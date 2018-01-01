Tuesday's TV highlights: 'NCIS,' W.C. Fields and more

SERIES

NCIS Gibbs (Mark Harmon) and the team try to stop drug runners operating out of a local marina in the drama’s midseason premiere. 8 p.m. CBS

Married at First Sight The unscripted series returns with a matchmaking special, followed by three new episodes. 8, 9, 10 and 10:30 p.m. Lifetime

My Big Fat Fabulous Life This reality series starring plus-size dancer Whitney Way Thore is back for another season. 8 p.m. TLC

black-ish It’s back to work for Bow (Tracee Ellis Ross) following her maternity leave in this new episode. 9 p.m. ABC

LA to Vegas Dylan McDermott (“The Practice”) makes a departure from his usual dramatic work with this new workplace sitcom about an airline that ferries passengers to Sin City. Peter Stormare (“Fargo”) and Ed Weeks (“The Mindy Project”) also star. 9 p.m. Fox

Intervention The nation’s opioid crisis is examined in the docu-series’ season premiere. 9 p.m. A&E

The Mick Jennie Garth (“Beverly Hills, 90210”) guest stars as herself on a new episode of the Kaitlin Olson sitcom 9:30 p.m. Fox

Bizarre Foods: Delicious Destinations Host Andrew Zimmern is headed to the Scottish Highlands in the season premiere. 9:30 p.m. Travel Channel

Tesla’s Death Ray: A Murder Declassified The genius some call “the man who invented the 20th century,” his mysterious death and his rumored weapon of mass destruction are the subjects of this new series. 10 p.m. Discovery Channel

Restored by the Fords Designer Leanne Ford and her brother Steve, a licensed contractor, fix up fixer-uppers in Pittsburgh in this new home makeover show. 10 p.m. HGTV

I Am Jazz Transgender teen Jazz Jennings is ready to try dating in the season premiere of her reality series. 10 p.m. TLC

Hunting Hitler CIA veteran Bob Baer continues his search in the Season 3 premiere. 10:09 p.m. History Channel

MOVIES

The Bank Dick A slate of flicks starring the inimitable W.C. Fields includes this riotous 1940 comedy. 7:45 p.m. Turner Classic Movies

In a Valley of Violence Ethan Hawke stars in this spare 2016 western about a drifter who seeks revenge for the killing of his dog. John Travolta and Taissa Farmiga also star. 8 p.m. HBO

TALK SHOWS

CBS This Morning (N) 7 a.m. KCBS

Today Clip art therapy; paying less for almost anything. (N) 7 a.m. KNBC

KTLA Morning News (N) 7 a.m. KTLA

Good Morning America (N) 7 a.m. KABC

Good Day LA Kim Matula (“LA to Vegas”). (N) 7 a.m. KTTV

Megyn Kelly Today (N) 9 a.m. KNBC

Live With Kelly and Ryan America Ferrera; Colleen Ballinger (“Miranda Sings”). (N) 9 a.m. KABC

The View (N) 10 a.m. KABC

The Talk Dylan McDermott; entertainment journalist Elizabeth Wagmeister. (N) 1 p.m. KCBS

The Dr. Oz Show Corey Feldman. (N) 1 p.m. KTTV

The Doctors 2 p.m. KCBS

Steve Lisa Vanderpump (“Vanderpump Rules”); Phil Keoghan (“The Amazing Race”). (N) 2 p.m. KNBC

Harry Kumail Nanjiani; Roma Downey; 10-year-old musical prodigies perform. 2 p.m. KTTV

Rachael Ray Tackling a cold; what to eat to lose weight in one day. (N) 2 p.m. KCOP

Dr. Phil A drug-addicted mom admits that she drives her daughter while under the influence. 3 p.m. KCBS

The Ellen DeGeneres Show Ricky Martin. (N) 3 p.m. KNBC

The Real Nick Lachey. 3 p.m. KTTV

Amanpour on PBS (N) 11 p.m. KVCR

The Daily Show With Trevor Noah (N) 11 p.m. Comedy Central

Conan Elijah Wood; JoAnna Garcia Swisher. 11 p.m. and 12:30 a.m. TBS

Amanpour on PBS (N) 11:30 p.m. KOCE

The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon Patton Oswalt; Kate McKinnon; Wiz Khalifa and Ty Dolla Sign perform. 11:34 p.m. KNBC

The Late Show With Stephen Colbert Journalist Anderson Cooper; comic Maz Jobrani; Margo Price performs. (N) 11:35 p.m. KCBS

Jimmy Kimmel Live 11:35 p.m. KABC

The Late Late Show With James Corden Debra Messing; Taran Killam; Sam Rockwell; Bebe Rexha performs with Florida Georgia Line. 12:37 a.m. KCBS

Late Night With Seth Meyers John Lithgow; Jonathan Groff; journalist Michael Lewis. 12:37 a.m. KNBC

Nightline (N) 12:37 a.m. KABC

Last Call With Carson Daly Paula Poundstone; the Shelters perform; Dominic Minghella. 1:38 a.m. KNBC

SPORTS

Hockey The Kings play the Edmonton Oilers and the Ducks visit the Vancouver Canucks. 6:30 p.m. NBC Sports; 7 p.m. FSN

Basketball The Clippers host the Memphis Grizzlies. 7:30 p.m. FS Prime

