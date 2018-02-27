Tuesday's TV highlights: 'The Middle' on ABC

SERIES
NCIS McGee (Sean Murray) has a new houseguest, a convicted murderer (guest star French Stewart, "3rd Rock From the Sun") who was given a 48-hour furlough in exchange for information about his former cellmate (guest star Graham Hamilton), a killer fugitive pursued by Gibbs and Fornell (Mark Harmon, Joe Spano). Pauley Perrette and Maria Bello also star. 8 p.m. CBS
The Flash DeVoe's (guest star Sugar Lyn Beard) crusade might be stopped by Barry (Grant Gustin), as long as he can secure the help of a powerful woman. Jesse L. Martin, Tom Cavanagh, Danielle Panabaker, Candice Patton and Carlos Valdes also star. 8 p.m. KTLA
The Middle Sue (Eden Sher) turns 21 and Frankie (Patricia Heaton) takes her to a bar to celebrate. Neil Flynn, Atticus Shaffer and Charlie McDermott also star in this new episode. 8 p.m. ABC
Lethal Weapon Swoosie Kurtz continues her guest role on this show as a new friend of Riggs (Clayne Crawford). Damon Wayans Sr., Kevin Rahm and Keesha Sharp also star, with guest star Wallace Langham. 8 p.m. Fox
We'll Meet Again A man searches for a childhood friend who encouraged him to come out in the season finale. 8 p.m. KOCE and KPBS
The Fosters Stef (Teri Polo) decides to have a candid talk with Lena (Sherri Saum) about what has been troubling her in this new episode. 8 p.m. Freeform
Fresh Off the Boat Louis (Randall Park) gets orders to fire Matthew (guest star Matt Oberg). Tig Notaro also guest stars. 8:30 p.m. ABC
This Is Us Kate and Toby (Chrissy Metz, Chris Sullivan) are headed for Las Vegas in this new episode, and in a flashback, Jack and Rebecca (Milo Ventimiglia, Mandy Moore) mark an anniversary. Sterling K. Brown, Justin Hartley and Susan Kelechi Watson also star. 9 p.m. NBC
Black Lightning Jefferson (Cress Williams) is determined to find his father's killer, while Anissa (Nafessa Williams) tries to use her newly found abilities to set something right in this new episode. 9 p.m. KTLA
LA to Vegas Dermot Mulroney reprises his guest role as Captain Steve, whom Captain Dave (Dylan McDermott) prepares to fight, with help from Colin (Ed Weeks). Peter Stormare, Olivia Macklin and Kim Matula also star. 9 p.m. Fox
NCIS: New Orleans Percy (Shalita Grant) goes undercover to help solve a case that FBI special agent Isler (recurring guest star Derek Webster) seeks help on and has a personal connection with. Scott Bakula, Lucas Black, Vanessa Ferlito, Rob Kerkovich, Daryl "Chill" Mitchell and CCH Pounder also star. 10 p.m. CBS
Frontline The new two-part episode "Bitter Rivals: Iran and Saudi Arabia" concludes. 10 p.m. KOCE and KPBS
Undercover High The grown-ups infiltrating a high school uncover more obstacles that stand in the way of the school's success. 10 p.m. A&E
Baskets Martha (Martha Kelly) serves tilapia for Thanksgiving. Zach Galifianakis and Louie Anderson also star in this new episode. 10 p.m. FX
Oprah at the Apollo From the Apollo Theater in Harlem, Oprah Winfrey holds one-on-one conversations with director Jordan Peele ("Get Out"), Salma Hayek Pinault and Trevor Noah ("The Daily Show With Trevor Noah"). 10 p.m. OWN
