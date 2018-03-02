President Trump and Alec Baldwin are sniping at each other on Twitter. Yes, again

It's been 502 very long days since Alec Baldwin debuted his Donald Trump impersonation on "Saturday Night Live," and his feud with the president persists.
The latest battle in the ongoing war began Thursday with a Baldwin interview in the Hollywood Reporter.
"Every time I do it now, it's like agony," Baldwin said of performing as Trump. "Agony. I can't."
The actor then quickly pivoted to the midterm elections and how most random strangers he could meet on the street "would be more qualified — ethically, morally, intellectually and spiritually — than Trump."
The president took offense at Baldwin's thoughts and made his displeasure known by way of his favorite outlet.
"Alec Baldwin, whose dying mediocre career was saved by his terrible impersonation of me on SNL, now says playing me was agony," the president tweeted early Friday morning. "Alec, it was agony for those who were forced to watch. Bring back Darrell Hammond, funnier and a far greater talent!"
Congratulations to Hammond, we guess. Also, congratulations to "Alex" Baldwin, to whom Trump initially directed the tweet before deleting it and starting over.
But Baldwin wasn't going to be dispatched so easily.
The actor fired off four completely rational tweets in response to the president, insulting a potential Trump Presidential Library, implying that the first lady wanted tickets to "SNL" and proving he was definitely not mediocre.
"Agony though it may be, I'd like to hang in there for the impeachment hearings, the resignation speech, the farewell helicopter ride to Mar-A-Lago," Baldwin tweeted. "You know. The Good Stuff. That we've all been waiting for."
Then things got significantly more pointed.
"Looking forward to the Trump Presidential Library. A putting green. Recipes for chocolate cake. A live Twitter feed for visitors to post on. A little black book w the phone numbers of porn stars. You're in and out in five minutes. Just like…," Baldwin's second tweet read.
"And Mr President... please ask your wife to stop calling me for SNL tickets. (Hey, Melania...we've got Charles Barkley this Saturday!)" Baldwin added.
"Signing off for now. On my way to shoot MOTHERLESS BROOKLYN and grateful to be working w Edward Norton, Cherry Jones, Willem Dafoe, Bruce Willis, Bobby Canavale, Gugu Mbatha-Raw, Michael K Williams," Baldwin concluded. "If this is mediocrity, give me more."
If nothing else, both men succeeded in proving that Twitter's move to a 280-character limit for tweets was a huge mistake.
