Wednesday's TV highlights: 'grown-ish' on Freeform

SERIES
The Amazing Race Contestants scale buildings and run through the narrow streets of Tangiers, Morocco, in this new episode. 8 p.m. CBS
The Blacklist The series marks its 100th episode with a guest appearance by Nathan Lane. James Spader, Megan Boone and Harry Lennix star. 8 p.m. NBC
Riverdale With Southside High suddenly closed, Jughead (Cole Sprouse) becomes one of Riverdale High’s newest students in this new episode. KJ Apa and Lil Reinhart also star with guest star Hart Denton. 8 p.m. KTLA
The Goldbergs A close call in a shop class – which nearly injured the teacher – prompts Murray (Jeff Garlin) to ground Adam (Sean Giambrone), who caused the incident. George Segal also stars in this new episode. 8 p.m. ABC
The X-Files People are tormented by their doppelgängers and wind up dead soon afterward. Mulder and Scully (David Duchovny, Gillian Anderson) eventually track the deaths to a pair of twins (both played by guest star Karin Konoval). Mitch Pileggi also stars in this new episode. 8 p.m. Fox
Nature This new episode visits remote Ellesmere Island, located at the northernmost edge of North America, where the white wolf survives in temperatures that can run to 40 degrees below zero. 8 p.m. KOCE and KPBS
grown-ish Zoey (Yara Shahidi) strikes a deal with Dean Parker (Chris Parnell) to tutor the college’s star basketball player (Abraham D. Juste), but her friends jump to the conclusion that something else is going on between Zoey and the athlete. Francia Raisa, Trevor Jackson and Jordan Buhat also star in this new episode. 8 p.m. Freeform
The Librarians When a town named Feud hods a Civil War reenactment they are plagued by ghosts in this new episode. 8 p.m. TNT
Speechless A situation involving JJ’s (Micah Fowler) school inspires Maya (Minnie Driver) to establish a school of her own, running it from her house. Ray and Dylan (Mason Cook, Kyla Kenedy) are students and Jimmy (John Ross Bowie) is a teacher. 8:30 p.m. ABC
Alone Together It’s Benji’s (Benji Aflalo) birthday, so Esther (Esther Povitsky) and another friend treat him to a road trip that’s jam-packed with delightful stops along the way. 8:30 p.m. Freeform
Modern Family Luke (Nolan Gould) disappears and Manny, Phil and Gloria (Rico Rodriguez, Ty Burrell, Sofia Vergara) try to find him in this new episode. Sarah Hyland, Ariel Winter, Ed O’Neill and Julie Bowen also star with guest star Chris Geere. 9 p.m. ABC
9-1-1 One of the team’s members is an accident victim in this new episode. Angela Bassett, Peter Krause and Connie Britton star with guest stars Mariette Hartley and Doug Savant. 9 p.m. Fox
Vikings The military leaders on both sides of the conflict are left with limited options in the aftermath of the latest battle. Gustaf Skarsgard, Jonathan Rhys Meyers, Alexander Ludwig and Alex Høgh Andersen star. 9 p.m. History
The Magicians Alice (Olivia Taylor Dudley) flees from a monster, while Quentin, Kady and Josh (Jason Ralph, Jade Tailor, Trevor Einhorn) continue their desperate search for a way to bring magic back to Fillory. 9 p.m. Syfy
American Housewife Katie and Greg (Katy Mixon, Diedrich Bader) are united in their disapproval of Taylor’s (Meg Donnelly) new boyfriend, so they come up with a scheme to end the relationship. 9:30 p.m. ABC
