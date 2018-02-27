Tuesday's TV highlights: 'The Middle' on ABC

Unsolved: The Murders of Tupac and the Notorious B.I.G. One of several TV projects examining the still-unsolved deaths of the two rap music icons, this new scripted series spans two decades as it explores the complicated and turbulent friendship of Tupac Shakur and Christopher "Biggie Smalls" Wallace (Marco Rose, Wavyy Jones), and the extended police investigations into their two homicides, which took place within six months of each other. Josh Duhamel, Bokeem Woodbine and Jimmi Simpson also star. 10 p.m. USA