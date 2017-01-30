Tuesday's TV Highlights: 'Marvel's Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.' on ABC

SERIES

The Flash Gypsy (guest star Jessica Camacho), a bounty hunter with vibe powers, arrives in Central City to take H.R. (Tom Cavanagh) back to Earth-19 to stand trial for his crime (interdimensional travel is illegal on that particular Earth). Carlos Valdes and Grant Gustin also star. 8 p.m. KTLA

Chopped Junior YouTube star Harley Morenstein and Anika Noni Rose judge pizza-themed challenges in the season premiere. 8 p.m. Food

The Fosters Jesus (Noah Centineo) is rushed to the hospital after getting knocked out during a fight with Nick (Louis Hunter) over Mariana (Cierra Ramirez). 8 and 10 p.m. Freeform

The Mick Hoping they can restore their family’s reputation, the Pembertons go to their country club, where Mickey (Kaitlin Olson) gets into a fight with some of the snobbish female members. Thomas Barbusca, Sofia Black-D’Elia and Jack Stanton also star. 8:30 p.m. Fox

DC's Legends of Tomorrow The Legends are determined to rescue Rip (Arthur Darvill) but their first priority must be locating the Spear of Destiny. Victor Garber, Brandon Routh, Caity Lotz and Dominic Purcell also star with guest stars John Barrowman, Neal McDonough and Matt Letscher. 9 p.m. KTLA

Bones When a tutor who works with elite, privileged students turns up dead the team sifts through possible suspects, including from the victim’s roommate and various clients’ disgruntled parents. Emily Deschanel stars. 9 p.m. Fox

American Experience The new episode “The Race Underground” chronicles the effort to construct America's first subway system in Boston. 9 p.m. KOCE and KPBS

Switched at Birth A trip to China is even better than Bay and Daphne (Vanessa Marano, Katie Leclerc) had hoped it would be but they must rush home after receiving an emergency call in the winter premiere. Sean Berdy, Constance Marie, D.W. Moffett and Lea Thompson also star. 9 p.m. Freeform

Bizarre Foods With Andrew Zimmern The season premiere follows in the footsteps of explorers Lewis and Clark while experiencing the bountiful cuisine of the Pacific Northwest. 9 p.m. Travel

Marvel's Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. Identical twin agents Billy and Sam Koenig (Patton Oswalt) are being hunted down by foes to retrieve the Darkhold book. Clark Gregg stars with guest stars Mallory Jansen, John Pyper-Ferguson and Artemis Pebdani. 10 p.m. ABC

Frontline The new episode “Battle for Iraq” takes viewers into areas where ISIS has been successfully challenged to talk with locals how things have changed since radical militant group was ejected from their area. 10 p.m. KOCE and KPBS

Teachers Mrs. Adler (Kathryn Renee Thomas) and her husband moving into a tiny house in this new episode of the comedy. 10 p.m. TV Land

SPECIALS

Super Bowl Greatest Commercials 2017 CBS Sports analyst Boomer Esiason (“The NFL Today”) and Daniela Ruah (“NCIS: Los Angeles”) host this annual countdown. 8 p.m. CBS

TALK SHOWS

CBS This Morning Brad Stone (“Bloomberg News”). (N) 7 a.m. KCBS

Today Marcia Gay Harden; Ricky Gervais; director Paul Kennamer; Brandy Clark performs. (N) 10 a.m. KNBC

KTLA Morning News (N) 7 a.m. KTLA

Good Morning America Robert DeNiro; Leslie Mann; Lauren Alaina; Sybrina and Tracy Martin; Sophie Schneider. (N) 7 a.m. KABC

Good Day L.A. Carla Jimenz (“The Mick”). (N) 7 a.m. KTTV

Live With Kelly Colin Hanks (“Life in Pieces”); Kevin Pereira (“Hack My Life”); Busy Philipps. (N) 9 a.m. KABC

The View Keke Palmer. (N) 10 a.m. KABC

Rachael Ray Mel B. (Broadway’s “Chicago”). (N) 10 a.m. KCAL

The Doctors Jenni Pulos (“Flipping Out”); finding the right dog; babies teething on mold; sexual assault. (N) 11 a.m. KCAL

The Wendy Williams Show Anika Noni Rose (“The Quad”). (N) 11 a.m. KTTV

The Talk Stephen Dorff; Cameron Mathison. (N) 1 p.m. KCBS

The Dr. Oz Show Designer drugs; the high-tech way to protect loved ones. (N) 1 p.m. KTTV

Steve Harvey Anderson Cooper (“The Rainbow Comes and Goes”); Saniyya Sidney; Keke Palmer. (N) 2 p.m. KNBC

Harry Alan Cumming (“You Gotta Get Bigger Dreams”); Cristela Alonzo (“Cristela Alonzo: Lower Classy”). (N) 2 p.m. KTTV

Dr. Phil A woman says her fiance is too controlling and feels nothing she ever does is good enough for him. (N) 3 p.m. KCBS