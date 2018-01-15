Tuesday's TV highlights: 'This Time Next Year' on Lifetime

SERIES

The Flash Barry (Grant Gustin) is on trial for murder in the superhero drama’s midseason premiere. 8 p.m. KTLA

America’s Next Top Model The contestants undertake a challenge at Venice Beach in this new episode. Tyra Banks hosts. 8 p.m. VH1

This Is Us A trip to a shopping mall turns into quite an adventure for Jack (Milo Ventimiglia), Rebecca (Mandy Moore) and the kids in this new episode. 9 p.m. NBC

Black Lightning Another DC Comics character joins the CW lineup in this new drama starring Cress Williams (“Hart of Dixie”) as a retired crime-fighting vigilante. 9 p.m. KTLA

LA to Vegas Dermot Mulroney guest stars as pilot who is a rival of Captain Dave’s (Dylan McDermott) on a new episode of the sitcom. 9 p.m. Fox

American Experience A financial wizard’s top-secret defense laboratory for scientists during World War II is recalled in the new episode “The Secret of Tuxedo Park.” 9 p.m. KOCE

Bizarre Foods: Delicious Destinations Host Andrew Zimmern visits the Hamptons, then London, in back-to-back new episodes. 9 and 9:30 p.m. Travel Channel

This Time Next Year Cat Deeley (“So You Think You Can Dance”) hosts this new unscripted series, which follows the emotional journeys of ordinary people as they embark on a year of self-transformation. 10 p.m. Lifetime

The Paynes Cassi Davis and LaVan Davis reprise their “House of Payne” roles in this new spinoff that premieres with two back-to-back episodes. 10 and 10:30 p.m. OWN

Teachers Mrs. Adler (Kathryn Thomas) surprises her colleagues by announcing she’s pregnant on the comedy’s season finale. 10 p.m. TV Land

WWE Monday Night RAW A special episode marking the 25th anniversary of the pro-wrestling show includes clips of memorable moments featuring the Rock, Triple H, Trish Stratus, Stone Cold Steve Austin and many others. 10 p.m. USA

MOVIES

The Age of Innocence A mini-marathon of films set in the Gilded Age gets underway with director Martin Scorsese’s 1993 period drama based on the Edith Warton novel. Daniel Day-Lewis, Winona Ryder and Michelle Pfeiffer star. 5 p.m. Turner Classic Movies

TALK SHOWS

CBS This Morning Author Kevin Allocca; John Lithgow. (N) 7 a.m. KCBS

Today Jane Fonda; Lily Tomlin; Katie Lee. (N) 7 a.m. KNBC

KTLA Morning News (N) 7 a.m. KTLA

Good Morning America Dakota Fanning; Edgar Ramirez; Dan Tyminski performs. (N) 7 a.m. KABC

Good Day L.A. Dylan McDermott; Simone DeLaRue. (N) 7 a.m. KTTV

Megyn Kelly Today Author Julia Samuel; author Nick Ortner. (N) 9 a.m. KNBC

Live With Kelly and Ryan Ricky Martin (“The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story”); Matt Czuchry. (N) 9 a.m. KABC

The View Rob Riggle. (N) 10 a.m. KABC

The Wendy Williams Show Donny Deutsch (“Dialing Donny”). (N) 11 a.m. KTTV

The Talk Rebecca Romijn; Nancy O’Dell. (N) 1 p.m. KCBS

The Dr. Oz Show A doctor goes from a healer to a drug-dealing addict; a star athlete becomes a killer. (N) 1 p.m. KTTV

The Doctors A jaw-dropping performance; a life-saving smartphone tip; an inside look at bullying. (N) 2 p.m. KCBS

Steve Mike Epps (BET Social Awards); Jackée Harry. (N) 2 p.m. KNBC

Harry Matt Wright (“Monster Croc Wrangler”) brings animals; Jamie Lee (“Crashing”); Kendo. (N) 2 p.m. KTTV

Rachael Ray Emily Wickersham (“NCIS”). (N) 2 p.m. KCOP

Dr. Phil A 15-year-old girl has been arrested more than 50 times, smokes, drinks and has dropped out of school. (N) 3 p.m. KCBS

The Ellen DeGeneres Show Penélope Cruz; Freddie Highmore (“The Good Doctor”); LANco performs. (N) 3 p.m. KNBC

The Real Angela Robinson (“The Haves and the Have Nots”). (N) 3 p.m. KTTV

Amanpour on PBS (N) 11 p.m. KOCE, KVCR

The Daily Show With Trevor Noah Ricky Martin. (N) 11 p.m. Comedy Central

Conan Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson; Rebecca Romijn. (N) 11 p.m. TBS

The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon Chris Hemsworth; Carrie Brownstein; Caitlyn Smith performs. (N) 11:34 p.m. KNBC

The Late Show With Stephen Colbert Jon Bon Jovi; Daniel Kaluuya; Ben Sinclair. (N) 11:35 p.m. KCBS

Jimmy Kimmel Live Kristen Bell; Will Poulter; Lo Moon performs. (N) 11:35 p.m. KABC

The Late Late Show With James Corden Annette Bening; Rachel Brosnahan; Royal Blood performs. (N) 12:37 a.m. KCBS

Late Night With Seth Meyers Leslie Jones; Tracy Letts; Esther Povitsky; John Stanier performs. (N) 12:37 a.m. KNBC

