickly," he added. "Something that you wrote on Wednesday was no longer relevant by Friday. ...You have to keep up. And when people are following the news, and paying attention the way they were this entire election, it helps us."

That boost translated to nine Emmy wins this year for the show, including a win for variety sketch series as well as a supporting actor in a comedy series win for Baldwin and supporting actress for Kate McKinnon, who portrayed Hillary Clinton.

