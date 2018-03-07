Wednesday's TV highlights: 'Hap and Leonard,' 'Life Sentence' and more

SERIES
The Blacklist Liz (Megan Boone) continues her search for those responsible for Tom's death on a new episode of the action drama. James Spader also stars. 8 p.m. NBC
Riverdale Intrigue ensues when Veronica and Archie (Camila Mendes, KJ Apa) bring Betty and Jughead (Lili Reinhart, Cole Sprouse) along to the Lodges' lake house on a new episode of this mystery drama inspired by Archie comics. 8 p.m. KTLA
The Goldbergs Adam (Sean Giambrone) comes up with his own story about the character Indiana Jones on a new episode of the 1980s-set sitcom. Jeff Garlin and Wendi McLendon-Covey also star. 8 p.m. ABC
The X-Files A brutal animal attack on a small boy sends Mulder and Scully (David Duchovny, Gillian Anderson) to Connecticut on a new episode of the rebooted sci-fi drama. 8 p.m. Fox
Speechless Maya (Minnie Driver) tries to lift Ray's (Mason Cook) spirits after the breakup of his romance in this new episode. 8:30 p.m. ABC
SEAL Team Vital information about the fate met by Echo Team comes to Jason (David Boreanaz) and his comrades in a new episode of the action drama. 9 p.m. CBS
Life Sentence "Pretty Little Liars' " Lucy Hale returns to series work in this new dramedy about a terminally ill cancer patient, who had been partying like there was no tomorrow, but is then is shocked to learn that her cancer has been cured. 9 p.m. KTLA
Hollywood Medium With Tyler Henry Giuliana Rancic and Taye Diggs are among the celebrities getting psychic readings in this new episode. 9 p.m. E!
The Men Who Built America: Frontiersmen This four-part docuseries tells the stories of Daniel Boone, Davy Crockett, Lewis and Clark and others who helped expand the boundaries of these United States. 9 p.m. History Channel
Criminal Minds The FBI's Linda Barnes (recurring guest star Kim Rhodes) joins Rossi (Joe Mantegna) and the other agents in St. Louis to investigate a quartet of homicides on a new episode of the procedural drama. 10 p.m. CBS
Designated Survivor Kim Raver reunites with her former "24" costar Kiefer Sutherland with a guest role as a scientist who joins in the effort to circumvent the hacking of a missile. 10 p.m. ABC
Hap and Leonard A third season of this Texas-set mystery drama finds our heroes (James Purefoy, Michael Kenneth Williams) scrambling to find an attorney who has gone missing in a KKK-infested town. 10 p.m. SundanceTV
Back Longtime comedy partners David Mitchell and Robert Webb reteam for this new imported sitcom about a family-run British pub. 11 p.m. SundanceTV
TALK SHOWS
CBS This Morning Krysten Ritter. (N) 7 a.m. KCBS
Today Figure skater Adam Rippon; author Matt de la Peña. (N) 7 a.m. KNBC
KTLA Morning News (N) 7 a.m. KTLA
Good Morning America Arie Luyendyk Jr.; Oprah Winfrey; Tomi Adeyemi. (N) 7 a.m. KABC
Good Day L.A. Celebrity trainer Nicole Stuart; chef Susan Feniger. (N) 7 a.m. KTTV
Megyn Kelly Today Hailee Steinfeld; Whitney Thore. (N) 9 a.m. KNBC
Live With Kelly and Ryan Arie Luyendyk Jr. ("The Bachelor"); Lucy Hale. (N) 9 a.m. KABC
The View Elaine Welteroth; Ava DuVernay; Justin Hartley. (N) 10 a.m. KABC
The Talk Kristin Chenoweth. (N) 1 p.m. KCBS
The Dr. Oz Show Kathie Lee Gifford; a quiz to determine if it's time for a digital detox. (N) 1 p.m. KTTV
The Doctors Healthful cooking shortcuts; a prescription video game for ADHD; a needle prick to prevent a stroke. (N) 2 p.m. KCBS
Rachael Ray Laverne Cox; Sean Evans. (N) 2 p.m. KCOP
Dr. Phil Siblings say their mom has neglected them and jumped from guy to guy since their parents' divorce. (N) 3 p.m. KCBS
The Real Remy Ma; Cory Hardrict ("Oath"). (N) 3 p.m. KTTV
The Daily Show With Trevor Noah Author Terese Marie Mailhot. (N) 11 p.m. Comedy Central
Conan David Oyelowo; Margo Price performs. (N) 11 p.m. TBS
The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon John Cena; Katherine Langford; JD & the Straight Shot. (N) 11:34 p.m. KNBC
The Late Show With Stephen Colbert Reese Witherspoon; Adam Rippon; Ben Harper and Charlie Musselwhite perform. (N) 11:35 p.m. KCBS
Jimmy Kimmel Live Charlize Theron; Josh Duhamel; Lord Huron performs. (N) 11:35 p.m. KABC
Amanpour on PBS (N) midnight KOCE
The Late Late Show With James Corden Lindsey Vonn; Jim Gaffigan; Derren Brown. (N) 12:37 a.m. KCBS
Late Night With Seth Meyers Hoda Kotb; Nick Robinson; Old Dominion performs; Zach Danziger performs. (N) 12:37 a.m. KNBC
Nightline (N) 12:37 a.m. KABC
Last Call With Carson Daly Anna Paquin; Absofacto performs; Ryan Hansen. (N) 1:38 a.m. KNBC
SPORTS
Basketball The Lakers host the Orlando Magic. 7:30 p.m. Spectrum SportsNet
