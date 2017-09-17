If we're living in an era of Peak TV, then tonight's Emmy Awards show promises to be a trip to the summit. With a nominations list packed with talent, including for "Big Little Lies," "Feud" and "The Handmaid's Tale," we're predicting that it could be a banner year for stories about women. The gold has already started rolling in thanks to last weekend's Creative Arts Emmys ceremonies, which awarded Ava DuVernay’s Netflix documentary "The 13th" four trophies.
Sterling K. Brown, Julianne Hough and more on the 2017 Emmy red carpet
|Libby Hill
It's less than 90 minutes until the ceremony begins, and the 2017 Emmys red carpet is heating up. Check out Sterling K. Brown, Julianne Hough and Rico Rodriguez below, and stick around for more red carpet pics to come.