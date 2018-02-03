Saturday's TV highlights and weekend talk shows: NBC's 'Saturday Night Live'

The Simone Biles Story: Courage to Soar Based on a book co-written by Biles, this new TV movie chronicles the years of grueling work and painful sacrifices the young gymnast (Jeanté Godlock) endured on a path to winning 19 Olympic and World Championship medals, cementing her position as one of the greatest gymnasts of all time. Julius Tennon and Tisha Campbell-Martin are cast as Simone's parents, and Kathleen Rose Perkins plays head coach Aimee Boorman. 8 p.m. and 11 p.m. Lifetime