Friday's TV highlights: 'Zombies' on Disney

SERIES
Crazy Ex-Girlfriend Rebecca (Rachel Bloom) tries to make up for past transgressions, but that doesn't go as smoothly as she'd hoped it would in the season finale of the musical comedy. Vincent Rodriguez III, Gabrielle Ruiz, Donna Lynne Champlin, Scott Michael Foster, Pete Gardner, Vella Lovell and David Hull also star. 8 p.m. KTLA
American Masters The life and times of the influential author, poet, activist and occasional actress and dancer Maya Angelou are traced – largely by Angelou herself, through interviews conducted shortly before her passing, in this encore presentation. 9 p.m. KOCE
Austin City Limits Dan Auerbach showcases his second solo album and Shinyribs performs. 9 p.m. KLCS
The Graham Norton Show Imelda Staunton ("Finding Your Feet") and will.i.am ("The Voice") are guests. George Ezra performs. 10 p.m. BBC America
High Maintenance The Guy (Ben Sinclair) inadvertently gets stuck in a very uncomfortable situation, and afterward has a hard time de-stressing and recovering his usual laid-back demeanor. Kate Lyn Sheil guest stars in this new episode. 11 p.m. HBO
MOVIES
A Bug's Life Composer Randy Newman won a Grammy and an Oscar for the musical score that accompanies this animated 1998 fantasy. Dave Foley, David Hyde Pierce, Julia Louis-Dreyfus and Phyllis Diller provide voices. 8 p.m. ABC
Zombies William Shakespeare's "Romeo and Juliet" gets an unconventional update in this 2018 teen musical where the unlikely romance between an undead football star (Milo Manheim) and a human cheerleader (Meg Donnelly, "American Housewife") helps teach others how to co-exist. 8 and 10:15 p.m. Disney
Word Is Bond Filmmaker Sacha Jenkins explores the roots of hip-hop music in this 2017 documentary that includes vibrant archival footage, illuminating interviews and performances by Nas, J Cole, Rapsody, Tech9 and others. 10 p.m. Showtime
TALK SHOWS
CBS This Morning (N) 7 a.m. KCBS
Today Olympics; skier Lindsey Vonn. (N) 7 a.m. KNBC
KTLA Morning News (N) 7 a.m. KTLA
Good Morning America Zoe Terry, Zoe's Dolls. (N) 7 a.m. KABC
Good Day L.A. Jerrika Hinton ("Here and Now"). (N) 7 a.m. KTTV
Megyn Kelly Today Matt Iseman and Akbar Gbajabiamila; Kerri Walsh Jennings; Melba Pattillo Beals. (N) 9 a.m. KNBC
Live With Kelly and Ryan Eddie Redmayne ("Early Man"); Bethenny Frankel. (N) 9 a.m. KABC
The View (N) 10 a.m. KABC
The Talk Tiffani Thiessen. (N) 1 p.m. KCBS
The Dr. Oz Show A new quiz to find out one's gut type based on cutting-edge research; heroin withdrawal. (N) 1 p.m. KTTV
The Doctors Pickle juice for a hangover; matching makeup; millennial addicts; a creepy beauty trend. (N) 2 p.m. KCBS
The Ellen DeGeneres Show NBA player Steph Curry and his wife. (N) 2 p.m. KNBC
Harry Letitia Wright ("Black Panther"); Rebecca Hall ("Permission"); Nate Staniforth. (N) 2 p.m. KTTV
Dr. Phil A woman says her boyfriend is a magical wizard with special powers. (N) 3 p.m. KCBS
The Real Chrissy Metz ("This Is Us"); dance troupe Thunder From Down Under. (N) 3 p.m. KTTV
Washington Week Florida school mass shooting; immigration bill veto threat; Rob Porter's resignation; White House security clearances: Dan Balz, the Washington Post; Kimberly Atkins, the Boston Herald; Carl Hulse, the New York Times; Jeanne Cummings, the Wall Street Journal. (N) 7 p.m. KOCE
Real Time With Bill Maher Anna Deavere Smith; Vicente Fox; Fran Lebowitz; Salman Rushdie. (N) 10 p.m. HBO
Amanpour on PBS (N) 11 p.m. KOCE, KVCR
Nightline (N) 12:37 a.m. KABC
SPORTS
2018 Winter Olympics Speed Skating; Ski Jumping, (7:45 a.m. NBCSP). Women's curling (South Korea versus Switzerland) (11 a.m. NBCSP). Speed skating (Women's 5000-meter gold medal final); cross-country skiing (men's 15-kilometer gold medal final); ski jumping (men's individual large hill competition) (Noon NBC). Men's curling (U.S. versus Denmark) (2 p.m. CNBC). Hockey game of the day replay (2 p.m. NBCSP). Men's Figure Skating (4 p.m. NBCSP). Figure Skating; Alpine Skiing; Freestyle Skiing; Skeleton (5 p.m. NBC). Women's Hockey: Quarterfinal (7 p.m. CNBC). Men's hockey tournament (Canada versus Czech Republic) (7:10 p.m. NBCSP). Women's curling (U.S. versus OAR) (9:30 p.m. NBCSP). Women's Freestyle Skiing; Men's Figure Skating coverage (9:35 p.m. NBC). Women's Hockey: Quarterfinal (11:30 p.m. USA). Men's hockey (Switzerland versus South Korea) (11:40 p.m. NBCSP). Men's curling (Canada versus Sweden) (2 a.m. NBCSP). Men's curling (Switzerland versus Norway) (2 a.m. USA). Men's Hockey (U.S. versus OAR); Freestyle Skiing (4:10 a.m. NBCSP). Men's hockey (Slovakia versus Slovenia) (4:10 a.m. USA).
