Saturday's TV Highlights: 'A Dash of Love' on Hallmark

SERIES

Ransom The race to find an abducted baby surrogate is desperate since the victim has a medical condition that needs immediate attention. Luke Roberts, Sarah Green, Brandon Jay McLaren and Nazneen Contractor star in this new episode. 8 p.m. CBS

Saturday Night Live Alec Baldwin takes a turn as host, with musical guest Ed Sheeran performing. 11:29 p.m. NBC

MOVIES

Central Intelligence Dwayne Johnson and Kevin Hart star as a rogue CIA agent and his former classmate who team up to save the world from a terrorist in this 2016 action/comedy. Aaron Paul, Amy Ryan and Jason Bateman costar, plus watch for Melissa McCarthy in an uncredited cameo. 8 p.m. HBO

From Straight A's to XXX Faced with a staggering tuition bill, a freshman (Haley Pullos) at major university decides to earn cash as an erotic actress in this new TV movie based on a true story. Judd Nelson and Sasha Clements also star. 8 p.m. Lifetime

A Dash of Love Jen Lilley as an aspiring chef who thinks she’s finally on the way to success when she lands a dream job at her idol’s restaurant, where she quickly befriends the handsome executive chef. Brendan Penny and Peri Gilpin also star. 9 p.m. Hallmark

Disney

FXX

TCM

SATURDAY

Good Morning America (N) 7 a.m. KABC

SUNDAY

Inside Politics Trump’s campaign promise scoreboard; the White House team; a preview of talks with Trudeau and Netanyahu; Trump's governing style: Jonathan Martin, the New York Times; Jackie Kucinich, the Daily Beast; Glenn Thrush, the New York Times; Nia-Malika Henderson. (N) 5 a.m. CNN

Good Morning America (N) 6 a.m. KABC

State of the Union The Trump administration; Senate confirmation hearings; the travel ban: Gov. Chris Christie (R-N.J.). The Trump administration; Senate confirmation hearings; the travel ban: Sen. Al Franken (D-Minn.). Panel: Neera Tanden, Center for American Progress; Former State Atty. Gen. Ken Cuccinelli (R-Va.); Rep. Andre Carson (D-Ind.); Alice Stewart. (N) 6 and 9 a.m. CNN

CBS News Sunday Morning Emma Stone; Lori McKenna; romance novels; Michael Kors; “bro hugs”; Electric Lady Studios. (N) 6:30 a.m. KCBS

Fareed Zakaria GPS Trump’s travel ban and the law: Professor of Constitutional law Laurence Tribe, Harvard; former Atty. Gen. Michael Mukasey. Potential Arab reaction to the U.S. moving its embassy to Jerusalem: Rashid Khalidi, Columbia University. (N) 7 and 10 a.m. CNN

Sunday Morning Futures Trump’s executive; Attorney General Jeff Sessions first week: Former Attorney General John Ashcroft. Appeals court rules against travel ban: Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-S.C.). A plan to replace the Affordable Care Act: Sen. Rand Paul (R-Ky.). Carly Fiorina. Panel: Ed Rollins; Julie Roginsky; Tony Sayegh.(N) 7 a.m. Fox News

Face the Nation Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-N.Y.). White House Senior Policy Advisor Stephen Miller. Latest polls: Anthony Salvanto. Panel: Peter Baker, the New York Times; Ron Brownstein, Atlantic Media; Susan Page, USA Today; Reihan Salam, National Review Institute.(N) 8 a.m. KCBS

Meet the Press (N) 8 a.m. KNBC; 11 a.m. MSNBC, 5 and 11 p.m. MSNBC

This Week With George Stephanopoulos White House Senior Policy Advisor Stephen Miller. State Atty. Gen. Bob Ferguson (D-Wash.). Rep. Elijah Cummings (D-Md.). Panel: Rich Lowry, National Review; Grover Norquist, Americans for Tax Reform; Cokie Roberts; Jamal Simmons; Katrina vanden Heuvel, the Nation. (N) 8 a.m. KABC

Fox News Sunday With Chris Wallace Appeals court ruling against travel ban: Sen. Ben Cardin (D-Md.). Preventing armed conflict: Nancy Lindborg, United States Institute of Peace. White House Senior Policy Advisor Stephen Miller. Panel: Michael Needham; Julie Pace, the Associated Press; Laura Ingraham; Juan William. (N) 8 a.m. KTTV; 11 a.m., 7 p.m. FNC, 11 p.m. FNC