Thursday's TV highlights: 'Mom' on CBS

SERIES
The Big Bang Theory Barry Kripke (guest star John Ross Bowie) throws a monkey wrench into Sheldon and Amy's (Jim Parsons, Mayim Bialik) wedding plans, while Bernadette and Wolowitz (Melissa Rauch, Simon Helberg) disagree on which of them should be a stay-at-home parent while the other goes back to work. Johnny Galecki and Kaley Cuoco also star. 8 p.m. CBS
Superstore Mateo's (Nico Santos) on-the-job injury escalates into a complicated situation, and Jonah (Ben Feldman) suspects that the that company's involvement in compensating Mateo for the accident could lead to deportation. America Ferrera, Kelly Stables, Mark McKinney, Lauren Ash and Nichole Bloom also star in this new episode of the workplace comedy. 8 p.m. NBC
Supernatural On the verge of breaking through to another world and saving Mary and Jack (guest star Samantha Smith, Alexander Calvert), Sam and Dean (Jared Padalecki, Jensen Ackles) try to acquire the one last thing they need for success. 8 p.m. KTLA
Grey's Anatomy Series costar Chandra Wilson directs this new episode as Maggie (Kelly McCreary) introduces her new love interest to Meredith and Amelia (Ellen Pompeo, Caterina Scorsone). Camilla Luddington, Justin Chambers and Sarah Drew also star, and Rachel Ticotin guest stars. 8 p.m. ABC
Gotham Ivy (guest star Peyton List) will do anything to break through the veil of secrecy surrounding a Wayne Enterprises venture, while Penguin (Robin Lord Taylor) attracts intense attention in this new episode. Ben McKenzie, David Mazouz and Donal Logue also star. 8 p.m. Fox
Young Sheldon Sheldon's (Iain Armitage) new friend (guest star Anjeika Washington), who is a few years older, may broaden his approach to the world of science, but Mary and George (Zoe Perry, Lance Barber) disagree about Sheldon's increasing popularity with high school students. Annie Potts and Montana Jordan also star. Jim Parsons narrates. 8:30 p.m. CBS
A.P. Bio Jack (Glenn Howerton) agrees to go out on the town with Mary, Stef and Michelle (Mary Sohn, Lyric Lewis, Jean Villepique), but his unpleasant and superior attitude is difficult for the women to overcome. Patton Oswalt also stars. 8:30 p.m. NBC
Mom Kristin Chenoweth guest stars as Jill's (Jaime Pressly) inner-strength coach, and Bonnie (Allison Janney) can't hide her disapproval. Anna Faris, Mimi Kennedy, Beth Hall and William Fichtner also star. 9 p.m. CBS
Will & Grace Jennifer Lopez guest stars as herself, and also as her police-detective character from the soon-to-return drama series "Shades of Blue," which creates confusion. Eric McCormack, Debra Messing, Sean Hayes and Megan Mullally also star. 9 p.m. NBC
Top Chef In the season finale, the final two chefs have a showdown in Aspen, Colo., where they must cook the finest meal of their lives to impress not just the panel of judges but also culinary superstars Nancy Silverton, Jonathan Waxman and Curtis Duffy. 9 p.m. Bravo
Project Runway All Stars Designer Zac Posen invites the contestants to visit his studio to gather materials for a red-carpet challenge to show off each one's signature technique. Posen later joins Rosie Perez as a guest judge in this new episode. 9 p.m. Lifetime
Life in Pieces When her overbearing parents (guest stars Joanna Cassidy and Fred Melamed) visit, Jen and Greg (Zoe Lister-Jones, Colin Hanks) takes turns dealing with them in this new episode. 9:30 p.m. CBS
Champions Mindy Kaling co-created (with Charlie Grandy) this new comedy starring Anders Holm as a man who's considering selling his family's Brooklyn gym and relocating to Florida, until a former flame (Kaling, in a recurring role) suddenly shows up with their teenage son (J.J.Totah), who intends to live with his dad in New York while attending a performing-arts school. Andy Favreau and Fortune Feimster also star. 9:30 p.m. NBC
