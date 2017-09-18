Issa Rae, RuPaul, Milo Ventimiglia and more on the last show they had an emotional response to

At the 2017 Emmy Awards we asked the people responsible for making "Peak TV": "What is the last show you had a strong, emotional response to?"

The answers ran the gamut of the recent Emmy nomination list, with many, many nominees and presenters picking eventual drama series winner "The Handmaid's Tale" as the show that elicited strong feelings.

John Turturro from "The Night Of" name-checked the Margaret Atwood adaptation (because "unfortunately, it seems very relevant") as did Emmy winner RuPaul Charles and "Feud's" Jackie Hoffman.

Meanwhile, Milo Ventimiglia from "This Is Us" offered a variety of titles including limited series winner "Big Little Lies," "Stranger Things" and this surprising reveal: "At times even 'Big Bang Theory' gets me."

"The Night Of" star Michael Kenneth Williams picked the last season of "Shameless," and guest actor in a drama series winner Gerald McRaney of "This is Us" reached back to extol his affection for previous Emmy favorite "Downton Abbey."

Of Carson, Bates, Edith and the gang, the former star of "Major Dad" said, "I loved those people."