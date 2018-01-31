Wednesday's TV highlights: 'Law & Order: Special Victims Unit' on NBC

SERIES
The Amazing Race Teams face a double U-turn and struggle to navigate the streets of Prague while delivering kegs to a party in this new episode. 8 p.m. CBS
The Blacklist Liz (Megan Boone) starts to question what Red's (James Spader) motives are as they work together in the pursuit of Tom's killer. Diego Klattenhoff and Harry Lennix also star. 8 p.m. NBC
Riverdale While she prepares for her confirmation, Veronica (Camila Mendes) starts to worry that Archie (KJ Apa) may be learning too much about her family's secret business dealings in his new capacity as Hiram's (Mark Consuelos) intern. Cole Sprouse, Skeet Ulrich, Lily Reinhart and Madchen Amick also star. Hart Denton guest stars. 8 p.m. KTLA
The X-Files When Mulder and Scully (David Duchovny, Gillian Anderson) investigate the case of two teenage girls who attacked each other, each believing the other was a monster, they begin to suspect the case might lead to their long-lost son. William B. Davis and Miles Robbins guest star; Mitch Pileggi also stars. 8 p.m. Fox
Animals With Cameras: A Nature Miniseries In this new three-part miniseries cameras record life in the wild from the point of view of various creatures, via custom-built cameras worn by the animals themselves. 8 p.m. KOCE and KPBS
Buried: Knights Templar and the Holy Grail This new documentary series premieres with an investigation into the true fate of the Knights Templar. 8 p.m. History
The Librarians One Librarian must be chosen to be tethered with Eve Baird (Rebecca Romijn) as guardian, but since everyone keeps dithering on the issue, the Library takes it upon itself to "help." 8 p.m. TNT
Law & Order: Special Victims Unit After a female political pundit is assaulted during a protest, Benson and Barba (Mariska Hargitay, Raúl Esparza) struggle to put their political beliefs aside to help bring the attacker to justice. 9 p.m. NBC
NOVA The new episode "The Impossible Flight" follows the team of engineers who designed and built Solar Impulse II, the first solar-powered aircraft to fly around the world. 9 p.m. KOCE and KPBS
Criminal Minds Rossi (Joe Mantegna) and the team head to New Orleans where a mass grave is discovered in a crypt that vandals targeted in a cemetery. Kim Rhodes ("Supernatural") reprises her recurring guest role. Paget Brewster, Matthew Gray Gubler, A.J. Cook, Aisha Tyler, Kirsten Vangsness, Adam Rodriguez and Daniel Henney also star. 10 p.m. CBS
Corporate Determined to expand their customer base, the brain trust at Hampton DeVille enlists the professional services of Trademarq (guest star Dave Ross), a street artist with a mercilessly caustic sense of humor. Jake Weisman and Matt Ingebretson star. 10 p.m. Comedy Central
Waco ATF agent Vasquez (John Leguizamo) begins undercover surveillance on the Mount Carmel compound and befriends David Koresh (Taylor Kitsch) in hopes of finding illegal weapons in part 2 of the six-part miniseries. 10 p.m. PARMOUNT
Happy! Sax and Happy (Christopher Meloni, voice of Patton Oswalt) are locked in a climactic struggle to free Hailey (Bryce Lorenzo) from Very Bad Santa's (Joseph D. Reitman) lair in the season finale. 10 p.m. Syfy
SPECIALS
Angela Rye's State of the Union Political commentator Angela Rye dissects President Trump's State of the Union address and his first year in office in this new special. 10 p.m. BET
TALK SHOWS
CBS This Morning Phoebe Robinson and Jessica Williams, hosts of "2 Dope Queens" podcast; reporter Jeanine Poggi. (N) 7 a.m. KCBS
Today Lindsey Vonn; Seth Meyers; Glenn Howerton; Chrissy Teigen; Simone Biles. (N) 7 a.m. KNBC
KTLA Morning News (N) 7 a.m. KTLA
Good Morning America "Raising Good Women" focuses on role models. (N) 7 a.m. KABC
Good Day L.A. Trainer Nicole Winhoffer; Mike Farrell ("The Assassination of Gianni Versace"). (N) 7 a.m. KTTV
Megyn Kelly Today Simone Biles; John Rich performs. Pain management: Dr. Travis Stork; mudslide survivors. (N) 9 a.m. KNBC
Live With Kelly and Ryan Chrissy Teigen ("Lip Sync Battle"). (N) 9 a.m. KABC
The View Katie Lowes. (N) 10 a.m. KABC
The Wendy Williams Show Justina Machado ("One Day at a Time"). (N) 11 a.m. KTTV
The Talk Charlie Puth performs; Shemar Moore; Stephanie Sigman. (N) 1 p.m. KCBS
The Dr. Oz Show How to avoid the potentially deadly influenza virus. (N) 1 p.m. KTTV
The Doctors Criminals' brain scans; male health hazards; a drink that is bad for the skin; an anti-PMS snack. (N) 2 p.m. KCBS
Steve Brian Dietzen ("NCIS"). (N) 2 p.m. KNBC
Harry Beth Stern ("Kitten Bowl"); Kevin Pereira and Brooke Van Poppelen ("Hack My Life"). (N) 2 p.m. KTTV
Rachael Ray The ketogenic diet. (N) 2 p.m. KCOP
Dr. Phil A woman is convinced that if she eats anything she will choke and die; Sexy Vegan returns. (N) 3 p.m. KCBS
The Ellen DeGeneres Show Jamie Dornan ("50 Shades Freed"); NFL star Drew Brees; Troye Sivan performs. (N) 3 p.m. KNBC
The Real (N) 3 p.m. KTTV
Amanpour on PBS (N) 11 p.m. KOCE, KVCR
The Daily Show With Trevor Noah Attorney and commentator Angela Rye. (N) 11 p.m. Comedy Central
Conan Wanda Sykes; Tom Papa; Mt. Joy performs. (N) 11 p.m. TBS
The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon Tom Selleck; Rita Ora; Liam Payne and Rita Ora perform. (N) 11:34 p.m. KNBC
The Late Show With Stephen Colbert Rose McGowan; Rand Paul; Jacob Williams; Curtis Harding sits in with Jon Batiste and Stay Human. (N) 11:35 p.m. KCBS
Jimmy Kimmel Live Jamie Dornan; Danai Gurira; Russell Dickerson performs. (N) 11:35 p.m. KABC
The Late Late Show With James Corden Martin Short; Lisa Kudrow; Fall Out Boy performs. (N) 12:37 a.m. KCBS
Late Night With Seth Meyers Dakota Johnson; Taylor Kitsch; Maggie Haberman; Nikki Glaspie performs. (N) 12:37 a.m. KNBC
Nightline Rose McGowan. (N) 12:37 a.m. KABC
Last Call With Carson Daly Garrett Hedlund; Welles; D'Arcy Carden; Jameela Jamil. (N) 1:38 a.m. KNBC
