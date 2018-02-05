Advertisement

Monday's TV highlights: 'Independent Lens' on KOCE

By Matt Cooper
Feb 04, 2018 | 8:00 PM
Winnie Mandela is profiled in the new documentary "Winnie" airing on "Independent Lens" on KOCE. (Greg Marinovich / South Photos)
SERIES

The Bachelor Arie and the remaining bachelorettes see the sights in Paris in this new episode. 8 p.m. ABC

Antiques Roadshow The treasure-seeking series continues its three-part visit to New Orleans. 8 p.m. KOCE

Superior Donuts Veteran character actor Bill Cobbs ("The Bodyguard") guest stars as a former Negro Leagues baseball player in a new episode of the Jermaine Fowler-Judd Hirsch sitcom. 9 p.m. CBS

Better Late Than Never Henry Winkler, William Shatner, George Foreman, Terry Bradshaw and Jeff Dye visit the Sahara desert as the unscripted series ends its second season. 9 p.m. NBC

Vanity Fair Confidential The true-crime series returns for another season. 9 p.m. Investigation Discovery

Chain of Command A new episode of the docu-series focuses on the ongoing war in Afghanistan. 9 p.m. National Geographic Channel

Man v. Food Host Casey Webb samples the fare in Music City USA, a.k.a. Nashville. 9 p.m. Travel Channel

9JKL The sitcom based on star Mark Feuerstein's life ends its freshman season. Linda Lavin and Elliott Gould also star. 9:30 p.m. CBS

The Good Doctor Shaun (Freddie Highmore) learns that a young cancer patient, who is biologically male, identifies as female on a new episode of the medical drama. 10 p.m. ABC

Independent Lens Winnie Mandela, controversial ex-wife of former South African President Nelson Mandela, is profiled in filmmaker Pascale Lamche's new documentary "Winnie." 10 p.m. KOCE

SPECIALS

Silk Road: Drugs, Death and the Dark Web This new documentary revisits the story of the black market website that quickly became a safe haven for international drug trafficking. 9 p.m. A&E

The Best of the U.S: The 2018 Winter Olympics Skier Lindsey Vonn, snowboarder Shaun White and figure skater Nathan Chen are among the athletes profiled in this preview special. 10 p.m. NBC

Breaking Their Silence: Inside the Gymnastics Scandal Victims of recently convicted sex offender Larry Nassar share their stories in this new special. 10 p.m. Lifetime

TALK SHOWS

CBS This Morning (N) 7 a.m. KCBS

Today Clint Eastwood; Anthony Sadler, Alek Skarlatos and Spencer Stone; Jamaican bobsled team. (N) 7 a.m. KNBC

KTLA Morning News (N) 7 a.m. KTLA

Good Morning America Author Emily Chang; kid correspondent Manasa Yerriboyina. (N) 7 a.m. KABC

Good Day LA Nutritionist and beauty expert Kimberly Snyder; psychotherapist Dr. Jenn Mann; Dr. Drew Pinsky; Renée Elise Goldsberry ("Hamilton"). (N) 7 a.m. KTTV

Megyn Kelly Today (N) 9 a.m. KNBC

Live with Kelly and Ryan Heather Graham; Arie Luyendyk Jr. ("The Bachelor"); In Real Life performs. (N) 9 a.m. KABC

The Wendy Williams Show 9 a.m. KCOP

The View 10 a.m. KABC

The Real 10 a.m. KCOP

The Wendy Williams Show (N) 11 a.m. KTTV

The Talk 1 p.m. KCBS

The Dr. Oz Show Using apple cider vinegar for weight loss; Greek yogurt. (N) 1 p.m. KTTV

The Doctors (N) 2 p.m. KCBS

Steve Forest Whitaker; Cat Deeley. (N) 2 p.m. KNBC

Harry Rita Moreno; rescuing pets in Puerto Rico; dating and relationship coach Bela Gandhi. (N) 2 p.m. KTTV

Rachael Ray Chef Sunny Anderson; makeovers; co-host Jesse Palmer. (N) 2 p.m. KCOP

Dr. Phil A woman accuses her ex-boyfriend of sexually assaulting their 3-year-old daughter. (N) 3 p.m. KCBS

The Ellen DeGeneres Show Melissa McCarthy; Olympic skier Gus Kenworthy. (N) 3 p.m. KNBC

The Real (N) 3 p.m. KTTV

To the Contrary With Bonnie Erbé Author Farah Tanis. (N) 6 p.m. KVCR

Amanpour on PBS (N) 11 p.m. KVCR, 11:30 p.m. KOCE

The Daily Show With Trevor Noah (N) 11 p.m. Comedy Central

Conan Comic Bill Burr. (N) 11 p.m. and 12:30 a.m. TBS

The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon Saoirse Ronan; Timothée Chalamet ("Call Me by Your Name"); Camila Cabello performs. 11:34 p.m. KNBC

The Late Show With Stephen Colbert Claire Danes; Bernadette Peters; Lil Uzi Vert performs. (N) 11:35 p.m. KCBS

Jimmy Kimmel Live 11:35 p.m. KABC

The Late Late Show With James Corden Margot Robbie; Domhnall Gleeson; Lo Moon performs. (N) 12:37 a.m. KCBS

Late Night With Seth Meyers Billy Eichner; China Anne McClain and Nafessa Williams ("Black Lightning"); Bedouine performs. (N) 12:37 a.m. KNBC

Nightline (N) 12:37 a.m. KABC

Last Call With Carson Daly Chris Jericho; Makeness performs; Antonia Thomas ("The Good Doctor"). (N) 1:38 a.m. KNBC

SPORTS

Basketball The Clippers host the Dallas Mavericks. 7:30 p.m. FS Prime

