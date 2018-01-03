Thursday's TV highlights: 'The Four: Battle for Stardom' on Fox and more

SERIES

Jay Leno’s Garage Leno cruises to a new night as he returns with a run of six new episodes of his auto-centric series. Guests include supercross rider Travis Pastrana, stunt driver Debbie Evans and comic Gilbert Gottfried. 7 and 10 p.m. CNBC

The Big Bang Theory Sheldon (Jim Parsons) and Amy (Mayim Bialik) decide to make selecting the members of the wedding party a matter of science in this new episode. 8 p.m. CBS

Superstore Social-media use becomes an issue for the Cloud 9 staff on a new episode of the workplace comedy. America Ferrera and Ben Feldman star. 8 p.m. NBC

The Four: Battle for Stardom Sean “Diddy” Combs, DJ Khaled, Meghan Trainor and record company executive Charlie Walk are the judges for this new singing competition hosted by Fergie. 8 p.m. Fox

The Good Place The fantasy comedy starring Kristen Bell and Ted Danson is back with new episodes. 8:30 p.m. NBC

Will & Grace Series star Megan Mullally’s real-life husband, Nick Offerman (“Parks and Recreation”), guest stars on a new episode of the rebooted sitcom. 9 p.m. NBC

Nashville This country-music drama starring Hayden Panettiere returns for its sixth and final season. 9 p.m. CMT

Killing Fields: Murder Isle This true-crime series from co-executive producers Tom Fontana and Barry Levinson returns for its third season, this time revolving around a cold case in Isle of Wight County, Va. 9 p.m. Discovery Channel

Project Runway All Stars Alyssa Milano returns to host Season 6 of this “Project Runway” spinoff. Marie Claire’s Anne Fulenwider is the new mentor, and Isaac Mizrahi and Georgina Chapman return as judges. 9 p.m. Lifetime

Van Helsing This horror-action series wraps its second season. With Kelly Overton and Missy Peregrym. 9 p.m. Syfy

Mysteries at the Museum In this special episode, host Don Wildman revisits the amazing story of the passengers who survived a 1972 plane crash high in South America’s remote Andes Mountains. 9 p.m. Travel Channel

Great News Former “Glee” regular Jayma Mays guest stars as Greg’s (Adam Campbell) girlfriend in this new episode. Andrea Martin and Briga Heelan star. 9:30 p.m. NBC

The Interrogation Room Detectives in Grand Rapids, Mich., try to get the goods on suspects in a home-invasion robbery that turned deadly in the debut installment of this true-crime series. 10 p.m. Discovery Channel

Ghost Wars Malevolent ghosts build up a resistance to Roman’s (Avan Jogia) powers in the supernatural drama’s freshman-season finale. 10 p.m. Syfy



Truth and Lies: Waco The deadly standoff between members of the David Koresh-led Branch Davidian cult and ATF and FBI agents is recalled on its 25th anniversary in this new documentary. 9 p.m. ABC



CBS This Morning (N) 7 a.m. KCBS

Today Tom Hanks, Meryl Streep and Bob Odenkirk (“The Post”). (N) 7 a.m. KNBC

KTLA Morning News (N) 7 a.m. KTLA

Good Morning America Tasha Cobbs Leonard performs. (N) 7 a.m. KABC

Good Day LA Chef Curtis Stone; #MeToo merchandise. (N) 7 a.m. KTTV

Megyn Kelly Today Ridding oneself of toxic people; winterizing skin. (N) 9 a.m. KNBC

Live With Kelly and Ryan Kate Hudson; Gaten Matarazzo (“Stranger Things”); Gina Rodriguez. (N) 9 a.m. KABC

The View Greta Van Susteren guest co-hosts. (N) 10 a.m. KABC

The Wendy Williams Show Fergie. 11 a.m. KTTV

The Talk Jessica Chastain; Cameron Mathison. (N) 1 p.m. KCBS

The Dr. Oz Show Sugar industry cover-up. (N) 1 p.m. KTTV

The Doctors Skin rash leads to a shocking diagnosis. 2 p.m. KCBS

Steve Kim Zolciak-Biermann and Kroy Biermann (“Don’t Be Tardy”); Nolan Gould and Rico Rodriguez. (N) 2 p.m. KNBC

Harry Katharine McPhee performs. 2 p.m. KTTV

Rachael Ray Fitness expert Bob Harper; a firefighter gets a makeover; spaghetti supper. (N) 2 p.m. KCOP

Dr. Phil A woman’s relationship with her ex-fiancé proves nearly fatal when he viciously attacks her. (N) 3 p.m. KCBS

The Ellen DeGeneres Show Khloé Kardashian. (N) 3 p.m. KNBC

Amanpour on PBS (N) 11 p.m. KOCE, KVCR

The Daily Show With Trevor Noah Investigative reporter Jodi Kantor. (N) 11 p.m. Comedy Central

Conan JB Smoove; Whitney Cummings; comic Joel Kim Booster. 11 p.m. and 12:30 a.m. TBS

The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon Martin Short; Gina Rodriguez; Spoon performs. 11:34 p.m. KNBC

The Late Show With Stephen Colbert 50 Cent; Rachel Brosnahan (“The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel”); comic Gary Vider. (N) 11:35 p.m. KCBS

Jimmy Kimmel Live Kobe Bryant; Khloe Kardashian; Prophets of Rage perform. (N) 11:35 p.m. KABC

The Late Late Show With James Corden Jason Segel; Seth Rogen; Jaden Smith performs. 12:37 a.m. KCBS

Late Night With Seth Meyers Jeff Daniels; Danielle Brooks; Daniel Caesar performs. 12:37 a.m. KNBC

Nightline (N) 12:37 a.m. KABC

Last Call With Carson Daly Katee Sackhoff. 1:38 a.m. KNBC



Basketball The Golden State Warriors play the Houston Rockets; the Clippers welcome the Oklahoma City Thunder. 5 and 7:30 p.m. TNT

Hockey The Kings face the Calgary Flames; the Ducks take on the Edmonton Oilers. 6 p.m. FSN; 6 p.m. FS Prime

