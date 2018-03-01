Advertisement

Thursday's TV highlights: 'Gotham' on Fox

Ed Stockly
By
Mar 01, 2018 | 12:50 PM
Thursday's TV highlights: 'Gotham' on Fox
Poison Ivy (Peyton List) returns with a new look on Fox's "Gotham." (Jeff Neumann / Fox)
SERIES

The Big Bang Theory It's time for Bernadette and Howard's (Melissa Rauch, Simon Helberg) second baby to come. Mayim Bialik, Johnny Galecki, Jim Parsons, Kaley Cuoco and Kunal Nayyar also star in this new episode of the smart comedy. 8 p.m. CBS

Superstore The availability of a popular video game brings an influx of customers to the store, and Amy (America Ferrera) tries to get a copy herself, with Jonah's (Ben Feldman) help, in this new episode of the workplace comedy. 8 p.m. NBC

Advertisement

Supernatural Jim Beaver guest stars as someone Jack and Mary (Alexander Calvert, guest star Samantha Smith) met after they got away from Michael (guest star Christian Keyes) in this new episode. Jared Padalecki, Jensen Ackles and Misha Collins also star. 8 p.m. KTLA

Grey's Anatomy This new episode of the medical drama offers a preview of its spinoff series "Station 19." 8 p.m. ABC

Gotham Poison Ivy has a new look, and is portrayed by a new actress (Peyton List) as the series resumes. Ben McKenzie, Donal Logue, David Mazouz, Jessica Lucas and Robin Lord Taylor also star. 8 p.m. Fox

Young Sheldon Sheldon and Missy (Iain Armitage, Raegan Revord) are left home alone as Mary (Zoe Perry) goes to work at the church in this new episode. Lance Barber and Annie Potts also star. 8:30 p.m. CBS

A.P. Bio A showdown between Jack (Glenn Howerton) and the student council president (Nick Peine) escalates as this new school comedy moves to its regular night. Patton Oswalt and Lync Lewis also star, 8:30 p.m. NBC. A second new episode airs at 9:30.

Will & Grace Grace (Debra Messing) discovers that three men she's dated are all from the same family. Also, Will and Karen (Eric McCormack, Megan Mullally) grow closer when they realize they're both fans of the same telenovela. Dan Bucatinsky guest stars. 9 p.m. NBC

Scandal This new episode begins a crossover with another Shonda Rhimes-produced series. Viola Davis appears as Annalise Keating, who seeks help from Olivia (Kerry Washington) with a class-action case. Bellamy Young, Jeff Perry and Darby Stanchfield also star; 9 p.m. ABC. The crossover continues at 10, as Washington appears in the conclusion on "How to Get Away With Murder."

Showtime at the Apollo Performers compete in hopes of winning over the Apollo crowd. Adrienne Houghton co-hosts in the series premiere. 9 p.m. Fox

Top Chef The chefs get a crash course in the popular Colorado pastime of fly fishing for the last Quickfire of the season, which requires them not only to prepare a catch of the day but also to catch the main ingredient themselves. 9 and 10 p.m. Bravo

Project Runway All Stars Isaac Mizrahi's fashion exhibit serves as inspiration for colorful party looks in this new episode. Supermodel Carmen Dell'Orefice serves as a guest judge. 9 p.m. Lifetime

Mom Jill (Jaime Pressly) returns from a wellness retreat a new woman, but Bonnie (Allison Janney) suspects things remain very much the same with her. Anna Faris, Mimi Kennedy, Beth Hall and William Fichtner also star. 9 p.m. CBS

Music City This new unscripted series follows a group of young adults seeking fame and fortune in Nashville. 10 and 10:30 p.m. CMT

Atlanta The comedy-drama returns for a new season. Donald Glover and Brian Tyree Henry star. 10 p.m. FX

Portlandia The Mayor (Kyle MacLachlan) sets out to prove Portland's diversity in this new episode of the sketch comedy starring Fred Armisen and Carrie Brownstein. 10 p.m. IFC

Advertisement
TALK SHOWS

CBS This Morning Reba McEntire. (N) 7 a.m. KCBS

Today Jimmy Buffet's "Escape to Margaritaville" on Broadway. (N) 7 a.m. KNBC

KTLA Morning News (N) 7 a.m. KTLA

Good Morning America Andrew Garfield. (N) 7 a.m. KABC

Good Day L.A. Alex Nogales, National Hispanic Media Coalition; Ross Mathews ("Celebrity Big Brother"); skier Gus Kenworthy; Brooke Simpson ("The Voice"). (N) 7 a.m. KTTV

Megyn Kelly Today (N) 9 a.m. KNBC

Live With Kelly and Ryan Jeff Daniels ("The Looming Tower"); Winston Duke ("Black Panther"). (N) 9 a.m. KABC

The View Condoleezza Rice; Marlon Wayans. (N) 10 a.m. KABC

The Talk Jaime Pressly. (N) 1 p.m. KCBS

The Dr. Oz Show (N) 1 p.m. KTTV

The Doctors Using filler to get rid of small gaps between teeth; stool softeners versus laxatives; sex dreams. (N) 2 p.m. KCBS

Steve Bellamy Young ("A Wrinkle in Time"); Kimberly Elise. (N) 2 p.m. KNBC, 2:07 a.m. KNBC

Rachael Ray Morena Baccarin ("Gotham"). (N) 2 p.m. KCOP

Dr. Phil A woman says she has PTSD from being possessed by demons for more than a decade. (N) 3 p.m. KCBS

The Ellen DeGeneres Show Mandy Moore ("This Is Us"); Adam Devine ("When We First Met"); Adam Rippon; Dan & Shay perform. (N) 3 p.m. KNBC

The Real JD McCrary ("The Paynes"). (N) 3 p.m. KTTV

The Daily Show With Trevor Noah Chadwick Boseman. (N) 11 p.m. Comedy Central

Conan Heather Graham; Sofi Tukker performs. (N) 11 p.m. TBS

The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon Alicia Keys; Darren Criss; Rudy Francisco. (N) 11:34 p.m. KNBC

The Late Show With Stephen Colbert Jeff Daniels; Krysten Ritter; Noah Kahan performs. (N) 11:35 p.m. KCBS

Amanpour on PBS (N) 12:30 a.m. KOCE

The Late Late Show With James Corden Camila Morrone; Robert Plant performs. (N) 12:37 a.m. KCBS

Late Night With Seth Meyers Connie Britton; Joel Edgerton; J.J. Totah. (N) 12:37 a.m. KNBC

Nightline (N) 12:37 a.m. KABC

Customized TV Listings are available here: www.latimes.com/tvtimes

Click here to download: TV listings for the week of Feb. 25 - March 3, 2018, in PDF format

This week's TV Movies

ed.stockly@latimes.com

Advertisement
Advertisement