Criminal Minds The team is called to New York to investigate several brutal, high-profile crimes in Central Park. Joe Mantegna, Matthew Gray Gubler, Paget Brewster, A.J. Cook, Adam Rodriguez and Kirsten Vangsness also star 10 p.m. CBS
Corporate Junior executives in training (series creators Matt Ingebretson and Jake Weisman) must identify and fire the employee who sent out an offensive tweet from the impersonal company’s social media account in this new series premiering with two new episodes. 10 and 10:30 p.m. Comedy Central
The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story This new season of the series based on real-life crimes recalls the infamous Miami Beach murder, and subsequent trial and media circus. 10 p.m. FX
Knightfall Landry and Gawain (Tom Cullen, Padraic Delaney) encounter a mysterious woman who claims that she can lead them to the Holy Grail. 10 p.m. History
Happy! As he and Happy (voice of Patton Oswalt) embark on their own solitary and lonely journeys, Sax (Christopher Meloni) stumbles across a new scheme to negotiate for the release of Hailey (Bryce Lorenzo) in this new episode. Lili Mirojnick also stars. 10 p.m. Syfy
SPECIALS
Understanding the Opioid Epidemic This new documentary visits some of the communities most affected by opioid abuse. 10 p.m. KOCE and KPBS
TALK SHOWS
CBS This Morning Ann Curry; Anthony Bourdain; James Syhabout. (N) 7 a.m. KCBS
Today Jonathan Scott; Drew Scott; Burt Reynolds; Camila Alves. (N) 7 a.m. KNBC
KTLA Morning News (N) 7 a.m. KTLA
Good Morning America Actor Ricky Martin; actress Catherine Zeta-Jones. (N) 7 a.m. KABC
Good Day L.A. Vanessa Marano; Paul Shoulberg’s play “Pledge”; Oliver Stark (“9-1-1”). (N) 7 a.m. KTTV
Megyn Kelly Today Dr. Kulreet Chaudhary; Ricky Martin; John DeSilvia. (N) 9 a.m. KNBC
Live with Kelly and Ryan J.K. Simmons (“Counterpart”); Darren Criss. (N) 9 a.m. KABC
The View Alicia Menendez; Jeremiah Brent. (N) 10 a.m. KABC
The Wendy Williams Show Stephanie Harris-Uyidi (“The Posh Pescatarian”); Dan Harris (“Meditation for Fidgety Skeptics”). (N) 11 a.m. KTTV
The Talk Allison Janney; Scott Evans. (N) 1 p.m. KCBS
The Dr. Oz Show Sugar substitutes; kratom. (N) 1 p.m. KTTV
The Doctors A woman with a life-changing diagnosis makes a heartbreaking decision; a child swallows magnets. (N) 2 p.m. KCBS
Steve The cast of “Mancave”; Ashley Graham. (N) 2 p.m. KNBC
Harry Sportscaster James Brown; chef Gary Chan; Rick Springfield performs. (N) 2 p.m. KTTV
Dr. Phil The recovery stories of guests helped with inpatient treatment for substance abuse. (N) 3 p.m. KCBS
The Ellen DeGeneres Show Sarah Jessica Parker (“Divorce”); Camila Cabello performs. (N) 3 p.m. KNBC
The Real Caleb McLaughlin; Meghan Markle. (N) 3 p.m. KTTV
Amanpour on PBS (N) 11 p.m. KOCE, KVCR
The Daily Show With Trevor Noah Chef Anthony Bourdain. (N) 11 p.m. Comedy Central
Conan Molly Shannon; Aaron Sorkin. (N) 11 p.m. TBS
The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon Savannah Guthrie; Hoda Kotb; Edgar Ramirez; French Montana performs. (N) 11:34 p.m. KNBC
The Late Show With Stephen Colbert Ricky Gervais; Matt Czuchry; Jon Bon Jovi performs. (N) 11:35 p.m. KCBS
Jimmy Kimmel Live Bill Maher; Lauv performs. (N) 11:35 p.m. KABC
The Late Late Show With James Corden Kyra Sedgwick; Ed Helms; Lena Waithe; Stefflon Don performs. (N) 12:37 a.m. KCBS
Late Night With Seth Meyers Sean “Diddy” Combs; Luke Evans; Nicole Sullivan; John Stanier performs. (N) 12:37 a.m. KNBC
Nightline (N) 12:37 a.m. KABC
