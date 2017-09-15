If we're living in an era of Peak TV, then Sunday's Emmy Awards show promises to be a trip to the summit. With a nominations list packed with talent, including for "Big Little Lies," "Feud" and "The Handmaid's Tale," we're predicting that it could be a banner year for stories about women. The gold has already started rolling in thanks to last weekend's Creative Arts Emmys ceremonies, which awarded Ava DuVernay’s Netflix documentary "The 13th" four trophies.
Women are the real standouts of the 2017 Emmy nominees
|Meredith Blake
Many are already calling 2017 Emmy’s year of the woman. But year of the women might be more like it.
This year’s Emmy nominations, announced Thursday, were dominated by “Big Little Lies,” “The Crown,” “The Handmaid’s Tale” and “Feud: Bette and Joan,” shows that not only highlight strong female performances but also put women’s stories at the center of the action.
The range of these stories — and the women who helped bring them to life — is a reminder that the Golden Age of TV, ushered in by male anti-heroes, is increasingly casting a spotlight on the collective female experience.
With “Game of Thrones” out of contention, the drama series category welcomed two newcomers that, in wildly different ways, saw women pitted against one another. In Netflix’s “The Crown,” the young Queen Elizabeth II (Claire Foy) reluctantly squelches her sister’s romance with a divorced man. Hulu’s “The Handmaid’s Tale,” imagines a theocratic dystopia in which fertile women are enslaved as surrogates to the wives of the ruling class. Each series received 13 nominations.
Likewise, the limited-series category was led by two stories of women with complex relationships: “Feud,” which dramatized the legendary rivalry between Joan Crawford and Bette Davis, and “Big Little Lies,” a murder mystery set among well-heeled Monterey mothers.
Emmy host Stephen Colbert is clearly in the bag for 'Stranger Things'
|Chris Barton
Emmy emcee Stephen Colbert may be new to the awards-show-hosting game, but he rolled out the red carpet like a professional on Tuesday morning as part of the run-up to the 69th Emmy Awards.
After revealing his own personal TV binge list, which included "Gilmore Girls" and "The Crown," he showed a bit more Netflix bias:
"I looooved 'Stranger Things,'" said Colbert. "I was late to the party, but I absolutely love it. That is my childhood. I was those kids playing Dungeons & Dragons. I’m first-generation D&D, baby. I went to Gen Con, I met [D&D inventor] Gary Gygax, man. I played with [early D&D writer] Len Lakofka. Yeah, deep cut."
"The design of ['Stranger Things'] was so incredible. The sheets that the kids have on the bed? Those were my sheets. My mom bought those sheets for me in 1978. Did they win? They should win."
The complete list of Emmy nominations
|Los Angeles Times Staff
In the run-up to Sunday night's Emmy Awards, “Westworld” and “Saturday Night Live” lead the nominations with 22 nods apiece. It’s the most nominations the long-running NBC late-night sketch show has received in a single season. “SNL” also broke its own record for the most nominations for any program with 231 total.
The Creative Arts Emmys ceremonies held in Los Angeles last the weekend revealed the winners in several categories that don’t make it to air on the prime-time Emmy awards, with HBO’s “Westworld,” NBC’s “SNL” and Netflix’s “Stranger Things” each taking home five awards.
The remaining winners will be revealed at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT Sunday on CBS.
Sean Spicer thinks Melissa McCarthy should share her Emmy Award with him
|Nardine Saad
Former White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer has warmed up to Melissa McCarthy's Emmy-winning portrayal of him on "Saturday Night Live." So much so that he thinks he deserves a piece of the gilded pie.
When asked earlier this week if McCarthy owes him part of her award, Spicer grinned and said, "I think we should share."
McCarthy took home the award for guest actress in a comedy at last week's Creative Arts Emmys for lampooning President Trump's former chief spokesman.
Spicer, who had at first criticized the recurring bit, acquiesced to the reporter's line of questioning and admitted that he thought "the first one was funny."
What time are the Emmy Awards?
|Nardine Saad
TV’s biggest night is nearly here and we know you've got a few questions.
The 69th Primetime Emmy Awards will air live on CBS at 5 p.m. Pacific time until about 8 p.m.
"The Late Show" host Stephen Colbert will run point during the ceremony as this year's host while the Television Academy doles out awards for best drama, comedy, limited series and TV movie, in addition to awarding the top talent from said categories.
While many of the gilded statuettes were handed out during last weekend's Creative Arts Emmys, there are still quite a few to be had on Sunday. For more details about Sunday's show, click here.