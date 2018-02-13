Tuesday's TV highlights: 'Black Lightning' on the CW

SERIES
The Bachelor Winter Games This new miniseries combines the romance of "The Bachelor" with winter sports. Chris Harrison is the host, joined by ESPN's Hannah Storm and Ashley Brewer, KABC, for commentary. Figure-skating greats Nancy Kerrigan, Tai Babilonia and Randy Gardner make appearances. 8 p.m. ABC
The Fosters Stef's mom (guest star Annie Potts) visits to provide whatever support she can as Stef (Teri Polo) goes through a rough patch. Elsewhere, Callie (Maia Mitchell) and Jude (Hayden Byerly) grapple with the memory of their biological mother. David Lambert, Cierra Ramirez and Sherri Saum also star. 8 p.m. Freeform
Black Lightning Jefferson (Cress Williams) confronts a particularly painful part of his past – his father's murder – while Annisa (Nafessa Williams) comes to realize what her actions can mean, as does Jennifer (China Anne McClain), whose temper can lead to dire things if she lets it get out of control. Christine Adams, James Remar, Damon Gupton and Marvin Jones III also star. 9 p.m. KTLA
American Experience The 1920 explosion of a horse-drawn cart in front of the prestigious Morgan Bank is recalled in the new episode "The Bombing of Wall Street." 9 p.m. KOCE and KPBS
Frontline The new episode "The Gang Crackdown" documents a law enforcement response to killings linked to the MS-13 gang and the crackdown that led to the unlawful detainment of some immigrant teens. 10 p.m. KOCE and KPBS
Drunk History Abbi Jacobson, Amber Tamblyn, Josh Charles, Jane Krakowski and Jillian Bell are among the featured players in a new episode. 10 p.m. Comedy Central
Baskets Chip (Zach Galifianakis) incorporates a San Joaquin Valley earthiness into his clown routine in this new episode. Louie Anderson also stars. 10 p.m. FX
Another Period Lillian (Natasha Leggero) and Beatrice Bellacourt (Riki Lindhome) are both attracted to a Spanish meteorologist. Michael Ian Black and Paget Brewster also star 10:30 p.m. Comedy Central
The Detour Edie (Laura Benanti) goes undercover as an assistant coach on Jared (Liam Carroll) and Delilah's (Ashley Gerasimovich) hockey team, and Robin (Natalie Zea) starts feeling jealous. Jason Jones also stars. 10:30 p.m. TBS
CBS This Morning Derek Jeter. (N) 7 a.m. KCBS
Today Olympics; Mikaela Shiffrin; Shaun White; Korean food. (N) 7 a.m. KNBC
KTLA Morning News (N) 7 a.m. KTLA
Good Morning America Michael B. Jordan; Bill and Melinda Gates; Bekah Martinez; Eddie Redmayne. (N) 7 a.m. KABC
Good Day L.A. Cheryl Hines and Rachael Harris ("Keep It Clean"); Angourie Rice ("Every Day"). (N) 7 a.m. KTTV
Megyn Kelly Today Matt Iseman and Akbar Gbajabiamila; Allison Glock and T Cooper; Teddi Mellencamp. (N) 9 a.m. KNBC
Live With Kelly and Ryan Holly Hunter; Anna Chlumsky ("Cardinal"); Phillip Phillips ("American Idol") performs. (N) 9 a.m. KABC
The View Sherri Shepherd; Chadwick Boseman. (N) 10 a.m. KABC
The Wendy Williams Show The cast of "Queer Eye." (N) 11 a.m. KTTV
The Talk Regina King; Keltie Knight. (N) 1 p.m. KCBS
The Dr. Oz Show Casey Anthony's ex-roommates talk about the days before and after her 2-year-old daughter's death. (N) 1 p.m. KTTV
The Doctors John Salley, NBA; Usher's ex-wife, Tameka Foster; phenibut; a shocking lip-filler video. (N) 2 p.m. KCBS
The Ellen DeGeneres Show Jerry Seinfeld; quarterback Nick Foles, Philadelphia Eagles; Dua Lipa performs. (N) 2 p.m. KNBC
Harry Punter Thomas Morstead, New Orleans Saints. (N) 2 p.m. KTTV
Rachael Ray Gayle King; Geoffrey Zakarian. (N) 2 p.m. KCOP
Dr. Phil A man's daughter accuses him of being a master manipulator, and his wife is tired of his womanizing. (N) 3 p.m. KCBS
The Real DJ Envy and Gia Casey ("The Casey Crew" podcast). (N) 3 p.m. KTTV
Amanpour on PBS (N) 11 p.m. KOCE, KVCR
The Daily Show With Trevor Noah News-making women, including the black female voters in Alabama who defeated Roy Moore. (N) 11 p.m. Comedy Central
Jimmy Kimmel Live Oscar Isaac; chef Massimo Bottura ("Bread Is Gold"). (N) 11:35 p.m. KABC
Nightline (N) 12:37 a.m. KABC
2018 Winter Olympics Speed skating; luge; cross-country skiing (6:30 a.m. NBCSP). Short track; curling (9:30 a.m. NBCSP). Speed skating; luge; cross-country skiing (noon NBC). Medal ceremonies; hockey (1:30 p.m. NBCSP). Mixed doubles curling; gold-medal match (2 p.m. CNBC). Figure skating (4 p.m. NBCSP). Figure skating; Alpine skiing; snowboarding (5 p.m. NBC). Women's hockey tournament (Sweden versus Switzerland) (7:10 p.m. NBCSP). Women's Alpine skiing; short track (9:05 p.m. NBC). Men's curling (U.S. versus South Korea) (9:30 p.m. NBCSP). Speed skating; Nordic combined; skeleton (11:30 p.m. NBCSP). Women's hockey tournament (Korea versus Japan) (11:30 p.m. USA). Women's curling (Great Britain versus OAR) (2 a.m. Wednesday, USA). Men's hockey (U.S. versus Slovenia) (3:30 a.m. Wednesday, NBCSP). Men's hockey (OAR versus Slovakia) (4:10 a.m. Wednesday, USA).