MOVIES
Live by Night Ben Affleck wrote, directed and stars in this 2016 period crime drama adapted from a novel by Dennis Lehane. Affleck plays a World War I veteran of Irish descent who falls in love with the mistress (Sienna Miller) of a Boston crime boss (Robert Glenister). Elle Fanning, Brendan Gleeson, Chris Messina and Chris Cooper costar. 8 p.m. HBO
TALK SHOWS
CBS This Morning Authors Martin Dempsey and Ori Brafman. (N) 7 a.m. KCBS
Today (N) 7 a.m. KNBC
KTLA Morning News (N) 7 a.m. KTLA
Good Morning America Reese Witherspoon; Erin Andrews. (N) 7 a.m. KABC
Good Day L.A. A performance from "Aladdin"; Olympic freestyle skier Gus Kenworthy. (N) 7 a.m. KTTV
Megyn Kelly Today Milo Ventimiglia; Tahera Rahman. (N) 9 a.m. KNBC
Live With Kelly and Ryan Katherine Langford ("Love, Simon"). (N) 9 a.m. KABC
The View Deborah Roberts; figure skater Adam Rippon. (N) 10 a.m. KABC
The Talk Eric Bana. (N) 1 p.m. KCBS
The Dr. Oz Show Nannies and baby-sitters caught on camera hitting children; Daymond John ("Shark Tank"). (N) 1 p.m. KTTV
The Doctors Keeping regular; bad breath; lulling children into nap time; commuter stress; post-meal heartburn. (N) 2 p.m. KCBS
Rachael Ray Chef Daniel Holzman; Grace Byers ("Empire"). (N) 2 p.m. KCOP
The Real Remy Ma; Laverne Cox and Kandee Johnson. (N) 3 p.m. KTTV
The Daily Show With Trevor Noah Writer Vann R. Newkirk II. (N) 11 p.m. Comedy Central
Conan JB Smoove; Walton Goggins; Morgan Saint. (N) 11 p.m. TBS
The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon Sterling K. Brown; Jack Antonoff; Bleachers perform. (N) 11:34 p.m. KNBC
The Late Show With Stephen Colbert Mindy Kaling; Chris Hayes; Amberia Allen. (N) 11:35 p.m. KCBS
Jimmy Kimmel Live Kathy Griffin; Mike Epps; Noel Gallagher. (N) 11:35 p.m. KABC
Amanpour on PBS (N) 12:30 a.m. KOCE
The Late Late Show With James Corden Charlize Theron; David Oyelowo; Joel Edgerton; Derren Brown. (N) 12:37 a.m. KCBS
Late Night With Seth Meyers Reese Witherspoon; David Remnick; Zach Danziger. (N) 12:37 a.m. KNBC
Nightline (N) 12:37 a.m. KABC
Last Call With Carson Daly David Oyelowo; Lauv performs; Wesley Morris; Jenna Wortham. (N) 1:38 a.m. KNBC
SPORTS
College Basketball ACC Tournament: TBA versus Virginia 9 a.m. ESPN; Big East Tournament: TBA versus Xavier 9 a.m. FS1; Atlantic 10 Tournament: Dayton versus VCU 9 a.m. NBCSP; Big 12 Tournament: TCU versus Kansas State 9:30 a.m. ESPN2; ACC Tournament: TBA versus Clemson 11 a.m. ESPN; Big 12 Tournament: TBA versus Kansas 11:30 a.m. ESPN2; Big East Tournament: Providence versus Creighton 11:30 a.m. FS1; Atlantic 10 Tournament: TBA versus George Mason 11:30 a.m. NBCSP; Big West Tournament: UC Riverside versus UC Davis noon FSN; Big West Tournament: Long Beach State versus Cal State Fullerton 2:30 p.m. FSN; Atlantic 10 Tournament: Duquesne versus Richmond 3 p.m. NBCSP; WCC Tournament: Pacific versus San Francisco 3 p.m. SPST; ACC Tournament: TBA versus Duke 4 p.m. ESPN; Big 12 Tournament: TBA versus Texas Tech 4 p.m. ESPN2; Big East Tournament: TBA versus Villanova 4 p.m. FS1; Atlantic 10 Tournament: TBA versus St. Louis 5:30 p.m. NBCSP; ACC Tournament: TBA versus Miami 6 p.m. ESPN; Big 12 Tournament: Baylor versus West Virginia 6 p.m. ESPN2; Big East Tournament: Butler versus Seton Hall 6:30 p.m. FS1; Pac-12 Tournament: TBA versus Utah 8:30 p.m. FS1; Big West Tournament: Cal Poly-San Luis Obispo versus UC Santa Barbara 8:30 p.m. FS Prime; Big West Tournament: Hawaii versus UC Irvine 10:30 p.m. FS Prime
NBA Basketball San Antonio Spurs visit the Golden State Warriors 7:30 p.m. TNT
For more sports on TV, see the Sports section.
Customized TV Listings are available here: www.latimes.com/tvtimes
Click here to download: TV listings for the week of March 4 - 10, 2018, in PDF format