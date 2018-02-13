Advertisement

Tuesday's TV highlights: 'Black Lightning' on the CW

Ed Stockly
By
Feb 12, 2018 | 8:00 PM
Tuesday's TV highlights: 'Black Lightning' on the CW
Cress Williams stars in "Black Lightning" on the CW. (Richard Ducree / The CW)
SERIES

The Bachelor Winter Games This new miniseries combines the romance of "The Bachelor" with winter sports. Chris Harrison is the host, joined by ESPN's Hannah Storm and Ashley Brewer, KABC, for commentary. Figure-skating greats Nancy Kerrigan, Tai Babilonia and Randy Gardner make appearances. 8 p.m. ABC

The Fosters Stef's mom (guest star Annie Potts) visits to provide whatever support she can as Stef (Teri Polo) goes through a rough patch. Elsewhere, Callie (Maia Mitchell) and Jude (Hayden Byerly) grapple with the memory of their biological mother. David Lambert, Cierra Ramirez and Sherri Saum also star. 8 p.m. Freeform

Advertisement

Black Lightning Jefferson (Cress Williams) confronts a particularly painful part of his past – his father's murder – while Annisa (Nafessa Williams) comes to realize what her actions can mean, as does Jennifer (China Anne McClain), whose temper can lead to dire things if she lets it get out of control. Christine Adams, James Remar, Damon Gupton and Marvin Jones III also star. 9 p.m. KTLA

American Experience The 1920 explosion of a horse-drawn cart in front of the prestigious Morgan Bank is recalled in the new episode "The Bombing of Wall Street." 9 p.m. KOCE and KPBS

Frontline The new episode "The Gang Crackdown" documents a law enforcement response to killings linked to the MS-13 gang and the crackdown that led to the unlawful detainment of some immigrant teens. 10 p.m. KOCE and KPBS

Drunk History Abbi Jacobson, Amber Tamblyn, Josh Charles, Jane Krakowski and Jillian Bell are among the featured players in a new episode. 10 p.m. Comedy Central

Baskets Chip (Zach Galifianakis) incorporates a San Joaquin Valley earthiness into his clown routine in this new episode. Louie Anderson also stars. 10 p.m. FX

Another Period Lillian (Natasha Leggero) and Beatrice Bellacourt (Riki Lindhome) are both attracted to a Spanish meteorologist. Michael Ian Black and Paget Brewster also star 10:30 p.m. Comedy Central

The Detour Edie (Laura Benanti) goes undercover as an assistant coach on Jared (Liam Carroll) and Delilah's (Ashley Gerasimovich) hockey team, and Robin (Natalie Zea) starts feeling jealous. Jason Jones also stars. 10:30 p.m. TBS

TALK SHOWS

CBS This Morning Derek Jeter. (N) 7 a.m. KCBS

Today Olympics; Mikaela Shiffrin; Shaun White; Korean food. (N) 7 a.m. KNBC

KTLA Morning News (N) 7 a.m. KTLA

Good Morning America Michael B. Jordan; Bill and Melinda Gates; Bekah Martinez; Eddie Redmayne. (N) 7 a.m. KABC

Good Day L.A. Cheryl Hines and Rachael Harris ("Keep It Clean"); Angourie Rice ("Every Day"). (N) 7 a.m. KTTV

Megyn Kelly Today Matt Iseman and Akbar Gbajabiamila; Allison Glock and T Cooper; Teddi Mellencamp. (N) 9 a.m. KNBC

Live With Kelly and Ryan Holly Hunter; Anna Chlumsky ("Cardinal"); Phillip Phillips ("American Idol") performs. (N) 9 a.m. KABC

Advertisement

The View Sherri Shepherd; Chadwick Boseman. (N) 10 a.m. KABC

The Wendy Williams Show The cast of "Queer Eye." (N) 11 a.m. KTTV

The Talk Regina King; Keltie Knight. (N) 1 p.m. KCBS

The Dr. Oz Show Casey Anthony's ex-roommates talk about the days before and after her 2-year-old daughter's death. (N) 1 p.m. KTTV

The Doctors John Salley, NBA; Usher's ex-wife, Tameka Foster; phenibut; a shocking lip-filler video. (N) 2 p.m. KCBS

The Ellen DeGeneres Show Jerry Seinfeld; quarterback Nick Foles, Philadelphia Eagles; Dua Lipa performs. (N) 2 p.m. KNBC

Harry Punter Thomas Morstead, New Orleans Saints. (N) 2 p.m. KTTV

Rachael Ray Gayle King; Geoffrey Zakarian. (N) 2 p.m. KCOP

Dr. Phil A man's daughter accuses him of being a master manipulator, and his wife is tired of his womanizing. (N) 3 p.m. KCBS

The Real DJ Envy and Gia Casey ("The Casey Crew" podcast). (N) 3 p.m. KTTV

Amanpour on PBS (N) 11 p.m. KOCE, KVCR

The Daily Show With Trevor Noah News-making women, including the black female voters in Alabama who defeated Roy Moore. (N) 11 p.m. Comedy Central

Jimmy Kimmel Live Oscar Isaac; chef Massimo Bottura ("Bread Is Gold"). (N) 11:35 p.m. KABC

Nightline (N) 12:37 a.m. KABC

SPORTS

2018 Winter Olympics Speed skating; luge; cross-country skiing (6:30 a.m. NBCSP). Short track; curling (9:30 a.m. NBCSP). Speed skating; luge; cross-country skiing (noon NBC). Medal ceremonies; hockey (1:30 p.m. NBCSP). Mixed doubles curling; gold-medal match (2 p.m. CNBC). Figure skating (4 p.m. NBCSP). Figure skating; Alpine skiing; snowboarding (5 p.m. NBC). Women's hockey tournament (Sweden versus Switzerland) (7:10 p.m. NBCSP). Women's Alpine skiing; short track (9:05 p.m. NBC). Men's curling (U.S. versus South Korea) (9:30 p.m. NBCSP). Speed skating; Nordic combined; skeleton (11:30 p.m. NBCSP). Women's hockey tournament (Korea versus Japan) (11:30 p.m. USA). Women's curling (Great Britain versus OAR) (2 a.m. Wednesday, USA). Men's hockey (U.S. versus Slovenia) (3:30 a.m. Wednesday, NBCSP). Men's hockey (OAR versus Slovakia) (4:10 a.m. Wednesday, USA).

Customized TV Listings are available here: www.latimes.com/tvtimes

Click here to download: TV listings for the week of Feb. 11 - 17, 2018, in PDF format

This week's TV Movies

ed.stockly@latimes.com

Advertisement
Advertisement