Unsolved: The Murders of Tupac and the Notorious B.I.G. One of several TV projects examining the still-unsolved deaths of the two rap music icons, this new scripted series spans two decades as it explores the complicated and turbulent friendship of Tupac Shakur and Christopher "Biggie Smalls" Wallace (Marco Rose, Wavyy Jones), and the extended police investigations into their two homicides, which took place within six months of each other. Josh Duhamel, Bokeem Woodbine and Jimmi Simpson also star. 10 p.m. USA
The Detour Nate (Jason Jones) fully expects a hero's welcome when he returns home after an exhausting and challenging winter at sea, but he is left stranded at the dock by his family in this new episode. Natalie Zea, Ashley Gerasimovich and Liam Carroll also star. 10:30 p.m. TBS
American Creed Former Secretary of State Condoleezza Rice and historian David M. Kennedy are among the participants offering views on the current status of opportunity and equality in the United States, in writer-producer-director Sam Ball's new documentary. 9 p.m. KOCE and KPBS
CBS This Morning Brian Kelly; Christine Baranski. (N) 7 a.m. KCBS
Today Maria Shriver; Josh Duhamel. (N) 7 a.m. KNBC
KTLA Morning News (N) 7 a.m. KTLA
Good Morning America Jimmy Kimmel; Jennifer Lawrence; Karen Gillan, Sebastian Stan and Paul Bettany. (N) 7 a.m. KABC
Good Day L.A. Dermot Mulroney ("L.A. to Vegas"); Tony Goldwyn ("Scandal"); Marcc Rose and Wavyy Jonez ("Unsolved: The Murder of Tupac & the Notorious B.I.G."). (N) 7 a.m. KTTV
Megyn Kelly Today Parkland, Fla., shooting survivor; shopping addictions, Buzz Bissinger; Helen Grace James. (N) 9 a.m. KNBC
Live With Kelly and Ryan Kiefer Sutherland ("Designated Survivor"); Christine Baranski; High Valley performs. (N) 9 a.m. KABC
The View Patton Oswalt; Heather Graham. (N) 10 a.m. KABC
The Talk David Arquette; Cameron Mathison. (N) 1 p.m. KCBS
The Dr. Oz Show Convicted killer Dennis Rader's letters from prison; a man whose family Rader was convicted of murdering; singer K. Michelle. (N) 1 p.m. KTTV
The Doctors Baby care; drugs delivered by drones; addiction treatment; Andi Dorfman ("The Bachelorette"). (N) 2 p.m. KCBS
Steve Storm Reid; Bridget Kelly and Julissa Bermudez. (N) 2 p.m. KNBC
Harry Susan Kelechi Watson ("This Is Us"). (N) 2 p.m. KTTV
Rachael Ray Paulina Porizkova; Sunny Hostin ("The View"); Akbar Gbajabiamila ("American Ninja Warrior"). (N) 2 p.m. KCOP
Dr. Phil A woman says her father sexually abused her from age 7 to 14. (N) 3 p.m. KCBS
The Ellen DeGeneres Show Jimmy Kimmel; the U.S. Olympic women's hockey team. (N) 3 p.m. KNBC
The Real Iyanla Vanzant ("Iyanla: Fix My Life"). (N) 3 p.m. KTTV
Amanpour on PBS (N) 11 p.m. KOCE, KVCR
The Daily Show With Trevor Noah Nima Elbagir, CNN. (N) 11 p.m. Comedy Central
Conan Joel McHale; Anna Paquin; Alex Edelman. (N) 11 p.m. TBS
The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon Bruce Willis; Retta; Towkio performs. (N) 11:34 p.m. KNBC
The Late Show With Stephen Colbert Kiefer Sutherland; Zoe Lister-Jones; John McWhorter. (N) 11:35 p.m. KCBS
The Late Late Show With James Corden Olympian Chloe Kim; chef Gordon Ramsay; Vance Joy performs. (N) 12:37 a.m. KCBS
Late Night With Seth Meyers Kal Penn; Kelly Clarkson performs. (N) 12:37 a.m. KNBC
Nightline (N) 12:37 a.m. KABC
