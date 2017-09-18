The Emmy Awards have wrapped. "Big Little Lies" was a big winner along with Donald Glover, "Saturday Night Live" and "The Handmaid's Tale." Lena Waithe made history as the first black woman to win for writing in a comedy series, "Handmaid's" was the first streaming show to win drama, and Donald Glover was the first black man to win directing in comedy. Check out our behind-the-scenes stories, fashion breakdowns and red carpet interviews.
Issa Rae, RuPaul, Milo Ventimiglia and more on the last show they had an emotional response to
|Los Angeles Times Staff
At the 2017 Emmy Awards we asked the people responsible for making "Peak TV": "What is the last show you had a strong, emotional response to?"
The answers ran the gamut of the recent Emmy nomination list, with many, many nominees and presenters picking eventual drama series winner "The Handmaid's Tale" as the show that elicited strong feelings.
John Turturro from "The Night Of" name-checked the Margaret Atwood adaptation (because "unfortunately, it seems very relevant") as did Emmy winner RuPaul Charles and "Feud's" Jackie Hoffman.
Meanwhile, Milo Ventimiglia from "This Is Us" offered a variety of titles including limited series winner "Big Little Lies," "Stranger Things" and this surprising reveal: "At times even 'Big Bang Theory' gets me."
"The Night Of" star Michael Kenneth Williams picked the last season of "Shameless," and guest actor in a drama series winner Gerald McRaney of "This is Us" reached back to extol his affection for previous Emmy favorite "Downton Abbey."
Of Carson, Bates, Edith and the gang, the former star of "Major Dad" said, "I loved those people."