If we're living in an era of Peak TV, then tonight's Emmy Awards show promises to be a trip to the summit. With a nominations list packed with talent, including for "Big Little Lies," "Feud" and "The Handmaid's Tale," we're predicting that it could be a banner year for stories about women. The gold has already started rolling in thanks to last weekend's Creative Arts Emmys ceremonies, which awarded Ava DuVernay’s Netflix documentary "The 13th" four trophies.
Watch 'Saturday Night Live's' Emmy-nominated sketches
|Tracy Brown
The 2016-17 season was a strong one for “Saturday Night Live,” which saw a surge in ratings and has already won five Emmys going into Sunday’s Primetime Emmy Awards show.
The presidential campaign, election and its aftermath provided the variety sketch show plenty of material to incorporate into the season, but it wasn’t only the political sketches that were memorable this year. Here’s a look at some highlights from “SNL’s” Emmy-nominated episodes.
Nominees Alec Baldwin and Kate McKinnon kicked off “SNL’s” 42nd season re-enacting Donald Trump and Hillary Clinton’s first presidential debate. Baldwin, of course, played the eventual president throughout the season, while McKinnon’s political impersonations expanded to include Atty. Gen. Jeff Sessions, Secretary of Education Betsy DeVos and counselor to the president Kellyanne Conway.
The musical “Kellyanne Conway” sketch featuring McKinnon was even nominated for picture editing for variety programming (although it lost to a segment from “Last Week Tonight With John Oliver”).
Guest actress and guest actor in a comedy series winners Melissa McCarthy and Dave Chappelle both won for their turns hosting “SNL.” McCarthy reprised her performance as then White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer in her episode, while one of the most memorable and poignant moments of Chappelle’s episode was the “Election Night” sketch (though it would be remiss to overlook Chappelle’s “Walking Dead” parody, which you can watch here. Beware of adult language).
This year's Emmy-winning “SNL” episodes also include the one hosted by Jimmy Fallon (which won for technical direction, camerawork, video control for a series) and the one hosted by Alec Baldwin (which won for makeup for a multi-camera series or special [non prosthetic] and production design for variety, non-fiction, reality or reality competition programming).
In the Baldwin episode, fans learned that there was in fact another person vying to play the president on “SNL”: supporting actress in a comedy series nominee Leslie Jones.
Of course, not all of “SNL’s” memorable moments this season were tied to presidential politics.
Totino’s pizza rolls were the foundation of a passionate affair in a sketch that featured supporting actress in a comedy series nominee Vanessa Bayer and Kristen Stewart (and people will probably never look at the frozen pizza snack the same ever again).
Additionally, guest actor in a comedy series nominee Lin-Manuel Miranda took a turn as one of the “Stranger Things” kids and guest actress in a comedy series Kristin Wiig played Furonica in a sketch that revisited the pet rescue efforts of Whiskers R We.
Plus, who could forget guest actor in a comedy series nominee Tom Hanks debuting David S. Pumpkins and his dance moves?
Any questions?