What’s on TV Tuesday: ‘Mr. Mayor’ on NBC; ‘The Resident’ on Fox; ‘How to Survive a Pandemic’
SERIES
FBI (N) 8 p.m. CBS
Young Rock (N) 8 p.m. NBC
Superman & Lois (N) 8 p.m. The CW
The Resident Conrad and the Raptor (Matt Czuchry, Malcolm-Jamal Warner) try to help an old friend who is suffering from heart problems. Also, Devon (Manish Dayal) treats a suicidal woman he believes might be a good candidate for deep brain stimulation. Bruce Greenwood and Jessica Lucas also star, with guest star Miles Fowler. 8 p.m. Fox
Mr. Mayor During a brutal Los Angeles heat wave, Neil (Ted Danson) has a fling with a commercial actress (guest star Fran Drescher). Holly Hunter and Mike Cabellon also star in this new episode of the workplace comedy. 8:30 p.m. NBC
FBI: International After special agent Raines’ (Carter Redwood) sister disappears in Kosovo, he goes on a desperate search to find and save her in this new episode. Luke Kleintank, Heida Reed also star. 9 p.m. CBS
This Is Us Rebecca and Randall (Mandy Moore and Sterling K. Brown) go on a road trip and reflect on their past in this new episode. 9 p.m. NBC
Naomi Naomi (Kaci Walfall) suspects that there is another alien in the vicinity and that it may be someone she knows. Also, a visit from Cmdr. Steele (guest star Brian Brightman) prompts Dee and Zumbado (Alexander Wraith, Cranston Johnson) to pay an unexpected call at the McDuffy home, interrupting an anniversary party. Mary-Charles Jones, Barry Watson, Mouzam Makkar, Daniel Puig, Camila Moreno and Aidan Gemme also star. 9 p.m. The CW
Abbott Elementary When the students start participating in a new online trend that causes disruption at the school, the teachers band together to stop it. Quinta Brunson, Tyler James Williams and Janelle James star in this new episode. 9 p.m. ABC
Name That Tune Celebrity contestants Kelly Osbourne, JoJo, Vernon Davis and Victor Cruz are featured in the season premiere. 9 p.m. Fox
black-ish When Dre and Bow (Anthony Anderson, Tracee Ellis Ross) get a note that Devante (Leo Abelo Perry) may be falling behind at his private school, they suspect he is being discriminated against because he is the only Black student in class. Miles Brown, Marsai Martin and Marcus Scribner also star. 9:30 p.m. ABC
FBI: Most Wanted (N) 10 p.m. CBS
The Thing About Pam Dist. Atty. Askey (Judy Greer) begins to realize that Pam (Renée Zellweger) may not be a star witness after all as the date for Russ’ (Glenn Fleshler) new trial approaches. 10 p.m. NBC
To Tell the Truth Celebrity guests Oliver Hudson, Kim Fields and London Hughes.10 p.m. ABC
Frontline The new episode “Plot to Overturn the Election” reveals the hidden origins of disinformation about the 2020 election and those responsible for some of the core claims of election fraud. 10 p.m. KOCE
Lost Gold of the Aztecs (premiere) 10:03 p.m. History
SPECIALS
How to Survive a Pandemic This new documentary from Oscar-nominated filmmaker David France (“Welcome to Chechnya”) takes an in-depth look back at the race to develop, regulate and roll out vaccines against COVID-19 in the middle of the pandemic as it was claiming hundreds of lives daily. The filmmaker began filming in early 2020, as the largest public health effort in history got under way, and followed those efforts for 18 months. 9 p.m. HBO
SPORTS
FIFA World Cup Qualifying Portugal versus North Macedonia, 11:30 a.m. ESPN2
High School Basketball All-American Games Girls, 3:30 p.m. ESPN2; Boys, 6 p.m. ESPN
