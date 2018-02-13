Tuesday's TV highlights: 'Black Lightning' on the CW

Black Lightning Jefferson (Cress Williams) confronts a particularly painful part of his past – his father's murder – while Annisa (Nafessa Williams) comes to realize what her actions can mean, as does Jennifer (China Anne McClain), whose temper can lead to dire things if she lets it get out of control. Christine Adams, James Remar, Damon Gupton and Marvin Jones III also star. 9 p.m. KTLA