Friday's TV highlights: 'Hawaii Five-0' on CBS

Ed Stockly
By
Mar 08, 2018 | 8:00 PM
Michael Imperioli returns to his recurring guest role in "Hawaii Five-0" on CBS. (CBS)
SERIES

MacGyver Mac, Jack and Riley (Lucas Till, George Eads, Tristin Mays) head to Chernobyl to rescue an informant abducted by an underworld kingpin who doesn't want the man talking to the CIA. 8 p.m. CBS

Blindspot Patterson's (Ashley Johnson) investigation into a tattoo results in a horrible incident, and when she tries to figure out what went wrong she realizes all is not as it seems. Jaimie Alexander, Sullivan Stapleton, Rob Brown, Audrey Esparza and Luke Mitchell also star. 8 p.m. NBC

Dynasty As the reboot of the serial moves to its new day and time, Cristal (Nathalie Kelley) learns more about her husband's (Grant Show) "gospel." Elizabeth Gillies, James Mackay, Rafael de la Fuente and Alan Dale also star. 8 p.m. KTLA

MasterChef: Junior Edition This new episode features a mystery box challenge – with ingredients representing each letter of the alphabet. Host Gordon Ramsay, Christina Tosi and Joe Bastianich judge the final product. 8 p.m. Fox

Hawaii Five-0 Adam's (Ian Anthony Dale) plan to get the goods on an organized-crime kingpin backfires, resulting in deadly chlorine gas falling into the wrong hands. Christine Ko also stars and Michael Imperioli returns in his recurring guest role. 9 p.m. CBS

Taken When the wife (guest star Amy Rutberg) of a U.S. senator (guest star Sebastian Spence) is kidnapped, Mills (Clive Standen) and the team try to figure out whether the abductors are foreign or domestic. Jennifer Beals, Adam Goldberg and Jessica Camacho also star with guest star Ayesha Mansur Gonsalves. 9 p.m. NBC

Jane the Virgin Rogelio (Jaime Camil) tries to motivate Jane (Gina Rodriguez) past her writer's block after she receives a bad review. Andrea Navedo, Justin Baldoni, Yael Grobglas and Ivonne Coll also star. 9 p.m. KTLA

Marvel's Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. The adventure series marks its 100th episode as details of Coulson's (Clark Gregg) agreement with Ghost Rider become clear. Jeff Ward and Catherine Dent ("The Shield") continue their guest roles. Ming-Na Wen, Chloe Bennet, Iain De Caestecker, Elizabeth Henstridge, Henry Simmons and Natalia Cordova-Buckley also star. 9 p.m. ABC

Blue Bloods Danny and Baez (Donnie Wahlberg, Marisa Ramirez) conduct a murder investigation that reveals the victim was living two separate lives, each complete with its own family. Bridget Moynahan, Steven Schirripa and Tom Selleck also star in this new episode. 10 p.m. CBS

The Graham Norton Show Will Smith; Jenna Coleman ("Victoria") and chef Jamie Oliver are guests and Tom Chaplin performs in this new episode. 10 p.m. BBC America

Laurieann Gibson: Beyond the Spotlight In this new episode Gibson heads to New York for an event with actor and musician Sean "Puffy" Combs. 10:02 p.m. Lifetime

High Maintenance A tightly wound mother (guest star Jessica Hecht) finds her college-age daughter's (Molly Brown) life is dominating her own, so her husband (Josh Pais) turns to The Guy (Ben Sinclair) for something to reduce her stress level. 11 p.m. HBO

SPECIALS

This Happened: Sex, Lies & the Candidate Journalists Tom Fiedler and Jim McGee recall how they broke the news story about an extramarital affair that ended Sen. Gary Hart's bid for the Democratic presidential nomination in 1988, a scandal that represented a turning point for the media. 7 and 10 p.m. MSNBC

Confronting Putin Megyn Kelly talks to Russian President Vladimir Putin, then interviews former CIA Director John Brennan, Council on Foreign Relations President Richard Haass and Adm. James Stavridis. 10 p.m. NBC

MOVIES

Wakefield Bryan Cranston gives a compelling performance in the title role of this 2016 character-driven drama, an adaptation of an E.L. Doctorow short story that was itself taken from an 1835 yarn by Nathaniel Hawthorne. Cranston plays New York attorney Howard Wakefield, who vanishes. His family and friends don't know he's still present, watching them from a nearby garage attic. Jennifer Garner, Beverly D'Angelo and Jason O'Mara also star. 8 p.m. Showtime

TALK SHOWS

CBS This Morning (N) 7 a.m. KCBS

Today Martha Stewart; Hannah Hart. (N) 7 a.m. KNBC

KTLA Morning News (N) 7 a.m. KTLA

Good Morning America Mindy Kaling; Jack Cutmore-Scott; Sting and Shaggy perform. (N) 7 a.m. KABC

Good Day L.A. Jared Harris ("The Terror"); Chris Wallace; Jerrika Hinton ("Here and Now"). (N) 7 a.m. KTTV

Live With Kelly and Ryan Mindy Kaling ("A Wrinkle in Time"); Josh Henderson. (N) 9 a.m. KABC

The View Luke Bryan. (N) 10 a.m. KABC

The Talk Ava DuVernay; Storm Reid; Joh'Vonnie Jackson. (N) 1 p.m. KCBS

The Doctors A woman's Tinder experiment; getting radiant skin; adding food to latte; reversing heart damage. (N) 2 p.m. KCBS

Rachael Ray Margo Martindale ("Sneaky Pete"); Olympic ice dancers Maia and Alex Shibutani. (N) 2 p.m. KCOP

Washington Week Fallout from proposed tariffs on steel and aluminum; the Russia investigation: Kayla Tausche, CNBC; Peter Baker, the New York Times; Manu Raju, Kimberly Atkins, the Boston Herald.(N) 7 p.m. KOCE

Real Time With Bill Maher Kathy Griffin; Bari Weiss; Trae Crowder; Erick Erickson; Ana Navarro. (N) 10 p.m. HBO

The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon Drew Barrymore; Josh Radnor; Kelsey Cook. (N) 11:34 p.m. KNBC

The Late Show With Stephen Colbert Helen Mirren; David Byrne performs. (N) 11:35 p.m. KCBS

Amanpour on PBS (N) 12:30 a.m. KOCE

Nightline (N) 12:37 a.m. KABC

Last Call With Carson Daly Louie Anderson; Warbly Jets perform; Mike O'Brien. (N) 1:38 a.m. KNBC

SPORTS

2018 Winter Paralympics Biathlon, Alpine Skiing Biathlon (women's 6 km, men's 7.5 km); alpine skiing (men's and women's downhill). 8 p.m. NBCSP

For more sports on TV, see the Sports section.

