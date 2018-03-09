Friday's TV highlights: 'Hawaii Five-0' on CBS

SERIES
MacGyver Mac, Jack and Riley (Lucas Till, George Eads, Tristin Mays) head to Chernobyl to rescue an informant abducted by an underworld kingpin who doesn't want the man talking to the CIA. 8 p.m. CBS
Blindspot Patterson's (Ashley Johnson) investigation into a tattoo results in a horrible incident, and when she tries to figure out what went wrong she realizes all is not as it seems. Jaimie Alexander, Sullivan Stapleton, Rob Brown, Audrey Esparza and Luke Mitchell also star. 8 p.m. NBC
Dynasty As the reboot of the serial moves to its new day and time, Cristal (Nathalie Kelley) learns more about her husband's (Grant Show) "gospel." Elizabeth Gillies, James Mackay, Rafael de la Fuente and Alan Dale also star. 8 p.m. KTLA
MasterChef: Junior Edition This new episode features a mystery box challenge – with ingredients representing each letter of the alphabet. Host Gordon Ramsay, Christina Tosi and Joe Bastianich judge the final product. 8 p.m. Fox
Hawaii Five-0 Adam's (Ian Anthony Dale) plan to get the goods on an organized-crime kingpin backfires, resulting in deadly chlorine gas falling into the wrong hands. Christine Ko also stars and Michael Imperioli returns in his recurring guest role. 9 p.m. CBS
Taken When the wife (guest star Amy Rutberg) of a U.S. senator (guest star Sebastian Spence) is kidnapped, Mills (Clive Standen) and the team try to figure out whether the abductors are foreign or domestic. Jennifer Beals, Adam Goldberg and Jessica Camacho also star with guest star Ayesha Mansur Gonsalves. 9 p.m. NBC
Jane the Virgin Rogelio (Jaime Camil) tries to motivate Jane (Gina Rodriguez) past her writer's block after she receives a bad review. Andrea Navedo, Justin Baldoni, Yael Grobglas and Ivonne Coll also star. 9 p.m. KTLA
Marvel's Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. The adventure series marks its 100th episode as details of Coulson's (Clark Gregg) agreement with Ghost Rider become clear. Jeff Ward and Catherine Dent ("The Shield") continue their guest roles. Ming-Na Wen, Chloe Bennet, Iain De Caestecker, Elizabeth Henstridge, Henry Simmons and Natalia Cordova-Buckley also star. 9 p.m. ABC
Blue Bloods Danny and Baez (Donnie Wahlberg, Marisa Ramirez) conduct a murder investigation that reveals the victim was living two separate lives, each complete with its own family. Bridget Moynahan, Steven Schirripa and Tom Selleck also star in this new episode. 10 p.m. CBS
The Graham Norton Show Will Smith; Jenna Coleman ("Victoria") and chef Jamie Oliver are guests and Tom Chaplin performs in this new episode. 10 p.m. BBC America
Laurieann Gibson: Beyond the Spotlight In this new episode Gibson heads to New York for an event with actor and musician Sean "Puffy" Combs. 10:02 p.m. Lifetime
High Maintenance A tightly wound mother (guest star Jessica Hecht) finds her college-age daughter's (Molly Brown) life is dominating her own, so her husband (Josh Pais) turns to The Guy (Ben Sinclair) for something to reduce her stress level. 11 p.m. HBO
SPECIALS
This Happened: Sex, Lies & the Candidate Journalists Tom Fiedler and Jim McGee recall how they broke the news story about an extramarital affair that ended Sen. Gary Hart's bid for the Democratic presidential nomination in 1988, a scandal that represented a turning point for the media. 7 and 10 p.m. MSNBC
Confronting Putin Megyn Kelly talks to Russian President Vladimir Putin, then interviews former CIA Director John Brennan, Council on Foreign Relations President Richard Haass and Adm. James Stavridis. 10 p.m. NBC
MOVIES
Wakefield Bryan Cranston gives a compelling performance in the title role of this 2016 character-driven drama, an adaptation of an E.L. Doctorow short story that was itself taken from an 1835 yarn by Nathaniel Hawthorne. Cranston plays New York attorney Howard Wakefield, who vanishes. His family and friends don't know he's still present, watching them from a nearby garage attic. Jennifer Garner, Beverly D'Angelo and Jason O'Mara also star. 8 p.m. Showtime
TALK SHOWS
CBS This Morning (N) 7 a.m. KCBS
Today Martha Stewart; Hannah Hart. (N) 7 a.m. KNBC
KTLA Morning News (N) 7 a.m. KTLA
Good Morning America Mindy Kaling; Jack Cutmore-Scott; Sting and Shaggy perform. (N) 7 a.m. KABC
Good Day L.A. Jared Harris ("The Terror"); Chris Wallace; Jerrika Hinton ("Here and Now"). (N) 7 a.m. KTTV
Live With Kelly and Ryan Mindy Kaling ("A Wrinkle in Time"); Josh Henderson. (N) 9 a.m. KABC
The View Luke Bryan. (N) 10 a.m. KABC
The Talk Ava DuVernay; Storm Reid; Joh'Vonnie Jackson. (N) 1 p.m. KCBS
The Doctors A woman's Tinder experiment; getting radiant skin; adding food to latte; reversing heart damage. (N) 2 p.m. KCBS
Rachael Ray Margo Martindale ("Sneaky Pete"); Olympic ice dancers Maia and Alex Shibutani. (N) 2 p.m. KCOP
Washington Week Fallout from proposed tariffs on steel and aluminum; the Russia investigation: Kayla Tausche, CNBC; Peter Baker, the New York Times; Manu Raju, Kimberly Atkins, the Boston Herald.(N) 7 p.m. KOCE
Real Time With Bill Maher Kathy Griffin; Bari Weiss; Trae Crowder; Erick Erickson; Ana Navarro. (N) 10 p.m. HBO
The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon Drew Barrymore; Josh Radnor; Kelsey Cook. (N) 11:34 p.m. KNBC
The Late Show With Stephen Colbert Helen Mirren; David Byrne performs. (N) 11:35 p.m. KCBS
Amanpour on PBS (N) 12:30 a.m. KOCE
Nightline (N) 12:37 a.m. KABC
Last Call With Carson Daly Louie Anderson; Warbly Jets perform; Mike O'Brien. (N) 1:38 a.m. KNBC
SPORTS
2018 Winter Paralympics Biathlon, Alpine Skiing Biathlon (women's 6 km, men's 7.5 km); alpine skiing (men's and women's downhill). 8 p.m. NBCSP
