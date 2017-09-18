Watch Stephen Colbert explain why everything's better on TV

Stephen Colbert understands that sometimes you want to go where everybody knows your name. Scratch that. Where you know everybody's name. Because they're on TV. And you're watching it.

Regardless, the host of the 2017 Emmy Awards opened his show with a song-and-dance number reminding the world that when, well, the world gets to be a little too much, there's always refuge to be found on television.

As delightful as Colbert's performance is, the entire bit is elevated by a surprise appearance by Chance the Rapper, who implored viewers to watch TV, sure, but to also not blind themselves to the pressing social issues of our time.

Chance's rap in full:

Yo, Stephen, what a beautiful segue

Let me take over, I can make us some headway

I love television, it’s a pleasant distraction

But just imagine taking action

I like "Brooklyn Nine-Nine," in fact I’m addicted

But where’s the cop show where one gets convicted?

I miss the classics, I still think "MASH" rocks

But if Hawkeye can be a soldier, why not Laverne Cox

"Bob’s Burgers" make you smile, but please don’t ignore

The decline of the independent, family-run store

I get them finales they got you focused

Just record the show and try to show up at the protest

Ya heard

The song can be heard in full above. And read more about Colbert's hosting gig here.