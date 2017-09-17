Watch 'Saturday Night Live's' Emmy-nominated sketches

The 2016-17 season was a strong one for “Saturday Night Live,” which saw a surge in ratings and has already won five Emmys going into Sunday’s Primetime Emmy Awards show.

The presidential campaign, election and its aftermath provided the variety sketch show plenty of material to incorporate into the season, but it wasn’t only the political sketches that were memorable this year. Here’s a look at some highlights from “SNL’s” Emmy-nominated episodes.

Nominees Alec Baldwin and Kate McKinnon kicked off “SNL’s” 42nd season re-enacting Donald Trump and Hillary Clinton’s first presidential debate. Baldwin, of course, played the eventual president throughout the season, while McKinnon’s political impersonations expanded to include Atty. Gen. Jeff Sessions, Secretary of Education Betsy DeVos and counselor to the president Kellyanne Conway.

The musical “Kellyanne Conway” sketch featuring McKinnon was even nominated for picture editing for variety programming (although it lost to a segment from “Last Week Tonight With John Oliver”).