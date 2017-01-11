Thursday's TV Highlights: 'Taking the Stage' on ABC

SERIES

Superstore Ravi Patel (“Grandfathered”) guest stars as a vice president from the chain’s corporate office in a new episode of the workplace sitcom. 8 p.m. NBC

The Great American Baking Show The final two bakers face off in three separate challenges, then the winner is crowned in the competition series’ second-season finale; Nia Vardalos and Ian Gomez are the hosts. 8 p.m. ABC

Revenge Body With Khloé Kardashian The reality star and her team of fitness experts and nutritionists help everyday folks get back into shape in this new series. 8 p.m. E!

The Great Indoors “Spin City’s” Barry Bostwick guest stars on a new episode of the Joel McHale sitcom. 8:30 p.m. CBS

My Kitchen Rules R&B singer Brandy and ’N Sync’s Lance Bass are among the celebrities preparing dishes in the debut of this cooking challenge, with chefs Curtis Stone and Cat Cora on hand to judge the results. 9 p.m. Fox

Mysteries at the Museum Host Don Wildman reveals little-known facts about the White House in this special episode. 9 p.m. Travel Channel

Life in Pieces “Conan’s” Andy Richter guest stars as a high-school music teacher on a new episode of the sitcom. 9:30 p.m. CBS

Lip Sync Battle “Traffic’s” Don Cheadle goes up against comedian Wanda Sykes on a new episode of the celebrity competition. 10 p.m. Spike

Colony This sci-fi drama, set in a near-future L.A. that is under occupation in the aftermath of an alien invasion, returns for a second season; “Lost’s” Josh Holloway and “The Walking Dead’s” Sarah Wayne Callies star. 10 p.m. USA

Caraoke Showdown Host Craig Robinson (“The Office”) takes amateur singers for a ride in this new reality series. 10:30 p.m. Spike

SPECIALS

Taking the Stage: African American Music and Stories That Changed America Oprah Winfrey, Samuel L. Jackson, Tom Hanks and Dave Chappelle are among the many famous faces celebrating the opening of the Smithsonian’s National Museum of African American History and Culture in Washington, D.C., in this gala special. Featured performers include Gladys Knight, Mary J. Blige, Fantasia and Gary Clark Jr. 9 p.m. ABC

TALK SHOWS

CBS This Morning Jamie Dimon, JPMorgan Chase. (N) 7 a.m. KCBS

Today Khloe Kardashian; Kirstie Alley; Craig Strong. (N) 7 a.m. KNBC

KTLA Morning News (N) 7 a.m. KTLA

Good Morning America Nia Long; Charlie Sheen. (N) 7 a.m. KABC

Good Day L.A. Bryan Cranston and Giovanni Ribisi (“Sneaky Pete”); Denzel Washington (“Fences”); Dave Cameron (“Liv & Maddie: Cali Style”); Ross Mathews. (N) 7 a.m. KTTV

Live With Kelly Jude Law (“The Young Pope”); Nia Long (“Beaches”); John Leguizamo. (N) 9 a.m. KABC

The View Charlie Sheen; Bullying: Clay Aiken and Sunny Hostin. (N) 10 a.m. KABC

The Doctors David Cassidy; a teen’s medical mystery; sleep-training a baby; a neck-lift. (N) 11 a.m. KCAL

The Wendy Williams Show Craig Robinson (“Caraoke Showdown”). (N) 11 a.m. KTTV

The Talk Miranda Otto; Ellen K. (N) 1 p.m. KCBS

The Dr. Oz Show Probiotics. (N) 1 p.m. KTTV

Harry Tim Gunn; Tregaye Fraser (“Kitchen Sink”); rappers Fat Joe and Remy Ma; Hiplet dancers. (N) 2 p.m. KTTV; midnight KCOP

Dr. Phil A woman says her ex is violent, hears voices and is so erratic she will not allow her kids near him. (N) 3 p.m. KCBS

The Ellen DeGeneres Show Howie Mandel (“Karaoke Showdown”); Laurie Hernandez (“I Got This: To Gold and Beyond”). (N) 3 p.m. KNBC

The Real NBA star John Salley; Mel B. (N) 3 p.m. KTTV

To the Contrary With Bonnie Erbé The Affordable Care Act and women’s health; Cyber Effect. (N) 5:30 p.m. KOCE

Tavis Smiley Denzel Washington. (N) 11 p.m. KOCE

Charlie Rose (N) 11 p.m. KVCR; 11:30 p.m. KOCE; 1 a.m. KLCS

The Daily Show With Trevor Noah Cecile Richards, Planned Parenthood. (N) 11 p.m. Comedy Central

Conan Mark Wahlberg; Judah & the Lion performs. (N) 11 p.m. TBS

The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon Kevin Bacon; Greta Gerwig; Nick Thune. (N) 11:34 p.m. KNBC

The Late Show With Stephen Colbert Tom Selleck; Craig Robinson; ASAP Mob performs. (N) 11:35 p.m. KCBS

Jimmy Kimmel Live LL Cool J; Octavia Spencer; SZA performs. (N) 11:35 p.m. KABC