NIT Basketball Tournament Semifinals: St. Bonaventure versus Xavier Musketeers, 4 p.m. ESPN; Washington State versus Texas A&M, 6:30 p.m. ESPN2
NBA Basketball The Lakers visit the Dallas Mavericks, 4:30 p.m. SportsNet and TNT; the Utah Jazz visit the Clippers, 7 p.m. TNT
NHL Hockey The Dallas Stars visit the Ducks, 7 p.m. BSSC
TALK SHOWS
CBS Mornings Hannah Gadsby; Judd Apatow. (N) 7 a.m. KCBS
Today Daisy McAndrew; Katherine Jackson’s great-granddaughter; Melea McCreary; Elena Besser. (N) 7 a.m. KNBC
KTLA Morning News (N) 7 a.m. KTLA
Good Morning America Kevin and Danielle Jonas; Oscar Isaac; Eric Kim. (N) 7 a.m. KABC
Good Day L.A. (N) 7 a.m. KTTV
Live With Kelly and Ryan Elle Fanning (“The Girl From Plainville”); Raven-Symoné (“Raven’s Home”). (N) 9 a.m. KABC
The View Sen. Cory Booker (D-N.J.); authors Kevin and Danielle Jonas. (N) 10 a.m. KABC
Rachael Ray Kristin Chenoweth; author Harlan Coben. (N) 10 a.m. KTTV
The Wendy Williams Show Julia Haart (“Brazen”); guest hosts Carson Kressley and Vivica A. Fox. (N) 11 a.m. KTTV
The Talk Jane Krakowski; Paula Abdul guest co-hosts. (N) 1 p.m. KCBS
Tamron Hall Toni Braxton (“Fallen Angels Murder Club”); Simone Ashley (“Bridgerton”); Spice performs. (N) 1 p.m. KABC
The Drew Barrymore Show Ted Danson (“Mr. Mayor”); Ryan Michelle Bathe (“The Endgame”). (N) 2 p.m. KCBS
The Kelly Clarkson Show Clarkson sings “High Horse”; Michael Bublé; Randy Jackson. (N) 2 p.m. KNBC
Dr. Phil A woman says her dad is being scammed by his fiancée. 3 p.m. KCBS
The Ellen DeGeneres Show Lisa Kudrow (“Better Nate Than Never”); Ronda Rousey (“WrestleMania”); Blue Man Group. (N) 3 p.m. KNBC
The Real Michael Evans Behling and Greta Onieogou (“All American”); co-host Jeannie Mai Jenkins returns. (N) 3 p.m. KCOP
Amanpour & Company (N) 11 p.m. KCET; midnight KVCR; 1 a.m. KLCS
The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon Jared Leto; Stephen Merchant; Taylor Tomlinson. (N) 11:34 p.m. KNBC
The Late Show With Stephen Colbert 11:35 p.m. KCBS
Jimmy Kimmel Live! Donald Glover; Machine Gun Kelly performs. (N) 11:35 p.m. KABC
The Late Late Show With James Corden Trevor Noah; Jake Johnson. (N) 12:37 a.m. KCBS
Late Night With Seth Meyers David Letterman; Adam Duritz performs; Hayley Brownell. 12:37 a.m. KNBC
Nightline (N) 12:37 a.m. KABC
MOVIES
The Pink Panther (2006) 8:11, 9:47 a.m., 5:25 and 7:24 p.m. Encore
Hellboy II: The Golden Army (2008) 8:20 a.m. Starz
The Seventh Veil (1945) 9:15 a.m. TCM
The Hate U Give (2018) 10 a.m. FXX
The Parallax View (1974) 10:15 a.m. TMC
Goosebumps (2015) 11 a.m. Freeform
Creed (2015) 11 a.m. TNT
Blossoms in the Dust (1941) 11:15 a.m. TCM
Inglourious Basterds (2009) 11:20 a.m. Starz
Shaun the Sheep Movie (2015) noon Epix
Dark Waters (2019) 12:30 p.m. Showtime
Heat (1995) 12:45 p.m. AMC
The Great Lie (1941) 1 p.m. TCM
The Lego Movie (2014) 1:30 p.m. Freeform
Fear of a Black Hat (1993) 1:30 p.m. TMC
Creed II (2018) 1:30 p.m. TNT
Blades of Glory (2007) 2:05 p.m. HBO
Girls Trip (2017) 2:30 p.m. FX
Now, Voyager (1942) 3 p.m. TCM
Dances With Wolves (1990) 4 p.m. Ovation
The Negotiator (1998) 4:45 p.m. AMC
The Blind Side (2009) 5 p.m. FX
Mrs. Miniver (1942) 5 p.m. TCM
Spider-Man 2 (2004) 5 p.m. Cartoon Network
Free Guy (2021) 7:05 p.m. HBO
Twelve O’Clock High (1949) 7:30 p.m. TCM
Twister (1996) 8 p.m. AMC
Chasing Amy (1997) 8 p.m. Cinemax
22 Jump Street (2014) 8 p.m. FX
Pulp Fiction (1994) 8 p.m. TMC
Doctor Strange (2016) 10 p.m. Syfy
The Razor’s Edge (1946) 10 p.m. TCM
Once Upon a Time... in Hollywood (2019) 10:30 p.m. FX
Hitch (2005) 11:30 p.m. Bravo
Trainwreck (2015) 11:31 p.m. E!
