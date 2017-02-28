Wednesday's TV Highlights: 'Time: The Kalief Browder Story' on Spike

SERIES
The Deed This new series follows a team of real estate professionals as they help investors turn around troubled properties. 7 and 10 p.m. CNBC
Hunted The competition’s season concludes as the remaining teams still on the run know that their challenge is almost over and they must plan their final escapes. 8 p.m. CBS
Chicago Fire Inspired by a recent Oakland tragedy, this new multiple-series crossover opens with a fire in a massive factory repurposed as a work space. The “Chicago Med” doctors treat victims from the blaze. One of those trapped inside is related to a police detective as the narrative jumps to “Chicago PD.” The crossover story concludes with the premiere of the new series “Chicago Justice.” 8, 9 and 10 p.m. NBC
Arrow Being mayor doesn’t keep Oliver (Stephen Amell) safe, as he’s targeted by the Vigilante, prompting Diggle (David Ramsey) to lead the rest of the team to battle their enemy. 8 p.m. KTLA
The Goldbergs Adam (Sean Giambrone) preps to face his same-named nemesis (guest star Oliver Cooper) in a martial-arts showdown in this new episode that recalls “The Karate Kid” movie franchise. 8 p.m. ABC
Modern Family Someone damages Cam’s (Eric Stonestreet) clown costume, and he sees a video of the deed being done. Fred Willard, Will Sasso and Oliver Platt guest star in this new episode. 8:30 p.m. ABC
The 100 Trying to prevent a war from breaking out, Clarke (Eliza Taylor) seeks help from a source with military experience. Bob Morley, Paige Turco, Marie Avgeropoulos, Devon Bostick, Lindsey Morgan, Christopher Larkin, Richard Harmon, Zach McGowan, Isaiah Washington and Henry Ian Cusick also star. 9 p.m. KTLA
When We Rise Cleve (Guy Pearce), Ken (Michael Kenneth Williams) and Roma (Mary-Louise Parker) band together to fight 1978’s Proposition 6, which would have banned lesbians and gay men from working in public schools, in the second episode of the four-part miniseries. 9 p.m. ABC
Star The group’s planned performance at a major Atlanta music festival hits a snag in this new episode. Queen Latifah, Amiyah Scott, Benjamin Bratt, Jude Demorest, Ryan Destiny, Brittany O’Grady and Quincy Brown star. 9 p.m. Fox
The Magicians Quentin (Jason Ralph) goes to a memorial service for Alice (Olivia Taylor Dudley), while Margo (Summer Bishil) tries to help King Eliot (Hale Appleman) finesse a diplomatic negotiation that threatens to escalate into an full-blown crisis in this new episode. 9 p.m. Syfy
Major Crimes Sharon (Mary McDonnell) and her team find a young man – who promoted himself as a one-person geek squad – murdered in his living room. 9 p.m. TNT
Bringing Up Ballers This new six-episode series follows five entrepreneurs in the Chicago area who juggle running their own businesses with the extra responsibility of being mothers of some of the country’s most elite young basketball players. 10 p.m. Lifetime
Time: The Kalief Browder Story This new documentary miniseries, directed by Jenner Furst and produced by Jay Z, tells the story of Kalief Browder, who took his life in 2015 at 22 after he had spent three years imprisoned without trial for allegedly stealing a fellow teenager’s backpack when he was 16. 10 and 11 p.m. Spike
The Expanse In the aftermath of the asteroid collision, Earth and Mars search for answers, while the Rocinante crew continues its quest to wipe out the Protomolecule. Shohreh Aghdashloo, Francois Chau, Dominique Tipper and Steven Strait star in this new episode of the science fiction series. 10 p.m. Syfy
Suits In the season finale, Mike’s (Patrick J. Adams) dream of becoming a real lawyer appears doomed unless Harvey (Gabriel Macht) and Rachel (Meghan Markle) can come up with a way around a seemingly insurmountable obstacle. Rick Hoffman, Carly Pope and Sarah Rafferty also star. 10 p.m. USA
TALK SHOWS
CBS This Morning Producer Tommy Mottola; Frank Luntz. (N) 7 a.m. KCBS
Today Padma Lakshmi; Milo Ventimiglia; Wyatt Russell; Susan Lucci; Dan & Shay. (N) 7 a.m. KNBC
KTLA Morning News (N) 7 a.m. KTLA
Good Morning America “Dancing With the Stars” cast; Octavia Spencer. (N) 7 a.m. KABC
Good Day L.A. Author Hilaria Baldwin (“The Living Clearly Method”); Quincy (“Star”); Louie Anderson (“Baskets”); Christina Tosi (“Master Chef Junior”). (N) 7 a.m. KTTV
Live With Kelly Jerry O’Connell; Milo Ventimiglia (“This Is Us”); David Boreanaz (“Bones”). (N) 9 a.m. KABC
The View Aubrey Plaza. (N) 10 a.m. KABC
Rachael Ray Emeril Lagasse. (N) 10 a.m. KCAL
The Doctors Trying to overcome a fear of dogs; camp changes children’s lives. (N) 11 a.m. KCAL
The Wendy Williams Show Donny Deutsch. (N) 11 a.m. KTTV
The Talk Susan Sarandon; Big Boy. (N) 1 p.m. KCBS
The Dr. Oz Show A three-day cleanse; Veronica “Pooh” Nash-Poleate. (N) 1 p.m. KTTV
Harry Laverne Cox; Boyd Holbrook; Timbaland and “The Pop Game” contestants perform. (N) 2 p.m. KTTV; midnight KCOP
Dr. Phil David Cassidy discusses battling dementia and addresses rumors. (N) 3 p.m. KCBS
The Ellen DeGeneres Show Scott Foley (“Scandal”); Little Big Town performs. (N) 3 p.m. KNBC
The Real Loni Love; Shekinah. (N) 3 p.m. KTTV
Conan From Mexico City, produced with an all local staff and crew. (N) 10 p.m. TBS
Tavis Smiley Author Slavoj Zizek. (N) 11 p.m. KOCE
The Daily Show With Trevor Noah Jake Tapper. (N) 11 p.m. Comedy Central
Conan Mandy Moore; Jimmy Pardo; Chris Lane performs. (N) 11 p.m. TBS
Charlie Rose (N) 11:30 p.m. KOCE
The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon Jennifer Lopez; Jeff Probst; Depeche Mode performs. (N) 11:34 p.m. KNBC
The Late Show With Stephen Colbert Patrick Stewart; Chris Colfer; Roy Wood Jr. (N) 11:35 p.m. KCBS
Jimmy Kimmel Live Alec Baldwin; Luke Evans; Tuxedo performs. (N) 11:35 p.m. KABC
The Late Late Show With James Corden Hayden Panettiere; Shirley MacLaine; Myq Kaplan. (N) 12:37 a.m. KCBS
Late Night With Seth Meyers Amy Schumer; RuPaul; Panci! at the Disco performs; Vinnie Colaiuta. (N) 12:37 a.m. KNBC
Nightline (N) 12:37 a.m. KABC
Last Call With Carson Daly Natalie Zea; T.S.O.L. performs; Genesis Rodriguez. (N) 1:38 a.m. KNBC