Tuesday's TV highlights: 'This Time Next Year' on Lifetime

SERIES
The Flash Barry (Grant Gustin) is on trial for murder in the superhero drama’s midseason premiere. 8 p.m. KTLA
America’s Next Top Model The contestants undertake a challenge at Venice Beach in this new episode. Tyra Banks hosts. 8 p.m. VH1
This Is Us A trip to a shopping mall turns into quite an adventure for Jack (Milo Ventimiglia), Rebecca (Mandy Moore) and the kids in this new episode. 9 p.m. NBC
Black Lightning Another DC Comics character joins the CW lineup in this new drama starring Cress Williams (“Hart of Dixie”) as a retired crime-fighting vigilante. 9 p.m. KTLA
LA to Vegas Dermot Mulroney guest stars as pilot who is a rival of Captain Dave’s (Dylan McDermott) on a new episode of the sitcom. 9 p.m. Fox
American Experience A financial wizard’s top-secret defense laboratory for scientists during World War II is recalled in the new episode “The Secret of Tuxedo Park.” 9 p.m. KOCE
Bizarre Foods: Delicious Destinations Host Andrew Zimmern visits the Hamptons, then London, in back-to-back new episodes. 9 and 9:30 p.m. Travel Channel
This Time Next Year Cat Deeley (“So You Think You Can Dance”) hosts this new unscripted series, which follows the emotional journeys of ordinary people as they embark on a year of self-transformation. 10 p.m. Lifetime
The Paynes Cassi Davis and LaVan Davis reprise their “House of Payne” roles in this new spinoff that premieres with two back-to-back episodes. 10 and 10:30 p.m. OWN
Teachers Mrs. Adler (Kathryn Thomas) surprises her colleagues by announcing she’s pregnant on the comedy’s season finale. 10 p.m. TV Land
WWE Monday Night RAW A special episode marking the 25th anniversary of the pro-wrestling show includes clips of memorable moments featuring the Rock, Triple H, Trish Stratus, Stone Cold Steve Austin and many others. 10 p.m. USA
MOVIES
The Age of Innocence A mini-marathon of films set in the Gilded Age gets underway with director Martin Scorsese’s 1993 period drama based on the Edith Warton novel. Daniel Day-Lewis, Winona Ryder and Michelle Pfeiffer star. 5 p.m. Turner Classic Movies
TALK SHOWS
CBS This Morning Author Kevin Allocca; John Lithgow. (N) 7 a.m. KCBS
Today Jane Fonda; Lily Tomlin; Katie Lee. (N) 7 a.m. KNBC
KTLA Morning News (N) 7 a.m. KTLA
Good Morning America Dakota Fanning; Edgar Ramirez; Dan Tyminski performs. (N) 7 a.m. KABC
Good Day L.A. Dylan McDermott; Simone DeLaRue. (N) 7 a.m. KTTV
Megyn Kelly Today Author Julia Samuel; author Nick Ortner. (N) 9 a.m. KNBC
Live With Kelly and Ryan Ricky Martin (“The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story”); Matt Czuchry. (N) 9 a.m. KABC
The View Rob Riggle. (N) 10 a.m. KABC
The Wendy Williams Show Donny Deutsch (“Dialing Donny”). (N) 11 a.m. KTTV
The Talk Rebecca Romijn; Nancy O’Dell. (N) 1 p.m. KCBS
The Dr. Oz Show A doctor goes from a healer to a drug-dealing addict; a star athlete becomes a killer. (N) 1 p.m. KTTV
The Doctors A jaw-dropping performance; a life-saving smartphone tip; an inside look at bullying. (N) 2 p.m. KCBS
Steve Mike Epps (BET Social Awards); Jackée Harry. (N) 2 p.m. KNBC
Harry Matt Wright (“Monster Croc Wrangler”) brings animals; Jamie Lee (“Crashing”); Kendo. (N) 2 p.m. KTTV
Rachael Ray Emily Wickersham (“NCIS”). (N) 2 p.m. KCOP
Dr. Phil A 15-year-old girl has been arrested more than 50 times, smokes, drinks and has dropped out of school. (N) 3 p.m. KCBS
The Ellen DeGeneres Show Penélope Cruz; Freddie Highmore (“The Good Doctor”); LANco performs. (N) 3 p.m. KNBC
The Real Angela Robinson (“The Haves and the Have Nots”). (N) 3 p.m. KTTV
Amanpour on PBS (N) 11 p.m. KOCE, KVCR
The Daily Show With Trevor Noah Ricky Martin. (N) 11 p.m. Comedy Central
Conan Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson; Rebecca Romijn. (N) 11 p.m. TBS
The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon Chris Hemsworth; Carrie Brownstein; Caitlyn Smith performs. (N) 11:34 p.m. KNBC
The Late Show With Stephen Colbert Jon Bon Jovi; Daniel Kaluuya; Ben Sinclair. (N) 11:35 p.m. KCBS
Jimmy Kimmel Live Kristen Bell; Will Poulter; Lo Moon performs. (N) 11:35 p.m. KABC
The Late Late Show With James Corden Annette Bening; Rachel Brosnahan; Royal Blood performs. (N) 12:37 a.m. KCBS
Late Night With Seth Meyers Leslie Jones; Tracy Letts; Esther Povitsky; John Stanier performs. (N) 12:37 a.m. KNBC
