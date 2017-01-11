Thursday's TV Highlights: 'Taking the Stage' on ABC

SERIES
Superstore Ravi Patel (“Grandfathered”) guest stars as a vice president from the chain’s corporate office in a new episode of the workplace sitcom. 8 p.m. NBC
The Great American Baking Show The final two bakers face off in three separate challenges, then the winner is crowned in the competition series’ second-season finale; Nia Vardalos and Ian Gomez are the hosts. 8 p.m. ABC
Revenge Body With Khloé Kardashian The reality star and her team of fitness experts and nutritionists help everyday folks get back into shape in this new series. 8 p.m. E!
The Great Indoors “Spin City’s” Barry Bostwick guest stars on a new episode of the Joel McHale sitcom. 8:30 p.m. CBS
My Kitchen Rules R&B singer Brandy and ’N Sync’s Lance Bass are among the celebrities preparing dishes in the debut of this cooking challenge, with chefs Curtis Stone and Cat Cora on hand to judge the results. 9 p.m. Fox
Mysteries at the Museum Host Don Wildman reveals little-known facts about the White House in this special episode. 9 p.m. Travel Channel
Life in Pieces “Conan’s” Andy Richter guest stars as a high-school music teacher on a new episode of the sitcom. 9:30 p.m. CBS
Lip Sync Battle “Traffic’s” Don Cheadle goes up against comedian Wanda Sykes on a new episode of the celebrity competition. 10 p.m. Spike
Colony This sci-fi drama, set in a near-future L.A. that is under occupation in the aftermath of an alien invasion, returns for a second season; “Lost’s” Josh Holloway and “The Walking Dead’s” Sarah Wayne Callies star. 10 p.m. USA
Caraoke Showdown Host Craig Robinson (“The Office”) takes amateur singers for a ride in this new reality series. 10:30 p.m. Spike
SPECIALS
Taking the Stage: African American Music and Stories That Changed America Oprah Winfrey, Samuel L. Jackson, Tom Hanks and Dave Chappelle are among the many famous faces celebrating the opening of the Smithsonian’s National Museum of African American History and Culture in Washington, D.C., in this gala special. Featured performers include Gladys Knight, Mary J. Blige, Fantasia and Gary Clark Jr. 9 p.m. ABC
TALK SHOWS
CBS This Morning Jamie Dimon, JPMorgan Chase. (N) 7 a.m. KCBS
Today Khloe Kardashian; Kirstie Alley; Craig Strong. (N) 7 a.m. KNBC
KTLA Morning News (N) 7 a.m. KTLA
Good Morning America Nia Long; Charlie Sheen. (N) 7 a.m. KABC
Good Day L.A. Bryan Cranston and Giovanni Ribisi (“Sneaky Pete”); Denzel Washington (“Fences”); Dave Cameron (“Liv & Maddie: Cali Style”); Ross Mathews. (N) 7 a.m. KTTV
Live With Kelly Jude Law (“The Young Pope”); Nia Long (“Beaches”); John Leguizamo. (N) 9 a.m. KABC
The View Charlie Sheen; Bullying: Clay Aiken and Sunny Hostin. (N) 10 a.m. KABC
The Doctors David Cassidy; a teen’s medical mystery; sleep-training a baby; a neck-lift. (N) 11 a.m. KCAL
The Wendy Williams Show Craig Robinson (“Caraoke Showdown”). (N) 11 a.m. KTTV
The Talk Miranda Otto; Ellen K. (N) 1 p.m. KCBS
The Dr. Oz Show Probiotics. (N) 1 p.m. KTTV
Harry Tim Gunn; Tregaye Fraser (“Kitchen Sink”); rappers Fat Joe and Remy Ma; Hiplet dancers. (N) 2 p.m. KTTV; midnight KCOP
Dr. Phil A woman says her ex is violent, hears voices and is so erratic she will not allow her kids near him. (N) 3 p.m. KCBS
The Ellen DeGeneres Show Howie Mandel (“Karaoke Showdown”); Laurie Hernandez (“I Got This: To Gold and Beyond”). (N) 3 p.m. KNBC
The Real NBA star John Salley; Mel B. (N) 3 p.m. KTTV
To the Contrary With Bonnie Erbé The Affordable Care Act and women’s health; Cyber Effect. (N) 5:30 p.m. KOCE
Tavis Smiley Denzel Washington. (N) 11 p.m. KOCE
Charlie Rose (N) 11 p.m. KVCR; 11:30 p.m. KOCE; 1 a.m. KLCS
The Daily Show With Trevor Noah Cecile Richards, Planned Parenthood. (N) 11 p.m. Comedy Central
Conan Mark Wahlberg; Judah & the Lion performs. (N) 11 p.m. TBS
The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon Kevin Bacon; Greta Gerwig; Nick Thune. (N) 11:34 p.m. KNBC
The Late Show With Stephen Colbert Tom Selleck; Craig Robinson; ASAP Mob performs. (N) 11:35 p.m. KCBS
Jimmy Kimmel Live LL Cool J; Octavia Spencer; SZA performs. (N) 11:35 p.m. KABC
The Late Late Show With James Corden Bryan Cranston; Giovanni Ribisi; Jessica Biel; Jamie T. (N) 12:37 a.m. KCBS
Late Night With Seth Meyers Jude Law; Sullivan Stapleton; Action Bronson. (N) 12:37 a.m. KNBC
Nightline (N) 12:37 a.m. KABC
