If we're living in an era of Peak TV, then tonight's Emmy Awards show promises to be a trip to the summit. With a nominations list packed with talent, including for "Big Little Lies," "Feud" and "The Handmaid's Tale," we're predicting that it could be a banner year for stories about women. The gold has already started rolling in thanks to last weekend's Creative Arts Emmys ceremonies, which awarded Ava DuVernay’s Netflix documentary "The 13th" four trophies.
Why was Chance the Rapper at the Emmys?
|Mikael Wood
The politically active Chicago MC made a surprise appearance during Stephen Colbert’s opening number, dropping a verse about how he hopes television can be more than a “pleasant distraction.”
But how did one of music's biggest young stars end up on TV's biggest night? Because he was a nominee.
Chance was up for the Emmy for original music and lyrics for "Last Christmas," from a "Saturday Night Live" sketch paying tribute to Run-DMC's holiday classic "Christmas in Hollis." (The award went to Common's song "Letter to the Free," from Ava DuVernay's "13th.")