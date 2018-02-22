Friday's TV highlights: 'Movies for Grownups Awards' on PBS

Great Performances: Movies for Grownups Awards This first telecast of the event, now in its 17th year, is hosted by Alan Cumming and includes a career achievement award for Helen Mirren. The nominees for this season's best movie are "Get Out," "Lady Bird," "Star Wars: The Last Jedi," "The Shape of Water" and "Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri." 9 p.m. KOCE