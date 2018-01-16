Wednesday's TV highlights: 'grown-ish' on Freeform

SERIES

The Amazing Race Contestants scale buildings and run through the narrow streets of Tangiers, Morocco, in this new episode. 8 p.m. CBS

The Blacklist The series marks its 100th episode with a guest appearance by Nathan Lane. James Spader, Megan Boone and Harry Lennix star. 8 p.m. NBC

Riverdale With Southside High suddenly closed, Jughead (Cole Sprouse) becomes one of Riverdale High’s newest students in this new episode. KJ Apa and Lil Reinhart also star with guest star Hart Denton. 8 p.m. KTLA

The Goldbergs A close call in a shop class – which nearly injured the teacher – prompts Murray (Jeff Garlin) to ground Adam (Sean Giambrone), who caused the incident. George Segal also stars in this new episode. 8 p.m. ABC

The X-Files People are tormented by their doppelgängers and wind up dead soon afterward. Mulder and Scully (David Duchovny, Gillian Anderson) eventually track the deaths to a pair of twins (both played by guest star Karin Konoval). Mitch Pileggi also stars in this new episode. 8 p.m. Fox

Nature This new episode visits remote Ellesmere Island, located at the northernmost edge of North America, where the white wolf survives in temperatures that can run to 40 degrees below zero. 8 p.m. KOCE and KPBS

grown-ish Zoey (Yara Shahidi) strikes a deal with Dean Parker (Chris Parnell) to tutor the college’s star basketball player (Abraham D. Juste), but her friends jump to the conclusion that something else is going on between Zoey and the athlete. Francia Raisa, Trevor Jackson and Jordan Buhat also star in this new episode. 8 p.m. Freeform

The Librarians When a town named Feud hods a Civil War reenactment they are plagued by ghosts in this new episode. 8 p.m. TNT

Speechless A situation involving JJ’s (Micah Fowler) school inspires Maya (Minnie Driver) to establish a school of her own, running it from her house. Ray and Dylan (Mason Cook, Kyla Kenedy) are students and Jimmy (John Ross Bowie) is a teacher. 8:30 p.m. ABC

Alone Together It’s Benji’s (Benji Aflalo) birthday, so Esther (Esther Povitsky) and another friend treat him to a road trip that’s jam-packed with delightful stops along the way. 8:30 p.m. Freeform

Modern Family Luke (Nolan Gould) disappears and Manny, Phil and Gloria (Rico Rodriguez, Ty Burrell, Sofia Vergara) try to find him in this new episode. Sarah Hyland, Ariel Winter, Ed O’Neill and Julie Bowen also star with guest star Chris Geere. 9 p.m. ABC

9-1-1 One of the team’s members is an accident victim in this new episode. Angela Bassett, Peter Krause and Connie Britton star with guest stars Mariette Hartley and Doug Savant. 9 p.m. Fox

Vikings The military leaders on both sides of the conflict are left with limited options in the aftermath of the latest battle. Gustaf Skarsgard, Jonathan Rhys Meyers, Alexander Ludwig and Alex Høgh Andersen star. 9 p.m. History

The Magicians Alice (Olivia Taylor Dudley) flees from a monster, while Quentin, Kady and Josh (Jason Ralph, Jade Tailor, Trevor Einhorn) continue their desperate search for a way to bring magic back to Fillory. 9 p.m. Syfy

American Housewife Katie and Greg (Katy Mixon, Diedrich Bader) are united in their disapproval of Taylor’s (Meg Donnelly) new boyfriend, so they come up with a scheme to end the relationship. 9:30 p.m. ABC

Criminal Minds The team is called to New York to investigate several brutal, high-profile crimes in Central Park. Joe Mantegna, Matthew Gray Gubler, Paget Brewster, A.J. Cook, Adam Rodriguez and Kirsten Vangsness also star 10 p.m. CBS

Corporate Junior executives in training (series creators Matt Ingebretson and Jake Weisman) must identify and fire the employee who sent out an offensive tweet from the impersonal company’s social media account in this new series premiering with two new episodes. 10 and 10:30 p.m. Comedy Central

The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story This new season of the series based on real-life crimes recalls the infamous Miami Beach murder, and subsequent trial and media circus. 10 p.m. FX

Knightfall Landry and Gawain (Tom Cullen, Padraic Delaney) encounter a mysterious woman who claims that she can lead them to the Holy Grail. 10 p.m. History

Happy! As he and Happy (voice of Patton Oswalt) embark on their own solitary and lonely journeys, Sax (Christopher Meloni) stumbles across a new scheme to negotiate for the release of Hailey (Bryce Lorenzo) in this new episode. Lili Mirojnick also stars. 10 p.m. Syfy

SPECIALS

Understanding the Opioid Epidemic This new documentary visits some of the communities most affected by opioid abuse. 10 p.m. KOCE and KPBS

TALK SHOWS

CBS This Morning Ann Curry; Anthony Bourdain; James Syhabout. (N) 7 a.m. KCBS

Today Jonathan Scott; Drew Scott; Burt Reynolds; Camila Alves. (N) 7 a.m. KNBC

KTLA Morning News (N) 7 a.m. KTLA

Good Morning America Actor Ricky Martin; actress Catherine Zeta-Jones. (N) 7 a.m. KABC

Good Day L.A. Vanessa Marano; Paul Shoulberg’s play “Pledge”; Oliver Stark (“9-1-1”). (N) 7 a.m. KTTV

Megyn Kelly Today Dr. Kulreet Chaudhary; Ricky Martin; John DeSilvia. (N) 9 a.m. KNBC

Live with Kelly and Ryan J.K. Simmons (“Counterpart”); Darren Criss. (N) 9 a.m. KABC

The View Alicia Menendez; Jeremiah Brent. (N) 10 a.m. KABC

The Wendy Williams Show Stephanie Harris-Uyidi (“The Posh Pescatarian”); Dan Harris (“Meditation for Fidgety Skeptics”). (N) 11 a.m. KTTV

The Talk Allison Janney; Scott Evans. (N) 1 p.m. KCBS

The Dr. Oz Show Sugar substitutes; kratom. (N) 1 p.m. KTTV

The Doctors A woman with a life-changing diagnosis makes a heartbreaking decision; a child swallows magnets. (N) 2 p.m. KCBS

Steve The cast of “Mancave”; Ashley Graham. (N) 2 p.m. KNBC