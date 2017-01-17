Wednesday's TV Highlights: 'People's Choice Awards 2017' on CBS

SERIES

Undercover Boss The chief executive of a chain of specialty coffee stores goes undercover in this new episode. 8 p.m. CBS

Fresh Off the Boat Jessica (Constance Wu) wants the family to let go of any and all negativity ahead of Chinese New Year in this new episode of the sitcom. 8 p.m. ABC

Nature The encore documentary “Moose: Life of a Twig Eater” follows the struggles of a moose calf in Canada’s Jasper National Park. 8 p.m. KOCE

Speechless Jimmy (John Ross Bowie) plays Mr. Mom when Maya (Minnie Driver) is under the weather in this new episode. 8:30 p.m. ABC

Law & Order: Special Victims Unit Bob Gunton (“The Shawshank Redemption”) and “24’s” Sarah Clarke guest star in this new episode about a prominent family defending one of its own against an allegation of sexual assault. 9 p.m. NBC

Star R&B great Gladys Knight guest stars as herself on a new episode of the music-biz drama. 9 p.m. Fox

Frontline The conclusion of the two-part episode “Divided States of America” examines the various social, racial and political factors that may have influenced the outcome of the 2016 presidential election. 9 p.m. KOCE

Vikings Ragnar’s (Travis Fimmel) plan for revenge comes to fruition as the Viking army lands on the coast of Northumbria in this new episode. 9 p.m. History Channel

Expedition Unknown Host Josh Gates seeks a legendary golden treasure said to be hidden somewhere in the Australian Outback in this new episode. 9 p.m. Travel Channel

Match Game “Conan’s” Andy Richter, “Archer’s” Judy Greer and astrophysicist Neil deGrasse Tyson are among the celebrity panelists in this episode of the rebooted game show hosted by Alec Baldwin. 10 p.m. ABC

Six Walton Goggins (“The Shield,” “Justified”) stars in the premiere of this action drama inspired by the exploits of the Navy’s elite SEAL Team Six. 10 p.m. History Channel; also A&E

SPECIALS

People’s Choice Awards 2017 Joel McHale hosts the annual ceremony at L.A. Live’s Microsoft Theater, where “Captain America: Civil War” leads the movie category with seven nominations. Fifth Harmony and Blake Shelton are slated to perform. 9 p.m. CBS

MOVIES

The Umbrellas of Cherbourg A young Catherine Deneuve stars in Jacques Demy’s 1964 French-language musical that tells the tale of an ill-fated romance. 7 p.m. TCM

TALK SHOWS

CBS This Morning (N) 7 a.m. KCBS

Today James McAvoy; Robert Frank; Trump voters. (N) 7 a.m. KNBC

KTLA Morning News (N) 7 a.m. KTLA

Good Morning America Nick Offerman; Edgar Ramirez; Harley Pasternak. (N) 7 a.m. KABC

Good Day L.A. Alison Eastwood and Billy McNamara (“Animal Intervention”); the Donnor Party performs; Richard Corman (“Roger Corman's Death Race 2050”). (N) 7 a.m. KTTV

Live With Kelly Idina Menzel (“Beaches”); Nina Dobrev (“xXx: Return of Xander Cage”); Christian Slater. (N) 9 a.m. KABC

The View Bryce Dallas Howard; Jerry O’Connell; Rebecca Romijn. (N) 10 a.m. KABC

Rachael Ray Sullivan Stapleton (“Blindspot”). (N) 10 a.m. KCAL

The Doctors The woman whose face was destroyed by botched injections; breast implants slide to the waist. (N) 11 a.m. KCAL

The Wendy Williams Show Kirstie Alley (“Scream Queens”). (N) 11 a.m. KTTV

The Talk Jaime Camil; Julissa Bermudez. (N) 1 p.m. KCBS

The Dr. Oz Show The epidemic of fatty liver disease. (N) 1 p.m. KTTV

Steve Harvey David Otunga, WWE; Freddie Smith (“Days of our Lives”); Chico Bean. (N) 2 p.m. KNBC

Harry Jewel (“Framed for a Murder”); Patrick Warburton (“A Series of Unfortunate Events”). (N) 2 p.m. KTTV; midnight KCOP

Dr. Phil A woman who is living on the streets thinks Michael Jackson wrote a song about her. (N) 3 p.m. KCBS

The Ellen DeGeneres Show Matt LeBlanc (“Man With a Plan”); Deepika Padukone; Old Dominion performs. (N) 3 p.m. KNBC

The Real Vanessa Simmons (“Queen Boss”). (N) 3 p.m. KTTV

Tavis Smiley (N) 11 p.m. KOCE

Charlie Rose (N) 11 p.m. KVCR; 11:30 p.m. KOCE

The Daily Show With Trevor Noah Samantha Power, U.S. ambassador to the United Nations. (N) 11 p.m. Comedy Central

Conan Ted Danson; Josh Abbott Band performs. (N) 11 p.m. TBS