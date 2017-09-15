Many are already calling 2017 Emmy’s year of the woman. But year of the women might be more like it.

This year’s Emmy nominations, announced Thursday, were dominated by “Big Little Lies,” “The Crown,” “The Handmaid’s Tale” and “Feud: Bette and Joan,” shows that not only highlight strong female performances but also put women’s stories at the center of the action.

The range of these stories — and the women who helped bring them to life — is a reminder that the Golden Age of TV, ushered in by male anti-heroes, is increasingly casting a spotlight on the collective female experience.

With “Game of Thrones” out of contention, the drama series category welcomed two newcomers that, in wildly different ways, saw women pitted against one another. In Netflix’s “The Crown,” the young Queen Elizabeth II (Claire Foy) reluctantly squelches her sister’s romance with a divorced man. Hulu’s “The Handmaid’s Tale,” imagines a theocratic dystopia in which fertile women are enslaved as surrogates to the wives of the ruling class. Each series received 13 nominations.

Likewise, the limited-series category was led by two stories of women with complex relationships: “Feud,” which dramatized the legendary rivalry between Joan Crawford and Bette Davis, and “Big Little Lies,” a murder mystery set among well-heeled Monterey mothers.