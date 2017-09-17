Why was Chance the Rapper at the Emmys?

The politically active Chicago MC made a surprise appearance during Stephen Colbert’s opening number, dropping a verse about how he hopes television can be more than a “pleasant distraction.”

But how did one of music's biggest young stars end up on TV's biggest night? Because he was a nominee.

Chance was up for the Emmy for original music and lyrics for "Last Christmas," from a "Saturday Night Live" sketch paying tribute to Run-DMC's holiday classic "Christmas in Hollis." (The award went to Common's song "Letter to the Free," from Ava DuVernay's "13th.")