Wednesday's TV Highlights: 'People's Choice Awards 2017' on CBS

SERIES
Undercover Boss The chief executive of a chain of specialty coffee stores goes undercover in this new episode. 8 p.m. CBS
Fresh Off the Boat Jessica (Constance Wu) wants the family to let go of any and all negativity ahead of Chinese New Year in this new episode of the sitcom. 8 p.m. ABC
Nature The encore documentary “Moose: Life of a Twig Eater” follows the struggles of a moose calf in Canada’s Jasper National Park. 8 p.m. KOCE
Speechless Jimmy (John Ross Bowie) plays Mr. Mom when Maya (Minnie Driver) is under the weather in this new episode. 8:30 p.m. ABC
Law & Order: Special Victims Unit Bob Gunton (“The Shawshank Redemption”) and “24’s” Sarah Clarke guest star in this new episode about a prominent family defending one of its own against an allegation of sexual assault. 9 p.m. NBC
Star R&B great Gladys Knight guest stars as herself on a new episode of the music-biz drama. 9 p.m. Fox
Frontline The conclusion of the two-part episode “Divided States of America” examines the various social, racial and political factors that may have influenced the outcome of the 2016 presidential election. 9 p.m. KOCE
Vikings Ragnar’s (Travis Fimmel) plan for revenge comes to fruition as the Viking army lands on the coast of Northumbria in this new episode. 9 p.m. History Channel
Expedition Unknown Host Josh Gates seeks a legendary golden treasure said to be hidden somewhere in the Australian Outback in this new episode. 9 p.m. Travel Channel
Match Game “Conan’s” Andy Richter, “Archer’s” Judy Greer and astrophysicist Neil deGrasse Tyson are among the celebrity panelists in this episode of the rebooted game show hosted by Alec Baldwin. 10 p.m. ABC
Six Walton Goggins (“The Shield,” “Justified”) stars in the premiere of this action drama inspired by the exploits of the Navy’s elite SEAL Team Six. 10 p.m. History Channel; also A&E
SPECIALS
People’s Choice Awards 2017 Joel McHale hosts the annual ceremony at L.A. Live’s Microsoft Theater, where “Captain America: Civil War” leads the movie category with seven nominations. Fifth Harmony and Blake Shelton are slated to perform. 9 p.m. CBS
MOVIES
The Umbrellas of Cherbourg A young Catherine Deneuve stars in Jacques Demy’s 1964 French-language musical that tells the tale of an ill-fated romance. 7 p.m. TCM
TALK SHOWS
CBS This Morning (N) 7 a.m. KCBS
Today James McAvoy; Robert Frank; Trump voters. (N) 7 a.m. KNBC
KTLA Morning News (N) 7 a.m. KTLA
Good Morning America Nick Offerman; Edgar Ramirez; Harley Pasternak. (N) 7 a.m. KABC
Good Day L.A. Alison Eastwood and Billy McNamara (“Animal Intervention”); the Donnor Party performs; Richard Corman (“Roger Corman's Death Race 2050”). (N) 7 a.m. KTTV
Live With Kelly Idina Menzel (“Beaches”); Nina Dobrev (“xXx: Return of Xander Cage”); Christian Slater. (N) 9 a.m. KABC
The View Bryce Dallas Howard; Jerry O’Connell; Rebecca Romijn. (N) 10 a.m. KABC
Rachael Ray Sullivan Stapleton (“Blindspot”). (N) 10 a.m. KCAL
The Doctors The woman whose face was destroyed by botched injections; breast implants slide to the waist. (N) 11 a.m. KCAL
The Wendy Williams Show Kirstie Alley (“Scream Queens”). (N) 11 a.m. KTTV
The Talk Jaime Camil; Julissa Bermudez. (N) 1 p.m. KCBS
The Dr. Oz Show The epidemic of fatty liver disease. (N) 1 p.m. KTTV
Steve Harvey David Otunga, WWE; Freddie Smith (“Days of our Lives”); Chico Bean. (N) 2 p.m. KNBC
Harry Jewel (“Framed for a Murder”); Patrick Warburton (“A Series of Unfortunate Events”). (N) 2 p.m. KTTV; midnight KCOP
Dr. Phil A woman who is living on the streets thinks Michael Jackson wrote a song about her. (N) 3 p.m. KCBS
The Ellen DeGeneres Show Matt LeBlanc (“Man With a Plan”); Deepika Padukone; Old Dominion performs. (N) 3 p.m. KNBC
The Real Vanessa Simmons (“Queen Boss”). (N) 3 p.m. KTTV
Tavis Smiley (N) 11 p.m. KOCE
Charlie Rose (N) 11 p.m. KVCR; 11:30 p.m. KOCE
The Daily Show With Trevor Noah Samantha Power, U.S. ambassador to the United Nations. (N) 11 p.m. Comedy Central
Conan Ted Danson; Josh Abbott Band performs. (N) 11 p.m. TBS
The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon James McAvoy; Nick Offerman; Kings of Leon; Nick Valensi. (N) 11:34 p.m. KNBC
Jimmy Kimmel Live Bill Maher; Wendi McLendon-Covey; AFI performs. (N) 11:35 p.m. KABC
The Late Late Show With James Corden Vin Diesel; Deepika Padukone; OK Go performs. (N) 12:37 a.m. KCBS
Late Night With Seth Meyers Michael Keaton; Emily Deschanel; Neal Brennan; Leah Shapiro performs. (N) 12:37 a.m. KNBC
Nightline (N) 12:37 a.m. KABC
