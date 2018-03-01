Thursday's TV highlights: 'Gotham' on Fox

SERIES
The Big Bang Theory It's time for Bernadette and Howard's (Melissa Rauch, Simon Helberg) second baby to come. Mayim Bialik, Johnny Galecki, Jim Parsons, Kaley Cuoco and Kunal Nayyar also star in this new episode of the smart comedy. 8 p.m. CBS
Superstore The availability of a popular video game brings an influx of customers to the store, and Amy (America Ferrera) tries to get a copy herself, with Jonah's (Ben Feldman) help, in this new episode of the workplace comedy. 8 p.m. NBC
Supernatural Jim Beaver guest stars as someone Jack and Mary (Alexander Calvert, guest star Samantha Smith) met after they got away from Michael (guest star Christian Keyes) in this new episode. Jared Padalecki, Jensen Ackles and Misha Collins also star. 8 p.m. KTLA
Grey's Anatomy This new episode of the medical drama offers a preview of its spinoff series "Station 19." 8 p.m. ABC
Gotham Poison Ivy has a new look, and is portrayed by a new actress (Peyton List) as the series resumes. Ben McKenzie, Donal Logue, David Mazouz, Jessica Lucas and Robin Lord Taylor also star. 8 p.m. Fox
Young Sheldon Sheldon and Missy (Iain Armitage, Raegan Revord) are left home alone as Mary (Zoe Perry) goes to work at the church in this new episode. Lance Barber and Annie Potts also star. 8:30 p.m. CBS
A.P. Bio A showdown between Jack (Glenn Howerton) and the student council president (Nick Peine) escalates as this new school comedy moves to its regular night. Patton Oswalt and Lync Lewis also star, 8:30 p.m. NBC. A second new episode airs at 9:30.
Will & Grace Grace (Debra Messing) discovers that three men she's dated are all from the same family. Also, Will and Karen (Eric McCormack, Megan Mullally) grow closer when they realize they're both fans of the same telenovela. Dan Bucatinsky guest stars. 9 p.m. NBC
Scandal This new episode begins a crossover with another Shonda Rhimes-produced series. Viola Davis appears as Annalise Keating, who seeks help from Olivia (Kerry Washington) with a class-action case. Bellamy Young, Jeff Perry and Darby Stanchfield also star; 9 p.m. ABC. The crossover continues at 10, as Washington appears in the conclusion on "How to Get Away With Murder."
Showtime at the Apollo Performers compete in hopes of winning over the Apollo crowd. Adrienne Houghton co-hosts in the series premiere. 9 p.m. Fox
Top Chef The chefs get a crash course in the popular Colorado pastime of fly fishing for the last Quickfire of the season, which requires them not only to prepare a catch of the day but also to catch the main ingredient themselves. 9 and 10 p.m. Bravo
Project Runway All Stars Isaac Mizrahi's fashion exhibit serves as inspiration for colorful party looks in this new episode. Supermodel Carmen Dell'Orefice serves as a guest judge. 9 p.m. Lifetime
Mom Jill (Jaime Pressly) returns from a wellness retreat a new woman, but Bonnie (Allison Janney) suspects things remain very much the same with her. Anna Faris, Mimi Kennedy, Beth Hall and William Fichtner also star. 9 p.m. CBS
Music City This new unscripted series follows a group of young adults seeking fame and fortune in Nashville. 10 and 10:30 p.m. CMT
Atlanta The comedy-drama returns for a new season. Donald Glover and Brian Tyree Henry star. 10 p.m. FX
Portlandia The Mayor (Kyle MacLachlan) sets out to prove Portland's diversity in this new episode of the sketch comedy starring Fred Armisen and Carrie Brownstein. 10 p.m. IFC
TALK SHOWS
CBS This Morning Reba McEntire. (N) 7 a.m. KCBS
Today Jimmy Buffet's "Escape to Margaritaville" on Broadway. (N) 7 a.m. KNBC
KTLA Morning News (N) 7 a.m. KTLA
Good Morning America Andrew Garfield. (N) 7 a.m. KABC
Good Day L.A. Alex Nogales, National Hispanic Media Coalition; Ross Mathews ("Celebrity Big Brother"); skier Gus Kenworthy; Brooke Simpson ("The Voice"). (N) 7 a.m. KTTV
Megyn Kelly Today (N) 9 a.m. KNBC
Live With Kelly and Ryan Jeff Daniels ("The Looming Tower"); Winston Duke ("Black Panther"). (N) 9 a.m. KABC
The View Condoleezza Rice; Marlon Wayans. (N) 10 a.m. KABC
The Talk Jaime Pressly. (N) 1 p.m. KCBS
The Dr. Oz Show (N) 1 p.m. KTTV
The Doctors Using filler to get rid of small gaps between teeth; stool softeners versus laxatives; sex dreams. (N) 2 p.m. KCBS
Steve Bellamy Young ("A Wrinkle in Time"); Kimberly Elise. (N) 2 p.m. KNBC, 2:07 a.m. KNBC
Rachael Ray Morena Baccarin ("Gotham"). (N) 2 p.m. KCOP
Dr. Phil A woman says she has PTSD from being possessed by demons for more than a decade. (N) 3 p.m. KCBS
The Ellen DeGeneres Show Mandy Moore ("This Is Us"); Adam Devine ("When We First Met"); Adam Rippon; Dan & Shay perform. (N) 3 p.m. KNBC
The Real JD McCrary ("The Paynes"). (N) 3 p.m. KTTV
The Daily Show With Trevor Noah Chadwick Boseman. (N) 11 p.m. Comedy Central
Conan Heather Graham; Sofi Tukker performs. (N) 11 p.m. TBS
The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon Alicia Keys; Darren Criss; Rudy Francisco. (N) 11:34 p.m. KNBC
The Late Show With Stephen Colbert Jeff Daniels; Krysten Ritter; Noah Kahan performs. (N) 11:35 p.m. KCBS
Amanpour on PBS (N) 12:30 a.m. KOCE
The Late Late Show With James Corden Camila Morrone; Robert Plant performs. (N) 12:37 a.m. KCBS
Late Night With Seth Meyers Connie Britton; Joel Edgerton; J.J. Totah. (N) 12:37 a.m. KNBC
Nightline (N) 12:37 a.m. KABC
