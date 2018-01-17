Thursday's TV highlights: 'Will & Grace' on NBC

SERIES
Jay Leno's Garage Jay competes against race car driver Bryce Menzies in a soapbox race. 7 and 10 p.m. CNBC
The Big Bang Theory Koothrapalli (Kunal Nayyar) discovers that the woman he’s been dating (guest star Beth Behrs, “2 Broke Girls”) has a husband (guest star Walton Goggins, “Justified”) who is very unhappy about the situation. Jim Parsons, Johnny Galecki and Kaley Cuoco also star in this new episode. 8 p.m. CBS
Supernatural A potential spinoff series gets a pilot of sorts as the missing Sam (Jared Padalecki) and Dean (Jensen Ackles) are sought by several women (returning guest stars Kim Rhodes, Kathryn Newton, Katherine Ramdeen and Briana Buckmaster). 8 p.m. KTLA
Grey’s Anatomy Jo’s (Camilla Luddington) abusive, estranged husband (Matthew Morrison) returns as the medical drama resumes with a new episode that marks the start of a guest arc by Bethany Joy Lenz (“One Tree Hill”). Ellen Pompeo and Justin Chambers also star. 8 p.m. ABC
Beyond With his mission in the Realm evidently wrapped up, Holden (Burkely Duffield) tries to concentrate on his “new normal,” which includes a promising relationship with Willa (Dilan Gwyn), but he can’t shake a feeling of foreboding as this supernatural drama returns for its second season with a two-hour premiere. Romy Rosemont and Michael McGrady also star. 8 p.m. Freeform
The Good Place Eleanor (Kristen Bell), Chidi (William Jackson Harper), Tahani (Jameela Jamil), Janet (D’Arcy Carden) and Jason (Manny Jacinto) embark on a new journey, with no idea of what might happen. Ted Danson also stars. 8:30 p.m. NBC
Young Sheldon Sheldon (Iain Armitage) can’t understand why no one else in his family seems to understand how much he needs a computer, which at the time were fairly expensive. Zoe Perry and Lance Barber also star. 8:30 p.m. CBS
Mom Attendance at a wedding prompts Bonnie (Allison Janney) and Adam (William Fichtner) to discuss their own upcoming nuptials, and it turns out they have completely different ideas. Anna Faris also stars with guest star Steven Weber. 9 p.m. CBS
Will & Grace Will (Eric McCormack) has mixed emotions about attending the wedding of his ex (guest star Bobby Cannavale, reprising his Emmy-winning portrayal from the original incarnation of the series) in this new episode. Debra Messing, Sean Hayes and Megan Mullally also star. 9 p.m. NBC
Arrow Though Team Arrow has been depleted dramatically, Oliver (Stephen Amell) has faith that Felicity (Emily Bett Rickards) and Diggle (David Ramsey) will be sufficient backup in opposing Black Siren (Katie Cassidy) and Cayden James (guest star Michael Emerson). 9 p.m. KTLA
Scandal Quinn’s (Katie Lowes) abduction puts everyone on edge as the drama returns for its final episodes. Kerry Washington, Tony Goldwyn, Bellamy Young, Darby Stanchfield, Jeff Perry, Scott Foley, Joe Morton and Joshua Malina also star. 9 p.m. ABC
Project Runway All Stars The designers pair up to create fashion inspired by food and wine pairings. Whoopi Goldberg takes a turn as a guest judge. 9 p.m. Lifetime
Lip Sync Battle Live: A Michael Jackson Celebration The channel previously known as Spike relaunches as the Paramount Network with this new one-hour special episode that pays tribute to the King of Pop. LL Cool J and Chrissy Teigen host the show from L.A.’s Dolby Theatre. Also featured is a performance from “Michael Jackson: ONE,” a Cirque du Soleil production in Las Vegas. 9 p.m. Spike
Life in Pieces Tyler (Niall Cunningham) isn’t sure how to handle having Jen (Zoe Lister-Jones) as his band’s singer, especially when her enthusiasm goes too far. James Brolin, Colin Hanks and Dianne Wiest also star. 9:30 p.m. CBS
