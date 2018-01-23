Tuesday's TV highlights: 'Baskets' on FX

SERIES
NCIS McGee and Torres (Sean Murray, Wilmer Valderrama) visit the home of a high-schooler (guest star April Brinson) who witnessed a hit and run, only to have the girl and her parents (guest stars Jamie Kaler, Gabrielle Carteris) flee. Also, Vance's (Rocky Carroll) daughter (guest star Naomi Grace) is arrested for shoplifting. 8 p.m. CBS
The Flash Ralph (guest star Hartley Sawyer) defends the innocent when a familiar villain returns to strike terror at the heart of Central City, while Barry (Grant Gustin) is detained by his trial. 8 p.m. KTLA
We'll Meet Again A Japanese American woman sent to an internment camp hopes to reconnect with childhood friend in the premiere of this new series. 8 p.m. KOCE and KPBS
The Fosters Callie (Maia Mitchell) and her friends generate attention for Ximena's (Lisseth Chavez) family dilemma when they demonstrate at a conservative anti-immigration rally. 8 p.m. Freeform
Mosaic Olivia (Sharon Stone) is upset that Joel (Garrett Hedlund) didn't tell her about his girlfriend in Part 2 of this six-part miniseries. 8 p.m. HBO
Bull The widow of a wealthy man who died suddenly under suspicious circumstances hires Bull (Michael Weatherly) to defend her in court after police decide she's their most likely suspect. 9 p.m. CBS
Black Lightning As relentless violence threatens to overwhelm the community, a glimmer of hope fires the spirits of some residents, who begin to believe that Black Lightning (Cress Williams) may have returned. Christine Williams, James Remar, Nafessa Williams and China Anne McClain also star. 9 p.m. KTLA
LA to Vegas Ronnie (Kim Matula) considers exposing a passenger who appears to be cheating on his wife. 9 p.m. Fox
Frontline The new episode "Exodus: The Journey Continues" profiles refugees and migrants caught in Europe's migration crisis. KOCE and KPBS
Bizarre Foods With Andrew Zimmern In the season premiere, Zimmern returns to his adopted home state of Minnesota and follows the Paul Bunyan Trail. 9 p.m. Travel
The Mick After serving as chaperones for Ben's (Jack Stanton) field trip, MIckey and Alba (Kaitlin Olson, Carla Jimenez) realize a lost little boy has slipped in among the kids, and returning him proves more complicated than they expected. 9:30 p.m. Fox
NCIS: New Orleans An investigation into the murder of a petty officer leads Pride (Scott Bakula) to a family-owned nightclub where his mother used to perform. 10 p.m. CBS
The Quad It's spring semester at Georgia A&M University as this campus drama returns for a second season. Anika Noni Rose, Antwan "Big Boi" Patton Sr., Sheryl Lee Ralph, Debbi Morgan and Jasmine Guy star. 10 p.m. BET
Drunk History Fan favorite Paget Brewster returns to slur her way through a remembrance of Deborah Sampson (Evan Rachel Wood), the first woman to take a bullet in the American Revolutionary War, as this Emmy-winning comedy series returns for its fifth season. Tiffany Haddish, Busy Philipps, Mandy Moore and Alexander Skarsgard also appear. 10 p.m. Comedy Central
Baskets Zach Galifianakis and Louie Anderson return for a new season of the off-beat comedy. 10 p.m. FX
Another Period The Bellacourt sisters, Lillian and Beatrice (Natasha Leggero and Riki Lindhome), continue their single-minded crusade to become insanely famous as this faux-historical series begins its third season. Michael Ian Black, Paget Brewster, Brett Gelman and Jason Ritter also return. 10:30 p.m. Comedy Central
The Detour The third season of this dark comedy finds the Parker family on the lam in Alaska, where they hide out in a small community of eccentrics and misfits. Jason Jones, Natalie Zea, Ashley Gerasimovich and Liam Carroll star. 10:30 p.m. TBS
TALK SHOWS
CBS This Morning Khalid; James Steyer, Common Sense. (N) 7 a.m. KCBS
Today Nick Nolte; Dave Karger: Academy Award nominations. (N) 7 a.m. KNBC
KTLA Morning News (N) 7 a.m. KTLA
Good Morning America Academy Award nominations. (N) 7 a.m. KABC
Good Day L.A. Courtney and Carter Reum. (N) 7 a.m. KTTV
Megyn Kelly Today Sex trafficking in America. (N) 9 a.m. KNBC
Live With Kelly and Ryan David Duchovny ("The X-Files"); Susan Kelechi Watson. (N) 9 a.m. KABC
The View Ann Curry; Bobby Elliot Roaché; Jason Fedele; Josh Ardolf; Jacob Bernstein. (N) 10 a.m. KABC
The Wendy Williams Show Daymond John ("Shark Tank"). (N) 11 a.m. KTTV
The Talk Max Greenfield. (N) 1 p.m. KCBS
The Dr. Oz Show Whether sex dolls and sex robots are safe; online dating. (N) 1 p.m. KTTV
The Doctors Whether organic wine prevents hangovers; Rihanna's nighttime habit; stopping under-eye creasing. (N) 2 p.m. KCBS
Steve AnnaLynne McCord ("Let's Get Physical"). (N) 2 p.m. KNBC
Harry Jillian Michaels; Lisa Lillien ("Hungry Girl"). (N) 2 p.m. KTTV
Rachael Ray Matt Forte, the New York Jets; Christopher Jackson ("Bull"). (N) 2 p.m. KCOP
Dr. Phil Follow-ups with some of his most talked-about guests. (N) 3 p.m. KCBS
The Ellen DeGeneres Show Hoda Kotb ("Today"); First Aid Kit performs. (N) 3 p.m. KNBC
The Real (N) 3 p.m. KTTV
SoCal Connected Motorized outdoor equipment like leaf blowers and lawnmowers will soon surpass cars as California's top pollutant; local family cuts its climate change contributions by 90%. (N) 8 p.m. KCET
Amanpour on PBS (N) 11 p.m. KOCE, KVCR
The Daily Show With Trevor Noah Author Jason Reynolds. (N) 11 p.m. Comedy Central
Conan Louie Anderson; Tune-Yards performs. (N) 11 p.m. TBS
The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon Alex Rodriguez; Taylor Kitsch; Clive Davis; Bebe Rexha performs with Florida Georgia Line. (N) 11:34 p.m. KNBC
The Late Show With Stephen Colbert John Dickerson; Eugene Levy; Midland performs. (N) 11:35 p.m. KCBS
Jimmy Kimmel Live Aaron Paul; Sarah Hyland; AJR performs. (N) 11:35 p.m. KABC
Late Night With Seth Meyers Michael Che and Colin Jost; Jack Antonoff; Ashley McBryde performs; Brann Dailor performs. (N) 12:37 a.m. KNBC
Nightline (N) 12:37 a.m. KABC
Customized TV Listings are available here: www.latimes.com/tvtimes
Click here to download: TV listings for the week of Jan. 21 - 27, 2018, in PDF format