The 2016 Emmy Awards was a celebration of nerd TV

Remember when the Emmys recognized clones, a hacktivist with an “imaginary friend" and Sherlock all in the same year? 2016 was a big year for geekdom at the Emmy Awards, with many of the top prizes going to fan-favorite genre TV shows.

Tatiana Maslany was finally recognized for her performances in “Orphan Black,” winning lead actress in a drama series for tackling not one, but several roles as clones Sarah, Alison, Cosima, Helena, Rachel, M.K. and Krystal. Each woman is a distinct character with a unique personality and history, all sharing the same face, and sometimes even the same space. The Clone Club was unable to contain its excitement and exploded with memes to celebrate the occasion.

Meanwhile, lead actor in a drama went to Rami Malek of “Mr. Robot” for his portrayal of Elliot Alderson, a cybersecurity engineer who moonlights as a cybervigilante. What separates Elliot from your average hacktivist working to eliminate income inequality is that the man responsible for recruiting him into the underground organization (spoiler alert!) turned out to be a figment of his imagination.

And of course, we can’t forget that “Game of Thrones” made history during these 68th Emmy Awards when it won best drama series for the second straight year. Combined with the show’s wins for writing and directing that night, the total Emmy haul for “Game of Thrones” was pushed to 38 awards, more than any other drama or comedy series ever. (Alas, the series will not be adding to its overall total in 2017).

In addition to these nods in the drama categories, “Sherlock: The Abominable Bride” was crowned the best TV movie, Kate McKinnon won for supporting actress in a comedy series (though for her work on “Saturday Night Live” rather than “Ghostbusters”) and “Key & Peele,” with its numerous genre spoofs, won in the variety sketch show category.