Thursday's TV highlights: 'Mom' on CBS

Champions Mindy Kaling co-created (with Charlie Grandy) this new comedy starring Anders Holm as a man who's considering selling his family's Brooklyn gym and relocating to Florida, until a former flame (Kaling, in a recurring role) suddenly shows up with their teenage son (J.J.Totah), who intends to live with his dad in New York while attending a performing-arts school. Andy Favreau and Fortune Feimster also star. 9:30 p.m. NBC