Great News An attorney for the network (guest star Tim Meadows) wants Katie (Briga Heelan) to stay away from the billionaire (guest star Jim Rash) who’s suing the show. Rachel Dratch and Ana Gasteyer also guest star in this new episode. 9:30 p.m. NBC
How to Get Away With Murder The aftermath of an accidental shooting sends emotions running high while the fight for life by Laurel (Karla Souza) and her baby leaves Annalise (Viola Davis) at loose ends. Billy Brown, Jack Falahee, Aja Naomi King, Matt McGorry, Liza Weil and Charlie Weber also star as the series returns with new episodes. 10 p.m. ABC
Portlandia Fred Armisen and Carrie Brownstein return for their eighth and final season of this sly sendup of life in the reputed hipster haven of Portland, Ore. 10 p.m. IFC
Damnation Seth Davenport (Killian Scott) and Creeley Turner (Logan Marshall-Green) must face the truth about their intertwined personal histories in the season finale. Sarah Jones, Chasten Harmon and Christopher Heyerdahl also star. 10 p.m. USA
Mancave A group of black men share their views about life, love, politics, sex, pop culture and more in the premiere of this new series. 10:30 p.m. BET
Superstition The disembodied spirit of the Dredge seizes possession of Calvin’s (Brad James) body in an attempt to break free of his binding within the Ring of Solomon and reclaim his original body. Mario Van Peebles, Morgana Van Peebles and Demetria McKinney also star in the season finale of the supernatural drama. 11 p.m. Syfy
SPECIALS
Congratulations, You're On Your Own: Life After Foster Care This new special looks at the thousands of young adults who have aged out of foster care and are sent out into the world to make it on their own. 7 p.m. KOCE
Understanding the Opioid Epidemic This new special profiles people and communities affected by the opioid epidemic and considers solutions for dealing with the crisis. 8 p.m. KOCE
TALK SHOWS
CBS This Morning Steve Inskeep; Dylan Farrow. (N) 7 a.m. KCBS
Today (N) 7 a.m. KNBC
KTLA Morning News (N) 7 a.m. KTLA
Good Morning America Sharon Stone and Garrett Hedlund. (N) 7 a.m. KABC
Good Day L.A. Jason Jones (“The Detour”); Nasiba Adilova, UNICEF; John Smith and author Joyce Smith (“The Impossible”). (N) 7 a.m. KTTV
Megyn Kelly Today Sally Roberts, Wrestle Like a Girl; Ed Begley Jr. (N) 9 a.m. KNBC
Live With Kelly and Ryan Catherine Zeta-Jones (“Cocaine Godmother”); Anna Paquin. (N) 9 a.m. KABC
The View Yvette Nicole Brown; Nick Cannon. (N) 10 a.m. KABC
The Wendy Williams Show Rickey Smiley. (N) 11 a.m. KTTV
The Talk Actor 50 Cent; Jaymes Vaughan. (N) 1 p.m. KCBS
The Dr. Oz Show Lies people believe about the most-hyped fish; people fake abductions and assaults; spotting a liar. (N) 1 p.m. KTTV
The Doctors Preventing teen suicide; facial cleanser trends; hot chip challenge; stress relief. (N) 2 p.m. KCBS
Harry Danny Seo (“Naturally, Danny”); Geoff Stults (“12 Strong”); Jackée Harry (“The Paynes”). (N) 2 p.m. KTTV
Rachael Ray Matthew Rhys (“The Post”). (N) 2 p.m. KCOP
Dr. Phil A woman’s husband spends all day composing and posting “vile” music about killing people. (N) 3 p.m. KCBS
The Ellen DeGeneres Show Saoirse Ronan (“Lady Bird”); California mudslides: Rob Lowe; Dierks Bentley performs. (N) 3 p.m. KNBC
The Real Tiffany Aliche. (N) 3 p.m. KTTV
Amanpour on PBS (N) 11 p.m. KOCE, KVCR
The Daily Show With Trevor Noah Ricky Gervais. (N) 11 p.m. Comedy Central
Conan Anderson Cooper; Selma Blair. (N) 11 p.m. TBS
The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon Jessica Chastain; Ricky Martin; Franz Ferdinand performs. (N) 11:34 p.m. KNBC
The Late Show With Stephen Colbert Sharon Stone; Rob Riggle; Fall Out Boy performs. (N) 11:35 p.m. KCBS
Jimmy Kimmel Live Adam Levine; Jason Jones; Maroon 5 performs. (N) 11:35 p.m. KABC
The Late Late Show With James Corden Michael Peña; O’Shea Jackson Jr. (N) 12:37 a.m. KCBS
Late Night With Seth Meyers Catherine Zeta-Jones; Carrie Brownstein; Glen Hansard performs; John Stanier with the 8G Band. (N) 12:37 a.m. KNBC
Nightline (N) 12:37 a.m. KABC
