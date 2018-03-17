Saturday's TV highlights and weekend talk shows: 'The Beguiled' on HBO and more

SERIES
Christiane Amanpour: Sex & Love Around the World The veteran journalist travels to Africa, Asia, Europe and the Middle East, exploring the topics of romance and sexual satisfaction, in this new six-part series. First stop: Tokyo. 7 and 10 p.m. CNN
The Zoo: Bronx Tales Tiger cubs and a silverback gorilla are among the creatures featured in the debut installment of this docu-series spinoff set at the Bronx Zoological Park in New York City. 8 p.m. Animal Planet
Saturday Night Live Former cast member Bill Hader returns to take his second turn hosting the long-running comedy show, with Canadian alt-rockers Arcade Fire back for a fourth time as musical guests. 8:29 and 11:29 p.m. NBC
MOVIES
The Beguiled Colin Farrell and Nicole Kidman head the cast of director Sofia Coppola's dark 2017 Civil War-era drama, about a wounded Union soldier who takes refuge in an all-girls boarding school in the South, a tale previously told in a 1971 film starring Clint Eastwood. Kirsten Dunst and Elle Fanning also star. 8 p.m. HBO
Mommy's Little Angel A 12-year-old girl whose mother died in an apparent suicide is taken in by members of her extended family in this new thriller. With Amanda Clayton and Morgan Neundorf. 8 p.m. Lifetime
Trumbo Bryan Cranston plays the titular role in director Jay Roach's 2015 biopic about esteemed screenwriter Dalton Trumbo, who landed on the infamous Hollywood blacklist after declining to cooperate with the House Committee on Un-American Activities. Diane Lane, Helen Mirren, Elle Fanning, John Goodman and Michael Stuhlbarg also star. 8 p.m. Starz
The Sweetest Heart Julie Gonzalo and Chris McNally star in this made-for-cable romantic fable about the owner of a cupcake shop who reconnects with an old beau. 9 p.m. Hallmark Channel
WEEKEND TALK
SATURDAY
Today Rossen Reports. (N) 6 a.m. KNBC
Good Morning America (N) 7 a.m. KABC
SUNDAY
Good Morning America (N) 6 a.m. KABC
State of the Union With Jake Tapper The White House; 2020 election: Sen. Jeff Flake (R-Ariz.); Russia; the White House: Sen. Rand Paul (R-Ky.). Presidential nominations, the White House: Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-S.C.). Panel: Former Sen. Rick Santorum (R-Pa.); Nina Turner; Jen Psaki; Rep. Mike Gallagher (R-Wisc.). (N) 6 and 9 a.m. CNN
CBS News Sunday Morning Glenn Close; Winton Marsalis; author Walter Isaacson; scientist Jennifer Doudna. (N) 6:30 a.m. KCBS
Fareed Zakaria GPS The firing of Sec. of State Rex Tillerson; expectations for his replacement: Zanny Minton Beddoes, the Economist; Richard Haass, Council on Foreign Relations; David Miliband, former British Foreign Secretary. Posining in the U.K. blamed on Russia: Anne Applebaum, the Washington Post; William Browder; Luke Harding. Russia's elections: Ksenia Sobchak, opposition candidate for president of Russia. (N) 7 and 10 a.m. CNN
Face the Nation U.S./North Korea summit: Sen. Bob Corker (R-Tenn.). Sen. Rand Paul (R-Ky.). Sen. Angus King (I-Maine). Marc Short, White House Legislative Director. Kang Kyung-Wha, South Korean Foreign Minister. Panel: Dan Balz, the Washington Post; Susan Davis, NPR; Mark Landler, New York Times. (N) 8 a.m. KCBS
Meet the Press (N) 8 a.m. KNBC; 3 p.m. MSNBC
This Week With George Stephanopoulos (N) 8 a.m. KABC
Fox News Sunday With Chris Wallace Rep. Trey Gowdy (R-S.C.). Sen. Richard J. Durbin (D-Ill.). Panel: Karl Rove; Marie Harf; Jason Chaffetz; Charles Lane. (N) 8 a.m. KTTV; 11 a.m., 4 and 11 p.m. FNC
Reliable Sources Cable news personalities getting and top White House jobs: Alicia Menendez, Bustle; Jeff Greenfield. Conservatives feel gun coverage is tilted against them: Ben Shapiro, the Daily Wire. InfoWars sued by Charlottesville witness: Brennan Gilmore, plaintiff in case against InfoWars and Alex Jones; Andre Mendrala, attorney for Mr. Gilmore. Covering the chaos in federal agencies: Rene Marsh. (N) 8 a.m. CNN
MediaBuzz Coverage of administration personel changes; coverage of the gun control debate: Former White House Communications Director Anthony Scaramucci; Mollie Hemingway; Sarah Westwood, Washington Examiner; Juan Williams; Shelby Holliday, Wall Street Journal; Philippe Reines; James Andrew Miller, Hollywood Reporter. (N) 8 a.m. and Midnight FNC
60 Minutes Crown Prince Mohammed Bin Salman of Saudi Arabia; survivors of the Parkland, Fla., school shooting. (N) 7 p.m. KCBS
SPORTS
2018 NCAA Women's Basketball Tournament First Round (8 and 10 a.m., 12:30 and 2:30 p.m. ESPN2)
2018 NCAA Basketball Tournament Alabama versus Villanova (9 a.m. KCBS); Rhode Island versus Duke (11:30 a.m. KCBS); Buffalo versus Kentucky (2 p.m. KCBS); Loyola-Chicago versus Tennessee (3 p.m. TNT); Seton Hall versus Kansas (4 p.m. TBS); Ohio State versus Gonzaga (4:30 p.m. KCBS); Florida versus Texas Tech (5:30 p.m. TNT); Houston versus Michigan (6:30 p.m. TBS)
