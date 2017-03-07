Wednesday's TV Highlights: 'Major Crimes' on TNT

SERIES

Underground The pre-Civil War historical drama about slaves fleeing the South returns for a new season. 7, 8, 9 and 10 p.m. WGN America

Survivor Familiar faces from past editions of the competition return as the show’s 34th round opens with a two-hour premiere set on Fiji’s Mamanuca Islands. Jeff Probst welcomes back experienced players, including Sandra Diaz-Twine (who won two seasons) and Caleb Reynolds, who was medically evacuated during a previous season. 8 p.m. CBS

Law & Order: Special Victims Unit An attack on a woman (guest star Annie Monroe) leaves the victim convinced that her masked assailant is her earlier stalker, who served prison time for that crime. Mariska Hargitay, Ice-T, Kelli Giddish and Peter Scanavino star and Chris Bauer guest stars. 8 p.m. NBC

Arrow In his crusade to take down Kovar, Oliver (Stephen Amell) gets help from Talia al Ghul (guest star Lexa Doig), but there are strings attached. 8 p.m. KTLA

The Goldbergs Adam’s (Sean Giambrone) use of a single swear word panics Beverly (Wendi McLendon-Covey), who uses colorful language herself regularly. Jeff Garlin also stars. 8 p.m. ABC

Lethal Weapon Hilarie Burton continues her guest role as a DEA operative whom Riggs (Clayne Crawford) has feelings for. Damon Wayans Sr. and Jordana Brewster also star. 8 p.m. Fox

Chopped Junior The cooking competition for kids returns for a new season with judges Amanda Freitag, Alex Guarnaschelli and Marc Murphy. 8 p.m. Food Network

Speechless Though Dylan (Kyla Kenedy) doesn’t want a birthday party, Maya (Minnie Driver) plans one for her anyway in this new episode. Micah Fowler, Mason Cook, John Ross Bowie and Cedric Yarbrough also star. 8:30 p.m. ABC

Modern Family Charles Barkley and DeAndre Jordan appear as themselves; Jane Krakowski guest stars as another school mom and Nathan Fillion returns to his recurring role as TV weather forecaster Rainer Shine. Ty Burrell, Sofia Vergara, Julie Bowen and Ed O’Neill also star. 9 p.m. ABC

Star Star and Hunter’s (Jude Demorest, guest star James Buchanan) romance progresses while Rose (guest star Naomi Campbell) tries to help Alex and Derek (Ryan Destiny, Quincy Brown) cope with a traumatic experience. 9 p.m. Fox

Duck Dynasty Rowdy officially becomes a member of the Robertson clan when his adoption is finalized in this new episode. 9 p.m. A&E

The Magicians After hatching a somewhat improbable plan together, Julia and Kady (Stella Maeve, Jade Tailor) recruit Quentin, Margo, Eliot and Penny (Jason Ralph, Summer Bishil, Hale Appleman, Arjun Gupta) to help with a magical heist. 9 p.m. Syfy

Major Crimes A current murder trial goes off the rails when a defense attorney (guest star Jeri Ryan) manages to destroy Det. Amy Sykes’ (Kearran Giovanni) credibility on the stand, with the help of Amy’s old nemesis (guest star Jason Gedrick). Mary McDonnell, G.W. Bailey and Tony Denison also star in this new episode. 9 p.m. TNT

black-ish Bow (Tracee Ellis Ross) tries to exchange a doll that Diane (Marsai Martin) received as a gift for a doll more ethnically appropriate in this new episode of the family comedy. Anthony Anderson also stars with guest stars Casey Wilson (“Happy Endings”) and Nicole Sullivan (“The King of Queens”). 9:30 p.m. ABC

Criminal Minds: Beyond Borders The spinoff series starts its second season, with Gary Sinise back as the leader of an FBI team dedicated to helping Americans who run into trouble in other countries. Annie Funke and Tyler James Williams also star. 10 p.m. CBS

Chicago P.D. The discovery of a shooting victim’s body sends the detectives on the trail of an active serial killer. Patrick John Flueger, Jason Beghe and Sophia Bush star. 10 p.m. NBC

Designated Survivor After a hiatus of several months the drama series resumes its freshman season with this new episode. Kiefer Sutherland, Maggie Q and Italia Ricci star. 10 p.m. ABC

SIX This military drama wraps up its first season with the team finally confronting Michael (Dominic Adams) and his jihadist soldiers. Barry Sloane, Kyle Schmid, Edwin Hodge and Walton Goggins star. 10 p.m. History

The Expanse Errinwright (Shawn Doyle) feels the pressure mounting as preparations for the Earth-Mars peace conference continue, while Bobbie’s (Frankie Adams) debriefing after the Ganymede battle uncovers a deeper mystery. 10 p.m. Syfy

America's Next Top Model The finalists must complete a magazine photo-shoot spread before one of the final three is selected as the winner in the season finale. 10 p.m. VH1

Ripper Street Edmund Reid, Homer Jackson and Long Susan are determined to bring down Drake's killer in the season premiere of the British historical crime drama. 11 p.m. BBC America

TALK SHOWS

CBS This Morning Diane von Fürstenberg; Derek Jeter and Tim Green. (N) 7 a.m. KCBS

Today Ed Sheeran performs. (N) 7 a.m. KNBC

KTLA Morning News (N) 7 a.m. KTLA

Good Morning America Author Tony Robbins. (N) 7 a.m. KABC

Good Day L.A. Orthopedic surgeon Dr. Sonu Ahluwalia; Alvin Ailey dancers; Gen. Anthony Tata, U.S. Army (retired); authors MC Lyte and Lynn Richardson (“Your Man & Your Money”). (N) 7 a.m. KTTV

Live With Kelly Keri Russell; Christian Slater. (N) 9 a.m. KABC

Today Samuel L. Jackson; Ed Sheeran performs. (N) 10 a.m. KNBC

The View Eric Stonestreet; Audra McDonald. (N) 10 a.m. KABC

Rachael Ray Jeff Probst (“Survivor”); protecting oneself and one’s identity online; burgers. (N) 10 a.m. KCAL

The Wendy Williams Show Becky G (“Power Rangers”); MiC LOWRY performs. (N) 11 a.m. KTTV