Tuesday's TV highlights: 'NCIS,' W.C. Fields and more

SERIES
NCIS Gibbs (Mark Harmon) and the team try to stop drug runners operating out of a local marina in the drama’s midseason premiere. 8 p.m. CBS
Married at First Sight The unscripted series returns with a matchmaking special, followed by three new episodes. 8, 9, 10 and 10:30 p.m. Lifetime
My Big Fat Fabulous Life This reality series starring plus-size dancer Whitney Way Thore is back for another season. 8 p.m. TLC
black-ish It’s back to work for Bow (Tracee Ellis Ross) following her maternity leave in this new episode. 9 p.m. ABC
LA to Vegas Dylan McDermott (“The Practice”) makes a departure from his usual dramatic work with this new workplace sitcom about an airline that ferries passengers to Sin City. Peter Stormare (“Fargo”) and Ed Weeks (“The Mindy Project”) also star. 9 p.m. Fox
Intervention The nation’s opioid crisis is examined in the docu-series’ season premiere. 9 p.m. A&E
The Mick Jennie Garth (“Beverly Hills, 90210”) guest stars as herself on a new episode of the Kaitlin Olson sitcom 9:30 p.m. Fox
Bizarre Foods: Delicious Destinations Host Andrew Zimmern is headed to the Scottish Highlands in the season premiere. 9:30 p.m. Travel Channel
Tesla’s Death Ray: A Murder Declassified The genius some call “the man who invented the 20th century,” his mysterious death and his rumored weapon of mass destruction are the subjects of this new series. 10 p.m. Discovery Channel
Restored by the Fords Designer Leanne Ford and her brother Steve, a licensed contractor, fix up fixer-uppers in Pittsburgh in this new home makeover show. 10 p.m. HGTV
I Am Jazz Transgender teen Jazz Jennings is ready to try dating in the season premiere of her reality series. 10 p.m. TLC
Hunting Hitler CIA veteran Bob Baer continues his search in the Season 3 premiere. 10:09 p.m. History Channel
MOVIES
The Bank Dick A slate of flicks starring the inimitable W.C. Fields includes this riotous 1940 comedy. 7:45 p.m. Turner Classic Movies
In a Valley of Violence Ethan Hawke stars in this spare 2016 western about a drifter who seeks revenge for the killing of his dog. John Travolta and Taissa Farmiga also star. 8 p.m. HBO
TALK SHOWS
CBS This Morning (N) 7 a.m. KCBS
Today Clip art therapy; paying less for almost anything. (N) 7 a.m. KNBC
KTLA Morning News (N) 7 a.m. KTLA
Good Morning America (N) 7 a.m. KABC
Good Day LA Kim Matula (“LA to Vegas”). (N) 7 a.m. KTTV
Megyn Kelly Today (N) 9 a.m. KNBC
Live With Kelly and Ryan America Ferrera; Colleen Ballinger (“Miranda Sings”). (N) 9 a.m. KABC
The View (N) 10 a.m. KABC
The Talk Dylan McDermott; entertainment journalist Elizabeth Wagmeister. (N) 1 p.m. KCBS
The Dr. Oz Show Corey Feldman. (N) 1 p.m. KTTV
The Doctors 2 p.m. KCBS
Steve Lisa Vanderpump (“Vanderpump Rules”); Phil Keoghan (“The Amazing Race”). (N) 2 p.m. KNBC
Harry Kumail Nanjiani; Roma Downey; 10-year-old musical prodigies perform. 2 p.m. KTTV
Rachael Ray Tackling a cold; what to eat to lose weight in one day. (N) 2 p.m. KCOP
Dr. Phil A drug-addicted mom admits that she drives her daughter while under the influence. 3 p.m. KCBS
The Ellen DeGeneres Show Ricky Martin. (N) 3 p.m. KNBC
The Real Nick Lachey. 3 p.m. KTTV
Amanpour on PBS (N) 11 p.m. KVCR
The Daily Show With Trevor Noah (N) 11 p.m. Comedy Central
Conan Elijah Wood; JoAnna Garcia Swisher. 11 p.m. and 12:30 a.m. TBS
Amanpour on PBS (N) 11:30 p.m. KOCE
The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon Patton Oswalt; Kate McKinnon; Wiz Khalifa and Ty Dolla Sign perform. 11:34 p.m. KNBC
The Late Show With Stephen Colbert Journalist Anderson Cooper; comic Maz Jobrani; Margo Price performs. (N) 11:35 p.m. KCBS
Jimmy Kimmel Live 11:35 p.m. KABC
The Late Late Show With James Corden Debra Messing; Taran Killam; Sam Rockwell; Bebe Rexha performs with Florida Georgia Line. 12:37 a.m. KCBS
Late Night With Seth Meyers John Lithgow; Jonathan Groff; journalist Michael Lewis. 12:37 a.m. KNBC
Nightline (N) 12:37 a.m. KABC
Last Call With Carson Daly Paula Poundstone; the Shelters perform; Dominic Minghella. 1:38 a.m. KNBC
SPORTS
Hockey The Kings play the Edmonton Oilers and the Ducks visit the Vancouver Canucks. 6:30 p.m. NBC Sports; 7 p.m. FSN
Basketball The Clippers host the Memphis Grizzlies. 7:30 p.m. FS Prime
