Tuesday's TV highlights: 'Mister Rogers: It’s You I Like' and more

SERIES
NCIS Drew Carey ("The Price Is Right") guest stars as a retired Marine accused of sending care packages laced with cyanide to active-duty Marines on a new episode of the procedural drama. 8 p.m. CBS
The Flash Barry (Grant Gustin) tries to slow down time after a nuclear device is detonated in the heart of Central City on a new episode of the superhero drama. 8 p.m. KTLA
The Bachelor Arie, Becca and Lauren reunite to discuss the recently concluded season in this special episode. 8 p.m. ABC
Bull Bull (Michael Weatherly) gets the chance to relitigate a case he lost years earlier on a new episode of the legal drama. 9 p.m. CBS
This Is Us Randall and Beth (Sterling K. Brown, Susan Kelechi Watson) welcome visitors to their home on a new episode of the family drama. 9 p.m. NBC
Black Lightning Tobias (Marvin Jones III) remains a target of Black Lightning (Cress Williams) in this new episode. 9 p.m. KTLA
LA to Vegas The crew is grounded and has to spend the night in Sin City on a new episode of the workplace sitcom; with Dylan McDermott, Peter Stormare and Olivia Macklin. 9 p.m. Fox
The Curse of Oak Island The season finale of this treasure-hunting unscripted series segues directly into the new spinoff "The Curse of Civil War Gold." 9 p.m. History Channel
NCIS: New Orleans Pride (Scott Bakula) and the team investigate when a congressional aide (guest star Rachel Handler) goes missing. 10 p.m. CBS
Kevin (Probably) Saves the World The fantastical comedy-drama starring Jason Ritter ends its freshman season. 10 p.m. ABC
Drunk History Kirsten Dunst and "Saturday Night Live" alums Taran Killam and Vanessa Bayer are among the featured players in the new episode "Drunk Mystery. 10 p.m. Comedy Central
Unsolved: The Murders of Tupac and the Notorious B.I.G. Poole and Miller (Jimmi Simpson, Jamie McShane) travel to Las Vegas to investigate the possibility that the murders may be connected. 10 p.m. USA
Another Period The discovery of a naughty movie featuring Beatrice (Riki Lindhome) ignites a media firestorm on a new episode of the satirical series. 10:30 p.m. Comedy Central
The Detour A new episode of the comedy flashes back to the first vacation Nate and Robin (Jason Jones, Natalie Zea) took together. 10:30 p.m. TBS
SPECIALS
Mister Rogers: It's You I Like A landmark program and dynamic personality in the history of public television are recalled by this special airing during a pledge drive for PBS stations. John Lithgow, Sarah Silverman and others offer their memories of the gentle, sincere children's show icon. Michael Keaton hosts. 7 p.m. KOCE
Oprah at the Apollo Ms. Winfrey holds one-on-one conversations with Stephen Colbert, "Hamilton's" Lin-Manuel Miranda and actress Yara Shahidi ("Grown-ish") at the historic Harlem venue in the conclusion of this two-part special. 10 p.m. OWN
TALK SHOWS
CBS This Morning Oprah Winfrey; Luisa Kroll, Forbes. (N) 7 a.m. KCBS
Today Justin Hartley; Today Food; Old Dominion performs. (N) 7 a.m. KNBC
KTLA Morning News (N) 7 a.m. KTLA
Good Morning America Luke Bryan; filmmaker Ava DuVernay; dancer Val Chmerkovskiy. (N) 7 a.m. KABC
Good Day LA Celebrity hair stylist Robby LaRiviere; Jack Cutmore-Scott ("Deception"); dancer Julianne Hough; Jeffrey Bowyer-Chapman ("UnREAL"). (N) 7 a.m. KTTV
Megyn Kelly Today Astronaut Scott Kelly; authors Shayna Ferm and Tracey Tee ("Parentally Incorrect"). (N) 9 a.m. KNBC
Live with Kelly and Ryan Luke Bryan; Jussie Smollett. (N) 9 a.m. KABC
The Wendy Williams Show Karrueche Tran. 9 a.m. KCOP
The View Guest co-host Amber Tamblyn; Chelsea Clinton. (N) 10 a.m. KABC
The Real Cress Williams ("Black Lightning"); Amara La Negra ("Love & Hip Hop Miami"). 10 a.m. KCOP
The Wendy Williams Show Quvenzhané Wallis. 11 a.m. KTTV
The Talk Ricky Martin; Janee Bolden (Bossip.com); Dianna De La Garza, mother of singer Demi Lovato. (N) 1 p.m. KCBS
The Dr. Oz Show (N) 1 p.m. KTTV
The Doctors Adult bed wetting; DNA and skin care; a two-ingredient bagel. (N) 2 p.m. KCBS
Steve Tom Cavanagh ("The Flash"). 2 p.m. KNBC
Harry Rita Moreno. 2 p.m. KTTV
Rachael Ray Baker Buddy Valastro; velvet seat cushions; fashionista Iris Apfel; a beef supper. (N) 2 p.m. KCOP
Dr. Phil Former White House communications director Anthony Scaramucci; exes put their children in the middle of their battlefield. (N) 3 p.m. KCBS
The Ellen DeGeneres Show Chrissy Teigen; the cast of "The Fosters." 3 p.m. KNBC
The Real Singer Amara La Negra; "Unsolved: The Murders of Tupac and the Notorious B.I.G." (N) 3 p.m. KTTV
The Daily Show With Trevor Noah Football player Malcolm Jenkins. (N) 11 p.m. Comedy Central
Conan Martin Short; comic Michael Longfellow. (N) 11 p.m. and 12:30 a.m. TBS
The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon John Oliver; Lucy Hale; Marshmello and Anne-Marie perform. (N) 11:34 p.m. KNBC
The Late Show With Stephen Colbert Oprah Winfrey; Justin Hartley. (N) 11:35 p.m. KCBS
Jimmy Kimmel Live Neil Patrick Harris; Arie Luyendyk Jr. ("The Bachelor"); Jon Pardi performs. (N) 11:35 p.m. KABC
Amanpour on PBS (N) midnight KOCE
The Late Late Show With James Corden Eric Bana; Padma Lakshmi; Anders Holm. (N) 12:37 a.m. KCBS
Late Night With Seth Meyers Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti; Luke Bryan performs. (N) 12:37 a.m. KNBC
Nightline (N) 12:37 a.m. KABC
Last Call With Carson Daly Phil Rosenthal; Two Feet performs; comic Roy Wood Jr. (N) 1:38 a.m. KNBC
