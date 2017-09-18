The stars aligned for the glittery Governors Ball, the Emmys' official after-party

Elisabeth Moss of "The Handmaid's Tale" arrives at the Governors Ball on Sunday night. (Al Seib / Los Angeles Times)

After the Emmy Awards wrapped, it was off to the Governors Ball, the evening's official post-party celebration. Nobody who was anybody escaped the river of formally clad folks walking from the Microsoft Theater to the nearby L.A. Convention Center, where a score of stairs awaited those who'd been walking in heels all day. Jimmy Kimmel was spotted making the trip, as were Priyanka Chopra, GLAAD President Sarah Kate Ellis and directing nominee Lesli Linka Glatter. Tables packed with glasses of Champagne and bottles of water greeted the guests as they reached their destination and entered a room that had been transformed for the evening. Massive Emmy statues flanked the entry and dots of blue light looked like stars on a dark sky surrounding the festivities. Hanging from the ceiling were hundreds — maybe thousands? — of gold tubes that gave the effect of walking through the heart of a fantastical pipe organ.

Dancers perform at the Governors Ball on Sunday. (Al Seib / Los Angeles Times)

In the middle of the room, a round, tiered, rotating stage rose toward the ceiling. As the celebration began, a quartet of women in shining gold dresses played the strings on instrumental renditions of tunes by Michael Jackson, Bruno Mars and Journey. The dancing wouldn't start until much later. Susan Sarandon arrived promptly, chatting while Seth MacFarlane fought the flow of bodies to pop back outside for a bit. Debra Messing made her way across the room, and Thandie Newton simply glowed as the hundreds of guests streamed in. At a table in the A-list cluster of seats, presenter Anika Noni Rose of BET's "The Quad," chiffon skirt surrounding her like a pink cloud, tucked into the Patina Catering meal right off the bat. Alec Baldwin flew solo past her, toting his third Emmy as if he had carried one around his whole life.

Viola Davis, left, with Cicely Tyson at the Governors Ball. (Tibrina Hobson / AFP/Getty Images)