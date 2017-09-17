If we're living in an era of Peak TV, then tonight's Emmy Awards show promises to be a trip to the summit. With a nominations list packed with talent, including for "Big Little Lies," "Feud" and "The Handmaid's Tale," we're predicting that it could be a banner year for stories about women. The gold has already started rolling in thanks to last weekend's Creative Arts Emmys ceremonies, which awarded Ava DuVernay’s Netflix documentary "The 13th" four trophies.
Watch Tracee Ellis Ross sing her Emmy prep song; shaving has never sounded so glamorous
|Meredith Woerner
Tracee Ellis Ross can make even the most mundane tasks seem fabulous. Inspired by Tituss Burgess’ similar Instagram song (which we, unfortunately, can’t embed here due to a few NSFW words at the end but, trust us, it’s hilarious.) Ross used her lovely pipes to keep fans updated on her Emmy road like some sort of wonderful animated Disney princess.
Fingers crossed these two spark a pampering trend. See how other celebs got ready for the big night including the one and only Oprah.