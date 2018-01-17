Thursday's TV highlights: 'Will & Grace' on NBC

SERIES

Jay Leno's Garage Jay competes against race car driver Bryce Menzies in a soapbox race. 7 and 10 p.m. CNBC

The Big Bang Theory Koothrapalli (Kunal Nayyar) discovers that the woman he’s been dating (guest star Beth Behrs, “2 Broke Girls”) has a husband (guest star Walton Goggins, “Justified”) who is very unhappy about the situation. Jim Parsons, Johnny Galecki and Kaley Cuoco also star in this new episode. 8 p.m. CBS

Supernatural A potential spinoff series gets a pilot of sorts as the missing Sam (Jared Padalecki) and Dean (Jensen Ackles) are sought by several women (returning guest stars Kim Rhodes, Kathryn Newton, Katherine Ramdeen and Briana Buckmaster). 8 p.m. KTLA

Grey’s Anatomy Jo’s (Camilla Luddington) abusive, estranged husband (Matthew Morrison) returns as the medical drama resumes with a new episode that marks the start of a guest arc by Bethany Joy Lenz (“One Tree Hill”). Ellen Pompeo and Justin Chambers also star. 8 p.m. ABC

Beyond With his mission in the Realm evidently wrapped up, Holden (Burkely Duffield) tries to concentrate on his “new normal,” which includes a promising relationship with Willa (Dilan Gwyn), but he can’t shake a feeling of foreboding as this supernatural drama returns for its second season with a two-hour premiere. Romy Rosemont and Michael McGrady also star. 8 p.m. Freeform

The Good Place Eleanor (Kristen Bell), Chidi (William Jackson Harper), Tahani (Jameela Jamil), Janet (D’Arcy Carden) and Jason (Manny Jacinto) embark on a new journey, with no idea of what might happen. Ted Danson also stars. 8:30 p.m. NBC

Young Sheldon Sheldon (Iain Armitage) can’t understand why no one else in his family seems to understand how much he needs a computer, which at the time were fairly expensive. Zoe Perry and Lance Barber also star. 8:30 p.m. CBS

Mom Attendance at a wedding prompts Bonnie (Allison Janney) and Adam (William Fichtner) to discuss their own upcoming nuptials, and it turns out they have completely different ideas. Anna Faris also stars with guest star Steven Weber. 9 p.m. CBS

Will & Grace Will (Eric McCormack) has mixed emotions about attending the wedding of his ex (guest star Bobby Cannavale, reprising his Emmy-winning portrayal from the original incarnation of the series) in this new episode. Debra Messing, Sean Hayes and Megan Mullally also star. 9 p.m. NBC

Arrow Though Team Arrow has been depleted dramatically, Oliver (Stephen Amell) has faith that Felicity (Emily Bett Rickards) and Diggle (David Ramsey) will be sufficient backup in opposing Black Siren (Katie Cassidy) and Cayden James (guest star Michael Emerson). 9 p.m. KTLA

Scandal Quinn’s (Katie Lowes) abduction puts everyone on edge as the drama returns for its final episodes. Kerry Washington, Tony Goldwyn, Bellamy Young, Darby Stanchfield, Jeff Perry, Scott Foley, Joe Morton and Joshua Malina also star. 9 p.m. ABC

Project Runway All Stars The designers pair up to create fashion inspired by food and wine pairings. Whoopi Goldberg takes a turn as a guest judge. 9 p.m. Lifetime

Lip Sync Battle Live: A Michael Jackson Celebration The channel previously known as Spike relaunches as the Paramount Network with this new one-hour special episode that pays tribute to the King of Pop. LL Cool J and Chrissy Teigen host the show from L.A.’s Dolby Theatre. Also featured is a performance from “Michael Jackson: ONE,” a Cirque du Soleil production in Las Vegas. 9 p.m. Spike

Life in Pieces Tyler (Niall Cunningham) isn’t sure how to handle having Jen (Zoe Lister-Jones) as his band’s singer, especially when her enthusiasm goes too far. James Brolin, Colin Hanks and Dianne Wiest also star. 9:30 p.m. CBS

Great News An attorney for the network (guest star Tim Meadows) wants Katie (Briga Heelan) to stay away from the billionaire (guest star Jim Rash) who’s suing the show. Rachel Dratch and Ana Gasteyer also guest star in this new episode. 9:30 p.m. NBC

How to Get Away With Murder The aftermath of an accidental shooting sends emotions running high while the fight for life by Laurel (Karla Souza) and her baby leaves Annalise (Viola Davis) at loose ends. Billy Brown, Jack Falahee, Aja Naomi King, Matt McGorry, Liza Weil and Charlie Weber also star as the series returns with new episodes. 10 p.m. ABC

Portlandia Fred Armisen and Carrie Brownstein return for their eighth and final season of this sly sendup of life in the reputed hipster haven of Portland, Ore. 10 p.m. IFC

Damnation Seth Davenport (Killian Scott) and Creeley Turner (Logan Marshall-Green) must face the truth about their intertwined personal histories in the season finale. Sarah Jones, Chasten Harmon and Christopher Heyerdahl also star. 10 p.m. USA

Mancave A group of black men share their views about life, love, politics, sex, pop culture and more in the premiere of this new series. 10:30 p.m. BET

Superstition The disembodied spirit of the Dredge seizes possession of Calvin’s (Brad James) body in an attempt to break free of his binding within the Ring of Solomon and reclaim his original body. Mario Van Peebles, Morgana Van Peebles and Demetria McKinney also star in the season finale of the supernatural drama. 11 p.m. Syfy

SPECIALS

Congratulations, You're On Your Own: Life After Foster Care This new special looks at the thousands of young adults who have aged out of foster care and are sent out into the world to make it on their own. 7 p.m. KOCE

Understanding the Opioid Epidemic This new special profiles people and communities affected by the opioid epidemic and considers solutions for dealing with the crisis. 8 p.m. KOCE

TALK SHOWS

CBS This Morning Steve Inskeep; Dylan Farrow. (N) 7 a.m. KCBS

Today (N) 7 a.m. KNBC

KTLA Morning News (N) 7 a.m. KTLA