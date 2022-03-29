What’s on TV Tuesday: ‘Mr. Mayor’ on NBC; ‘The Resident’ on Fox; ‘How to Survive a Pandemic’

The prime-time TV grid is on hiatus in print. You can find more TV coverage at: latimes.com/whats-on-tv.

SERIES

FBI (N) 8 p.m. CBS

Young Rock (N) 8 p.m. NBC

Superman & Lois (N) 8 p.m. The CW

The Resident Conrad and the Raptor (Matt Czuchry, Malcolm-Jamal Warner) try to help an old friend who is suffering from heart problems. Also, Devon (Manish Dayal) treats a suicidal woman he believes might be a good candidate for deep brain stimulation. Bruce Greenwood and Jessica Lucas also star, with guest star Miles Fowler. 8 p.m. Fox

Mr. Mayor During a brutal Los Angeles heat wave, Neil (Ted Danson) has a fling with a commercial actress (guest star Fran Drescher). Holly Hunter and Mike Cabellon also star in this new episode of the workplace comedy. 8:30 p.m. NBC



FBI: International After special agent Raines’ (Carter Redwood) sister disappears in Kosovo, he goes on a desperate search to find and save her in this new episode. Luke Kleintank, Heida Reed also star. 9 p.m. CBS

This Is Us Rebecca and Randall (Mandy Moore and Sterling K. Brown) go on a road trip and reflect on their past in this new episode. 9 p.m. NBC



Naomi Naomi (Kaci Walfall) suspects that there is another alien in the vicinity and that it may be someone she knows. Also, a visit from Cmdr. Steele (guest star Brian Brightman) prompts Dee and Zumbado (Alexander Wraith, Cranston Johnson) to pay an unexpected call at the McDuffy home, interrupting an anniversary party. Mary-Charles Jones, Barry Watson, Mouzam Makkar, Daniel Puig, Camila Moreno and Aidan Gemme also star. 9 p.m. The CW

Abbott Elementary When the students start participating in a new online trend that causes disruption at the school, the teachers band together to stop it. Quinta Brunson, Tyler James Williams and Janelle James star in this new episode. 9 p.m. ABC

Name That Tune Celebrity contestants Kelly Osbourne, JoJo, Vernon Davis and Victor Cruz are featured in the season premiere. 9 p.m. Fox

black-ish When Dre and Bow (Anthony Anderson, Tracee Ellis Ross) get a note that Devante (Leo Abelo Perry) may be falling behind at his private school, they suspect he is being discriminated against because he is the only Black student in class. Miles Brown, Marsai Martin and Marcus Scribner also star. 9:30 p.m. ABC



FBI: Most Wanted (N) 10 p.m. CBS

The Thing About Pam Dist. Atty. Askey (Judy Greer) begins to realize that Pam (Renée Zellweger) may not be a star witness after all as the date for Russ’ (Glenn Fleshler) new trial approaches. 10 p.m. NBC

To Tell the Truth Celebrity guests Oliver Hudson, Kim Fields and London Hughes.10 p.m. ABC

Frontline The new episode “Plot to Overturn the Election” reveals the hidden origins of disinformation about the 2020 election and those responsible for some of the core claims of election fraud. 10 p.m. KOCE

Lost Gold of the Aztecs (premiere) 10:03 p.m. History

SPECIALS

How to Survive a Pandemic This new documentary from Oscar-nominated filmmaker David France (“Welcome to Chechnya”) takes an in-depth look back at the race to develop, regulate and roll out vaccines against COVID-19 in the middle of the pandemic as it was claiming hundreds of lives daily. The filmmaker began filming in early 2020, as the largest public health effort in history got under way, and followed those efforts for 18 months. 9 p.m. HBO

SPORTS

FIFA World Cup Qualifying Portugal versus North Macedonia, 11:30 a.m. ESPN2

High School Basketball All-American Games Girls, 3:30 p.m. ESPN2; Boys, 6 p.m. ESPN

NIT Basketball Tournament Semifinals: St. Bonaventure versus Xavier Musketeers, 4 p.m. ESPN; Washington State versus Texas A&M, 6:30 p.m. ESPN2

NBA Basketball The Lakers visit the Dallas Mavericks, 4:30 p.m. SportsNet and TNT; the Utah Jazz visit the Clippers, 7 p.m. TNT

NHL Hockey The Dallas Stars visit the Ducks, 7 p.m. BSSC

TALK SHOWS

CBS Mornings Hannah Gadsby; Judd Apatow. (N) 7 a.m. KCBS

Today Daisy McAndrew; Katherine Jackson’s great-granddaughter; Melea McCreary; Elena Besser. (N) 7 a.m. KNBC

