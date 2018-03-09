Friday's TV highlights: 'Hawaii Five-0' on CBS

Wakefield Bryan Cranston gives a compelling performance in the title role of this 2016 character-driven drama, an adaptation of an E.L. Doctorow short story that was itself taken from an 1835 yarn by Nathaniel Hawthorne. Cranston plays New York attorney Howard Wakefield, who vanishes. His family and friends don't know he's still present, watching them from a nearby garage attic. Jennifer Garner, Beverly D'Angelo and Jason O'Mara also star. 8 p.m. Showtime