Saturday's TV highlights and weekend talk shows: NBC's 'Saturday Night Live'

SERIES
Saturday Night Live This week's prime-time episode features skits with a football theme, 8 p.m. NBC. Then, Natalie Portman hosts the late-night episode with musical guest Dua Lipa, 11:29 p.m. NBC
Planet Earth: Blue Planet II A new episode of the nature documentary series explores coral reefs, home to roughly a quarter of marine species, who thrive in these underwater "mega-cities." Locations include Egypt, Borneo, French Polynesia and the Great Barrier Reef of Australia. 9 p.m. BBC America
Austin City Limits Grammy-winning dance-rock collective LCD Soundsystem performs. 11 p.m. KOCE
SPECIALS
Puppy Bowl Presents: The Dog Bowl This new "Puppy Bowl" companion special features older canines. 8 p.m. Animal Planet
NFL Honors A new edition of the annual ceremony salutes pro football's best players and plays from the 2017 season. 9 p.m. NBC
MOVIES
Gifted A 7-year-old girl (McKenna Grace) who shows signs of being a math prodigy is offered a scholarship to an elite private school, but her uncle and guardian (Chris Evans) turns it down, fearing that it would keep her from enjoying a normal childhood, in director Marc Webb's 2017 dramedy. Jenny Slate, Lindsay Duncan and Octavia Spencer also star. 8 p.m. HBO
The Simone Biles Story: Courage to Soar Based on a book co-written by Biles, this new TV movie chronicles the years of grueling work and painful sacrifices the young gymnast (Jeanté Godlock) endured on a path to winning 19 Olympic and World Championship medals, cementing her position as one of the greatest gymnasts of all time. Julius Tennon and Tisha Campbell-Martin are cast as Simone's parents, and Kathleen Rose Perkins plays head coach Aimee Boorman. 8 p.m. and 11 p.m. Lifetime
My Secret Valentine In this new 2018 romance, Hallmark regular Lacey Chabert stars as the manager of a busy Portland bistro who takes a break to visit her family's winery, where she learns that her dad (Peter MacNeill) is getting ready to retire and is considering selling it to a large New York beverage company. Andrew W. Walker also stars. 9 p.m. Hallmark Channel
TALK SHOWS
SATURDAY
Good Morning America (N) 7 a.m. KABC
SUNDAY
Good Morning America (N) 6 a.m. KABC
State of the Union With Jake Tapper Nunes memo, headlines: Sen. Richard J. Durbin (D-Ill.); Nunes memo, headlines: Rep. Jim Himes (D-Conn.), Rep. Brad Wenstrup (R-Ohio); Nunes memo, headlines: Former Gov. Jennifer Granholm (D-Mich.), former Rep. Mike Rogers (R-Mich.), former Sen. Rick Santorum (R-Pa.), Rep. Karen Bass (D-Los Angeles). (N) 6 and 9 a.m. CNN
CBS News Sunday Morning Puppy Bowl XIV; the Boy Scouts now admitting girls; film critic Rex Reed; a football player who continues to play despite being paralyzed from the waist down; Federal Reserve Board Chairwoman Janet L. Yellen; artist Anselm Kiefer. (N) 6:30 a.m. KCBS
Fox News Sunday With Chris Wallace Former CIA Director Leon E. Panetta; Nunes memo, headlines: Rep. Chris Stewart (R-Utah), Rep. Eric Swalwell (D-Dublin); Charles R. Bowery, United States Army Center of Military History. (N) 7 a.m. KTTV; 11 a.m. Fox News Channel
Fareed Zakaria GPS Middle East peace: King Abdullah II of Jordan. (N) 7 and 10 a.m. CNN
Face the Nation Rep. Trey Gowdy (R-S.C.); national security panel: Former acting CIA Director Michael Morell, former Asst. Sec. of State Victoria Nuland, former Homeland Security Advisor Fran Townsend; Dr. Anthony Fauci, National Institute of Allergy & Infectious Diseases. (N) 8 a.m. KCBS
Meet the Press Former White House Chief of Staff Reince Priebus; former CIA Director John Brennan; Bryant Gumbel. (N) 8 a.m. KNBC; 3 p.m. MSNBC
This Week With George Stephanopoulos Nunes memo: Rep. Adam B. Schiff (D-Burbank), Rep. Will Hurd (R-Texas). (N) 8 a.m. KABC
Reliable Sources The possibility of Trump firing Mueller; pro-Trump media's role in the release of the Nunes memo; Russian influence in the 2016 election; local newspapers suffering. (N) 8 a.m. CNN
MediaBuzz Former White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer; State of the Union; Nunes memo. (N) 8 a.m. FNC
60 Minutes Chobani Yogurt founder Hamdi Ulukaya; two companies feuding over the rights to the Havana Club Rum brand; Shake Shack founder Danny Meyer. 7 p.m. KCBS
SPORTS
College basketball The USC Trojans take on the UCLA Bruins. 3 p.m. ESPN2