KTLA Morning News (N) 7 a.m. KTLA

Good Morning America Kevin and Danielle Jonas; Oscar Isaac; Eric Kim. (N) 7 a.m. KABC

Good Day L.A. (N) 7 a.m. KTTV

Live With Kelly and Ryan Elle Fanning (“The Girl From Plainville”); Raven-Symoné (“Raven’s Home”). (N) 9 a.m. KABC

The View Sen. Cory Booker (D-N.J.); authors Kevin and Danielle Jonas. (N) 10 a.m. KABC

Rachael Ray Kristin Chenoweth; author Harlan Coben. (N) 10 a.m. KTTV

The Wendy Williams Show Julia Haart (“Brazen”); guest hosts Carson Kressley and Vivica A. Fox. (N) 11 a.m. KTTV

The Talk Jane Krakowski; Paula Abdul guest co-hosts. (N) 1 p.m. KCBS

Tamron Hall Toni Braxton (“Fallen Angels Murder Club”); Simone Ashley (“Bridgerton”); Spice performs. (N) 1 p.m. KABC

The Drew Barrymore Show Ted Danson (“Mr. Mayor”); Ryan Michelle Bathe (“The Endgame”). (N) 2 p.m. KCBS

The Kelly Clarkson Show Clarkson sings “High Horse”; Michael Bublé; Randy Jackson. (N) 2 p.m. KNBC

Dr. Phil A woman says her dad is being scammed by his fiancée. 3 p.m. KCBS

The Ellen DeGeneres Show Lisa Kudrow (“Better Nate Than Never”); Ronda Rousey (“WrestleMania”); Blue Man Group. (N) 3 p.m. KNBC

The Real Michael Evans Behling and Greta Onieogou (“All American”); co-host Jeannie Mai Jenkins returns. (N) 3 p.m. KCOP

Amanpour & Company (N) 11 p.m. KCET; midnight KVCR; 1 a.m. KLCS

The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon Jared Leto; Stephen Merchant; Taylor Tomlinson. (N) 11:34 p.m. KNBC

The Late Show With Stephen Colbert 11:35 p.m. KCBS

Jimmy Kimmel Live! Donald Glover; Machine Gun Kelly performs. (N) 11:35 p.m. KABC

The Late Late Show With James Corden Trevor Noah; Jake Johnson. (N) 12:37 a.m. KCBS

Late Night With Seth Meyers David Letterman; Adam Duritz performs; Hayley Brownell. 12:37 a.m. KNBC

Nightline (N) 12:37 a.m. KABC

MOVIES

The Pink Panther (2006) 8:11, 9:47 a.m., 5:25 and 7:24 p.m. Encore

Hellboy II: The Golden Army (2008) 8:20 a.m. Starz

The Seventh Veil (1945) 9:15 a.m. TCM

The Hate U Give (2018) 10 a.m. FXX

The Parallax View (1974) 10:15 a.m. TMC

Goosebumps (2015) 11 a.m. Freeform

Creed (2015) 11 a.m. TNT

Blossoms in the Dust (1941) 11:15 a.m. TCM

Inglourious Basterds (2009) 11:20 a.m. Starz

Shaun the Sheep Movie (2015) noon Epix

Dark Waters (2019) 12:30 p.m. Showtime

Heat (1995) 12:45 p.m. AMC

The Great Lie (1941) 1 p.m. TCM

The Lego Movie (2014) 1:30 p.m. Freeform

Fear of a Black Hat (1993) 1:30 p.m. TMC

Creed II (2018) 1:30 p.m. TNT

Blades of Glory (2007) 2:05 p.m. HBO

Girls Trip (2017) 2:30 p.m. FX

Now, Voyager (1942) 3 p.m. TCM

Dances With Wolves (1990) 4 p.m. Ovation

The Negotiator (1998) 4:45 p.m. AMC

The Blind Side (2009) 5 p.m. FX

Mrs. Miniver (1942) 5 p.m. TCM

Spider-Man 2 (2004) 5 p.m. Cartoon Network

Free Guy (2021) 7:05 p.m. HBO

Twelve O’Clock High (1949) 7:30 p.m. TCM

Twister (1996) 8 p.m. AMC

Chasing Amy (1997) 8 p.m. Cinemax

22 Jump Street (2014) 8 p.m. FX

Pulp Fiction (1994) 8 p.m. TMC

Doctor Strange (2016) 10 p.m. Syfy

The Razor’s Edge (1946) 10 p.m. TCM

Once Upon a Time... in Hollywood (2019) 10:30 p.m. FX

Hitch (2005) 11:30 p.m. Bravo

Trainwreck (2015) 11:31 p.m. E!

