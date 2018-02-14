Wednesday's TV highlights: 'Grown-ish' on Freeform

SERIES
Animals With Cameras, A Nature Miniseries This documentary miniseries concludes with footage from cameras on Chilean devil rays, brown bears and special dogs that protect sheep from gray wolves in southern France. 8 p.m. KOCE and KPBS
grown-ish After a string of frustrations, Zoey (Yara Shahidi) lands the fellowship of her dreams at Teen Vogue, only to make a painful rookie mistake by revealing too much about herself on social media. Deon Cole, Francia Raisa and Trevor Jackson also star. 8 p.m. Freeform
Alone Together Hoping to persuade two women to become her mentors, Esther (Esther Povitsky) invites a lesbian couple from her building to a dinner party, but Benji (Benji Aflalo) takes a protective move by stepping in to ensure Esther doesn't embarrass herself by going overboard. Amy Landecker guest stars. 8:30 p.m. Freeform
NOVA The new episode "Great Escape at Dunkirk" takes a scientific approach to study the early World War II military operation on the French coast. 9 p.m. KOCE
The Magicians Margo and Eliot (Summer Bishil, Hale Appleman) make a shocking discovery on a trip, while Quentin (Jason Ralph) confronts his most terrifying foe. Stella Maeve and Olivia Taylor Dudley also star. 9 p.m. Syfy
Channel Zero: Butcher's Block Alice Woods (Olivia Luccardi) receives an invitation from Joseph and Edie Peach (Rutger Hauer, Diana Bentley) that hints at some sinister undertones, while Alice's sister (Holland Roden) begins to exhibit bizarre behavior. Brandon Scott, Bradley Sawatzky and Krisha Fairchild also star. 10 p.m. Syfy
SPECIALS
Relationships Just for Laughs Recorded at the Just for Laughs Festival in Montreal, this new comedy special features comedians putting amusing spins on the topics of love, dating and romance. Kevin James, Whitney Cummings, Mo'Nique, Maria Bamford, Bill Burr and Tom Papa are the featured comics. Ivan Decker hosts. 8 p.m. KTLA
The Top 14 Greatest Valentine's Day Movies of All Time Dean Cain hosts this holiday-themed special that counts down Popstar magazine's list. 9 p.m. KTLA
TALK SHOWS
CBS This Morning Derek Jeter; skier Gus Kenworthy. (N) 7 a.m. KCBS
Today Olympics; eat like Lindsey Vonn. (N) 7 a.m. KNBC
KTLA Morning News (N) 7 a.m. KTLA
Good Morning America Lupita Nyong'o ("Black Panther"); 2018 Westminster Dog Show winner. (N) 7 a.m. KABC
Good Day L.A. Nicole Eggert; Kiki Vandeweghe, NBA; Rob Lowe. (N) 7 a.m. KTTV
Megyn Kelly Today Matt Iseman and Akbar Gbajabiamila. (N) 9 a.m. KNBC
Live With Kelly and Ryan Lupita Nyong'o ("Black Panther"). (N) 9 a.m. KABC
The View Catt Sadler; Michael B. Jordan. (N) 10 a.m. KABC
The Wendy Williams Show Taye Diggs. (N) 11 a.m. KTTV
The Talk Josh Hartnett; Piers Morgan. (N) 1 p.m. KCBS
The Dr. Oz Show A journalist tells of quitting her job for a lying surgeon after being trapped in a web of deceit. (N) 1 p.m. KTTV
The Doctors The opioid epidemic; stars come together for hospitalized children; anti-bloat tea. (N) 2 p.m. KCBS
The Ellen DeGeneres Show Natalie Portman ("Annihilation"); Dax Shepard; 7-year-old piano prodigy Anke Chen. (N) 2 p.m. KNBC
Harry Danny Seo ("Naturally, Danny Seo"); model Lais Ribeiro; celebrity stylist Brad Goreski. (N) 2 p.m. KTTV
Dr. Phil A woman finds her dad on Facebook, but says meeting him turned into one big disappointment. (N) 3 p.m. KCBS
Amanpour on PBS (N) 11 p.m. KOCE, KVCR
The Daily Show With Trevor Noah Revisiting Donald Trump's most memorable early tweets; alternate social media for threatening war. (N) 11 p.m. Comedy Central
Jimmy Kimmel Live Charles Barkley; Chloe Bennet; Monica performs. (N) 11:35 p.m. KABC
Nightline (N) 12:37 a.m. KABC
SPORTS
2018 Winter Olympics Luge, Women's Skeleton (6:30 a.m. NBCSP). Women's Biathlon (8:30 a.m. NBCSP). Women's Curling, Medal Ceremonies (10:15 a.m. NBCSP). Luge, Nordic Combined (Noon NBC). Women's curling (U.S. versus Japan) (2 p.m. CNBC). Hockey (game of the day replay) (2 p.m. NBCSP). Figure Skating (4 p.m. NBCSP). Figure Skating, Alpine Skiing, Skeleton, Speed Skating (5 p.m. NBC). Men's hockey (Finland versus Germany) (7 p.m. CNBC). Women's hockey (U.S. versus Canada) (7:10 p.m. NBCSP). Men's Snowboarding, Men's Skeleton (9:05 p.m. NBC). Curling (U.S. versus Great Britain) (9:30 p.m. NBCSP). Women's hockey (OAR versus Finland) (11:30 p.m. USA). Men's hockey (Norway versus Sweden) (11:40 p.m. NBCSP). Women's Cross-Country Skiing (2 a.m. Thursday, NBCSP). Men's curling (Canada versus Norway) (2 a.m. Thursday, USA). Men's hockey (Switzerland versus Canada) (4:10 a.m. Thursday, NBCSP). Men's hockey (Czech Republic versus South Korea) (4:10 a.m. Thursday, USA)
