If we're living in an era of Peak TV, then tonight's Emmy Awards show promises to be a trip to the summit. With a nominations list packed with talent, including for "Big Little Lies," "Feud" and "The Handmaid's Tale," we're predicting that it could be a banner year for stories about women. The gold has already started rolling in thanks to last weekend's Creative Arts Emmys ceremonies, which awarded Ava DuVernay’s Netflix documentary "The 13th" four trophies.
Watch President Trump sing 'Green Acres' at the 2006 Emmy Awards
|Los Angeles Times Staff
President Trump joined "Will & Grace's" Megan Mullally at the 2006 Emmy Awards to sing the "Green Acres" theme. For those unaware of the CBS sitcom that ran from 1965 to 1971, the series starred Eddie Albert and Eva Gabor as a wealthy to-do couple who moved from New York City to the country looking for a new life.
So.. that happened!