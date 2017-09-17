TELEVISION
Live updates: 2017 Emmy Awards
If we're living in an era of Peak TV, then tonight's Emmy Awards show promises to be a trip to the summit. With a nominations list packed with talent, including for "Big Little Lies," "Feud" and "The Handmaid's Tale," we're predicting that it could be a banner year for stories about women. The gold has already started rolling in thanks to last weekend's Creative Arts Emmys ceremonies, which awarded Ava DuVernay’s Netflix documentary "The 13th" four trophies.

Red carpet

Sterling K. Brown, Julianne Hough and more on the 2017 Emmy red carpet

Libby Hill

It's less than 90 minutes until the ceremony begins, and the 2017 Emmys red carpet is heating up.  Check out Sterling K. Brown, Julianne Hough and Rico Rodriguez below, and stick around for more red carpet pics to come. 

"This Is Us" actor Sterling K. Brown and Ryan Michelle Bathe arrive at the 69th Emmy Awards at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles. (Kirk McKoy / Los Angeles Times)
Dancer and actress Julianne Hough. (Kirk McKoy / Los Angeles Times)
"Modern Family" actor Rico Rodriguez (Kirk McKoy / Los Angeles Times)
Full gallery from the 2017 Emmy red carpet. >>>

Latest updates

