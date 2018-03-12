Monday's TV highlights: 'Jane' on National Geographic

SERIES
The Voice Blind auditions continue. 8 p.m. NBC
DC's Legends of Tomorrow The roots of rock 'n' roll inform this new episode as the Legends travel to mid-1950s Memphis to try to prevent a tragedy that would change the course of music history. Nick Zano, Tala Ashe and Caity Lotz star. 8 p.m. KTLA
American Idol Auditions continue in New York, Savannah, Ga., Los Angeles and New Orleans. 8 p.m. ABC
Lucifer Lucifer (Tom Ellis) and company protect a hugely popular but threatened music star in this new episode. 8 p.m. Fox
Man With a Plan Adam (Matt LeBlanc) tries to surprise Andi (Liza Snyder) for her birthday. Swoosie Kurtz, Jenna Dewan Tatum, Tim Meadows and Sherri Shepherd reprise their earlier guest roles. Kevin Nealon and Stacy Keach also star. 8:30 p.m. CBS
iZombie Liv (Rose McIver) investigates the murder of a very romantic person, which makes her prone to meddle in others' relationships. Malcolm Goodwin, Robert Buckley, David Anders, Rahul Kohli, Aly Michalka and Robert Knepper also star. 9 p.m. KTLA
The Resident When Lane's (Melina Kanakaredes) plans for a terminal cancer patient alarm Conrad (Matt Czuchry), Jude (guest star Warren Christie) complicates matters by volunteering to perform the risky surgery. Emily VanCamp, Manish Dayal and Bruce Greenwood also star. 9 p.m. Fox
Spring Baking Championship The competition returns for a new run as 10 bakers celebrate the bountiful fruit and bright colors of the season by making fruity, tie-dye mini-cheesecakes. 9 p.m. Food Network
Mary Kills People After Des (Richard Short) is released from prison, Mary (Caroline Dhavernas) lets him back into her "death practice" in the season premiere. 9 p.m. Lifetime
The Alienist Sara (Dakota Fanning) goes rogue in a determined quest to find the truth, while Kreizler and Moore (Daniel Bruhl, Luke Evans) head from New York to Washington, D.C. 9 and 9:55 p.m. TNT
Living Biblically Chip (Jay R. Ferguson) suffers from a lack of sleep due to loud noise at night. David Krumholtz and Ian Gomez also star; Sara Gilbert and Jane Carr ("Dear John") guest star. 9:30 p.m. CBS
The Good Doctor A patient puts Shaun (Freddie Highmore) on the spot in the new episode by asking him what he would do if faced with the choice of needing a potentially fatal surgery. Antonia Thomas, Nicholas Gonzalez, Chuku Modu, Beau Garrett, Hill Harper, Richard Schiff and Tamlyn Tomita also star. 10 p.m. ABC
McMafia While Semiyon (David Strathairn) expands his business empire in Mumbai and Prague, Vadim (Merab Ninidze) searches for answers in this new episode. James Norton stars. 10 p.m. AMC
Good Girls Getting involved in someone else's crimes proves ill-advised for Beth, Annie and Ruby (Christina Hendricks, Mae Whitman and Retta), when they assist Rio (Manny Montana) with his smuggling. 10 p.m. NBC
Divided States The new episode "Europe," also the series finale, examines terror politics, the refugee crisis and a new tide of nationalism spreading across Europe. 10 p.m. A&E
UnReal A group date pushes all of Serena's (Caitlin FitzGerald) buttons, and she vows to ignore Chet's (Craig Bierko) advice on how women should behave. Shiri Appleby and Constance Zimmer also star. 10 p.m. Lifetime
Final Space Gary (voice of Olan Rogers) tries to find a safe hiding space for Mooncake on the planet Yarno, but they wind up trapped in a frightening mind puzzle in this new episode of the animated science fiction comedy. 10:30 p.m. TBS
Food Truck Nation Chef Brad Miller visits an Orange County food truck with a custom smoker, then finds an ice cream truck in Los Angeles that doesn't have a freezer, in the premiere of this new series. 11 p.m. Travel
MOVIES
Jane Filmmaker Brett Morgan profiles Jane Goodall in this 2017 documentary which features archive footage capturing the trailblazing conservationist as she makes her first foray into the world of chimpanzees in 1962. 8 p.m. National Geographic
TALK SHOWS
CBS This Morning Arianna Huffington, Thrive Global; author Junot Diaz. (N) 7 a.m. KCBS
Today Josh Radnor; Jean Brownhill; Keala Settle performs. (N) 7 a.m. KNBC
KTLA Morning News (N) 7 a.m. KTLA
Good Morning America (N) 7 a.m. KABC
Good Day L.A. Author Maria Shriver ("I've Been Thinking") and Christina Schwarzenegger ("Take Your Pills"); Rachelle Lefevre ("Twilight"). (N) 7 a.m. KTTV
Megyn Kelly Today (N) 9 a.m. KNBC
Live With Kelly and Ryan Peter Krause ("9-1-1"); Chris Sullivan ("This Is Us"). (N) 9 a.m. KABC
The Wendy Williams Show Jerry O'Connell. (N) 11 a.m. KTTV
The Dr. Oz Show Parents who held 13 children captive speak out from behind bars; Milo Ventimiglia ("This Is Us"). (Part 1 of 2) (N) 1 p.m. KTTV
The Doctors The Flying Eye Hospital; lowering cholesterol; kitchen sponge germs. (N) 2 p.m. KCBS
Steve (N) 2 p.m. KNBC
Harry Benji Aflalo ("Alone Together"); Lauren Makk ("Home Made Simple"); magician Daniel Hernandez. (N) 2 p.m. KTTV
Rachael Ray Dr. Drew. (N) 2 p.m. KCOP
Dr. Phil (N) 3 p.m. KCBS
The Ellen DeGeneres Show Bill Hader ("Barry"); Auli'i Cravalho ("Rise"); Jon Dorenbos; 13-year-old guitarist performs. (N) 3 p.m. KNBC
The Real Colon cancer; viewers' questions; Amara La Negra ("Love & Hip Hop Miami"). (N) 3 p.m. KTTV
The Daily Show With Trevor Noah (N) 11 p.m. Comedy Central
Conan Minnie Driver; Ron Funches. (N) 11 p.m. TBS
The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon Alec Baldwin; Billy Crudup; Nathaniel Rateliff. (N) 11:34 p.m. KNBC
The Late Show With Stephen Colbert Athlete Tom Brady; Sean Bean; Emmy Blotnick. (N) 11:35 p.m. KCBS
Amanpour on PBS (N) midnight KOCE
The Late Late Show With James Corden Oprah Winfrey; Reese Witherspoon; Mindy Kaling. (N) 12:37 a.m. KCBS
Late Night With Seth Meyers Connie Britton; Rose Leslie; Gang of Youths performs; Brendan Canty performs. (N) 12:37 a.m. KNBC
Nightline (N) 12:37 a.m. KABC
Last Call With Carson Daly Jim Sturgess; Ashe performs; June Diane Raphael. (N) 1:38 a.m. KNBC
SPORTS
2018 Winter Paralympics Sled Hockey, Curling, Snowboarding Sled hockey, 9 a.m. NBCSP; Alpine Skiing, Biathlon, Sled Hockey, 6 p.m. NBCSP
