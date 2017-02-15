Thursday's TV Highlights: 'Colony' on USA

SERIES

The Big Bang Theory Sheldon and Amy (Jim Parsons, Mayim Bialik) have their first fight since moving in together. 8 p.m. CBS

Superstore On a bitterly cold day the staff are grateful for the warmth in the store, until the thermostat breaks and drives the temperature way up. America Ferrera, Ben Feldman, Mark McKinney and Nichole Bloom star. 8 p.m. NBC

Supernatural Mary (guest star Samantha Smith) leaves out some critical information when she asks Sam, Dean and Castiel (Jared Padalecki, Jensen Ackles, Misha Collins) for help. 8 p.m. KTLA

The Great Indoors Jack (Joel McHale) learns about millennials when he begins dating one (guest star Caitlin McGee). 8:30 p.m. CBS

Powerless Van’s (Alan Tudyk) father (guest star Corbin Bernsen, “Psych”) tries to help Van redeem himself after a blunder costs Emily’s (Vanessa Hudgens) crew a client. Danny Pudi, Ron Funches and Christina Kirk also star. 8:30 p.m. NBC

Riverdale Jughead (Cole Sprouse) does all he can to prevent the closing of a local drive-in theater while Betty (Lili Reinhart) finds out about Miss Grundy’s (guest star Sarah Habel) checkered past. 9 and 10:30 p.m. KTLA

Project Runway: Junior The designers head home to create collections for the finale in Los Angeles. 9 p.m. Lifetime

Mom After her breakup with Adam (William Fichtner), Bonnie (Allison Janney) is so sad that Christy (Anna Faris) asks Adam to consider coming back. Mimi Kennedy, Jaime Pressly and Beth Hall also star. 9 p.m. CBS

Training Day While the rift between Kyle and Frank (Justin Cornwell, Bill Paxton) grows, the two must put aside their differences when a notorious hit man begins targeting members of the Russian mob in Los Angeles. 10 p.m. CBS

How to Get Away With Murder Annalise (Viola Davis) commits herself to taking down the prosecutors who tried to put her away in this new episode of the legal drama. 10 p.m. ABC

Colony When agents of the Resistance try to reconnect with Katie (Sarah Wayne Callies), Will (Josh Holloway) decides to help his wife bury her old life. 10 p.m. USA

TALK SHOWS

CBS This Morning Lady Antebellum; Academy of Country Music Awards nominees. (N) 7 a.m. KCBS

Today Maury Povich; Charlie Day; Abigail Spencer. (N) 7 a.m. KNBC

KTLA Morning News (N) 7 a.m. KTLA

Good Morning America Damien Chazelle; Timon Balloo. (N) 7 a.m. KABC

Good Day L.A. Olympian Laurie Hernandez (“I Got This…”); Ross Mathews; Jeff Perry (“Scandal”); Lyndsey Parker, Yahoo. (N) 7 a.m. KTTV

Live With Kelly Chrissy Metz (“This Is Us”); Timbaland (“The Pop Game”); Chris Harrison. (N) 9 a.m. KABC

The View Ice Cube. (N) 10 a.m. KABC

The Doctors Jumping into garbage bins for beauty products; woman saves neighbor’s life; double-duty meals. (N) 11 a.m. KCAL

The Wendy Williams Show Mack Wilds, Wood Harris, Afton Williamson (“The Breaks”). (N) 11 a.m. KTTV

The Talk Drew Carey. (N) 1 p.m. KCBS

The Dr. Oz Show A pair have had over 600 cosmetic procedures to look like human dolls; a woman with 26-inch nails. (N) 1 p.m. KTTV

Steve Harvey Young children talk about love, relationships and marriage; an engaged couple wait to tie the knot. (N) 2 p.m. KNBC

Harry Holly Robinson Peete; Cesar and Andre Millan. (N) 2 p.m. KTTV; midnight KCOP

Dr. Phil A woman has a history of harassing men and fabricating pregnancies. (N) 3 p.m. KCBS

The Ellen DeGeneres Show Matt Damon (“The Great Wall”); Ellen pays off a viewer’s debt. (N) 3 p.m. KNBC

The Real CeCe Winans performs; EJ Johnson. (N) 3 p.m. KTTV

To the Contrary With Bonnie Erbé Ethics in the White House; Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.). (N) 5:30 p.m. KOCE

Tavis Smiley Diane Ravitch, former assistant secretary of Education. (N) 11 p.m. KOCE

The Daily Show With Trevor Noah Ezra Edelman. (N) 11 p.m. Comedy Central

Charlie Rose (N) 11:02 p.m. KVCR; 11:30 p.m. KOCE; 1 a.m. KLCS

The Late Show With Stephen Colbert Sally Field; Maggie Siff; Lady Antebellum performs. (N) 11:35 p.m. KCBS

Jimmy Kimmel Live Viola Davis; Jordan Peele; Fat Joe and Remy Ma perform. (N) 11:35 p.m. KABC

The Late Late Show With James Corden Matt Damon; Will Arnett; Bibi Bourelly performs. (N) 12:37 a.m. KCBS

Late Night With Seth Meyers Tracy Morgan; Malin Akerman; Bebe Rexha performs; Brann Dailor performs. (N) 12:37 a.m. KNBC