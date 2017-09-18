The Emmy Awards have wrapped. "Big Little Lies" was a big winner along with Donald Glover, "Saturday Night Live" and "The Handmaid's Tale." Lena Waithe made history as the first black woman to win for writing in a comedy series, "Handmaid's" was the first streaming show to win drama, and Donald Glover was the first black man to win directing in comedy. Check out our behind-the-scenes stories, fashion breakdowns and red carpet interviews.
Watch Stephen Colbert explain why everything's better on TV
|Libby Hill
Stephen Colbert understands that sometimes you want to go where everybody knows your name. Scratch that. Where you know everybody's name. Because they're on TV. And you're watching it.
Regardless, the host of the 2017 Emmy Awards opened his show with a song-and-dance number reminding the world that when, well, the world gets to be a little too much, there's always refuge to be found on television.
As delightful as Colbert's performance is, the entire bit is elevated by a surprise appearance by Chance the Rapper, who implored viewers to watch TV, sure, but to also not blind themselves to the pressing social issues of our time.
Chance's rap in full:
Yo, Stephen, what a beautiful segue
Let me take over, I can make us some headway
I love television, it’s a pleasant distraction
But just imagine taking action
I like "Brooklyn Nine-Nine," in fact I’m addicted
But where’s the cop show where one gets convicted?
I miss the classics, I still think "MASH" rocks
But if Hawkeye can be a soldier, why not Laverne Cox
"Bob’s Burgers" make you smile, but please don’t ignore
The decline of the independent, family-run store
I get them finales they got you focused
Just record the show and try to show up at the protest
Ya heard
The song can be heard in full above. And read more about Colbert's hosting gig here.