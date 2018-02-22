Friday's TV highlights: 'Movies for Grownups Awards' on PBS

SERIES
Austin City Limits This new episode features contemporary country music from Chris Stapleton and a performance from Turnpike Troubadours. 9 p.m. KLCS
Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives In this new episode host Guy Fieri tries a chicken pie in Philadelphia, pizza in Baltimore, pierogies in Pennsylvania, and an over-the-top hot dog in Kansas City, Mo. 9 p.m. Food Network
Josh Gates' Destination Truth The series opens a new season with Gates trekking through the Brazilian jungle and along the Amazon River on a quest to find a giant anaconda, said to be more than 100 feet long. 9 p.m. Travel
The Graham Norton Show Saoirse Ronan, Rob Beckett, Eric McCormack and Debra Messing are guests, and singer Keala Settle performs. 10 p.m. BBC America
Strike Back Mac (Warren Brown) and Dr. Markov (Daniel Cerqueira) are held captive in a remote survivalist camp outside Budapest, and the Section 20 team embarks on a desperate rescue mission. Katherine Kelly also stars. 10 p.m. Cinemax
The Rap Game The young rappers apply everything they've learned in the past 12 weeks in a final performance to show rap mogul JD who deserves to be signed to his label in the season finale. 10 p.m. Lifetime
High Maintenance Just as the Guy (Ben Sinclair) is starting to feel overworked and in need of some rest, a prospective business partner (guest star Abdullah Saeed) is willing to take over the weed route temporarily. 11 p.m. HBO
2 Dope Queens In the series finale Jessica Williams and Phoebe Robinson discuss their fashion inspirations and are joined onstage by Uzo Aduba to talk about nerdy obsessions. Guests include comics Naomi Ekperigin, Al Jackson and Gary Gulman. 11:30 p.m. HBO
SPECIALS
The Third Annual Howie Mandel Stand-Up Gala Recorded during the Just For Laughs Festival in Montreal, this special features performances by Cedric the Entertainer, Cristela Alonzo, Ron Funches, Orny Adams, Gad Elmaleh, John Heffron, Martin Urbano, Gina Yashere and more. 8 p.m. KTLA
Showtime at the Apollo A series that showcased many stars of music and comedy gets a reboot in this special featuring Steve Harvey as host. Performers include Tracy Morgan, Mike Epps, Gabriel Iglesias, George Lopez and En Vogue. 8 p.m. Fox
Great Performances: Movies for Grownups Awards This first telecast of the event, now in its 17th year, is hosted by Alan Cumming and includes a career achievement award for Helen Mirren. The nominees for this season's best movie are "Get Out," "Lady Bird," "Star Wars: The Last Jedi," "The Shape of Water" and "Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri." 9 p.m. KOCE
Ali Siddiq: It's Bigger Than These Bars Ali Siddiq began his comedy career as an inmate of the Texas state penitentiary system, where he served six years of a 15-year sentence for drug trafficking. Now, years later, he returns to a cell block, performing before prisoners and administrators at Bell County Jail in Belton, Texas, in this new comedy special. 11 p.m. Comedy Central
MOVIES
Wreck-It Ralph A video-game villain (voice of John C. Reilly) escapes from the cyberverse to prove he's not such a bad guy — and unwittingly sets loose a much greater danger in this fanciful, 2012 animated fantasy. The voices of Jack McBrayer, Jane Lynch and Sarah Silverman also are featured. 8 p.m. ABC
TALK SHOWS
CBS This Morning (N) 7 a.m. KCBS
Today What to bring home from Korea. (N) 7 a.m. KNBC
KTLA Morning News (N) 7 a.m. KTLA
Good Morning America Heather Graham. (N) 7 a.m. KABC
Good Day L.A. Chris Wallace; Grae Drake, Rotten Tomatoes; Camryn Manheim ("Living Biblically"). (N) 7 a.m. KTTV
Megyn Kelly Today Constance Zimmer; Shiri Appleby; Sarah Gertrude Shapiro; Stacy Rukeyser; Najee Richardson. (N) 9 a.m. KNBC
Live With Kelly and Ryan Mae Whitman ("Good Girls"). (N) 9 a.m. KABC
The View Tamar Braxton. (N) 10 a.m. KABC
The Talk Marie Osmond; Jason Lewis. (N) 1 p.m. KCBS
The Dr. Oz Show Whether various probiotic foods are good sources of gut-friendly bacteria; exorcism fraudsters. (N) 1 p.m. KTTV
The Doctors Viral sensation the Pickle Lady reveals a painful secret; magnets and menopause; weight-loss tricks. (N) 2 p.m. KCBS
The Ellen DeGeneres Show Josh Duhamel ("Unsolved"); high-school shooting survivors; 6-year-old dancer Tavaris Jones. (N) 2 p.m. KNBC
Harry Lori Loughlin ("When Calls the Heart"); Letitia Wright ("Black Panther"); Moe Cason. (N) 2 p.m. KTTV
Rachael Ray Patricia Heaton; Bob Harper ("The Super Carb Diet"). (N) 2 p.m. KCOP
Dr. Phil A couple take in a homeless former addict, who then accuses them of abuse. (N) 3 p.m. KCBS
The Real Zonnique Pullins performs; Tameka "Tiny" Cottle-Harris. (N) 3 p.m. KTTV
Washington Week The aftermath of the Florida school shooting; students demand action on gun control: Julie Hirschfeld Davis, the New York Times; Michael Scherer, the Washington Post; Jim VandeHei, Axios.(N) 7 p.m. KOCE
Amanpour on PBS (N) 11 p.m. KOCE, KVCR
Jimmy Kimmel Live Saoirse Ronan; Kyle Chandler; Joey Dosik performs. (N) 11:35 p.m. KABC
Nightline (N) 12:37 a.m. KABC
SPORTS
2018 Winter Olympics Men's curling, bronze medal match (6:30 a.m. NBCSP). Women's curling, semifinal (9:30 a.m. NBCSP). Men's biathlon (Noon KNBC). Hockey (games of the day replay) (1 p.m. NBCSP). Women's curling, semifinal (2 p.m. CNBC). Alpine skiing; snowboarding; bobsled; speed skating (5 p.m. KNBC). Men's biathlon; women's curling, semifinal (5 p.m. NBCSP). Men's and women's snowboarding (8:35 p.m. KNBC). Men's cross-country skiing: 50km cross-country skiing competition (9 p.m. NBCSP). Men's Curling, gold medal match (Midnight NBCSP). Men's hockey, bronze medal game (3:30 a.m. Saturday, NBCSP).
