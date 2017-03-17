Saturday's TV highlights and weekend talk: 'Campfire Kiss' on Hallmark.

SERIES

Planet Earth II This new episode of the documentary series focuses one Grasslands, which cover one-fourth of all land on Earth and supports the greatest gatherings of wildlife on the planet. Featured animals include the saiga antelope of Asia, giant anteaters in Brazil, caribou, lions, ostriches, African buffalo and Arctic wolves. 9 p.m. BBC America

The Zoo The birth of a little blue penguin causes a sensation at the Bronx Zoo. Also, the veterinary team scrambles to figure out what is wrong with Snowball, an ailing snow leopard. 10 p.m. Animal Planet

For Peete’s Sake With the support of Holly and Rodney, RJ hopes to earn a passing grade on a test and get a drivers permit. 10 p.m. OWN

MOVIES

Ice Age: Collision Course In the fifth installment in the successful computer-animated comedy series finds Manny, Sid and Diego (voices of Ray Romano, John Leguizamo, Denis Leary) are to leave home along with the rest of the herd after Scrat’s adventure in outer space sends an asteroid hurtling toward Earth. Josh Peck, Seann William Scott, Simon Pegg and Jennifer Lopez also are heard in the large voice cast of the 2016 film. 8 p.m. HBO

Mommy’s Little Boy A sensitive but high-spirited 10-year-old (Peter DaCunha) spends most of his time trying to avoid the bullying of his half-brother, who accidentally drowns in a swimming pool. Bree Williamson and Paul Popowich also star. 8 p.m. Lifetime

Campfire Kiss When a single mom (Danica McKellar) takes her 13-year-old son (Dylan Kingwell) on a camping trip where she hopes they can reconnect, she is dismayed to find an outdoorsman she’s had issues with and his teenage daughter (Paul Greene, Ali Skovbye) camped nearby. Kendall Cross and Barbara Niven also star in this new romantic comedy. 9 p.m. Hallmark

SATURDAY

Good Morning America (N) 7 a.m. KABC

SUNDAY

Good Morning America (N) 6 a.m. KABC

State of the Union Obamacare and the Republican Health Care bill; National Security: Sen. Tom Cotton (R-Ark.). Obamacare and the Republican Health Care bill: Secretary of Health and Human Services Dr. Tom Price. Panel: Bakari Sellers; Rep. Marsha Blackburn (R-Tenn.); Jen Psaki; former Sen. Jim DeMint (R-SC). (N) 6 and 9 a.m. CNN

CBS News Sunday Morning Auto Racing Legend Mario Andretti; fashion designer Betsey Johnson; Jim Gaffigan.(N) 6:30 a.m. KCBS

Fareed Zakaria GPS Angela Merkel's visit to Washington; the White House accuses Britain of spying on Trump Tower; Secretary of State Tillerson issues a warning to North Korea: Antony Blinken; Richard Haass, Council on Foreign Relations. The Trump Administration's policy on Global Warming: Former Sec. of Energy Ernest Moniz. ISIS and the International Criminal Court: Amal Clooney; Nadia Murad. (N) 7 and 10 a.m. CNN

Face the Nation Sen. Ted Cruz (R-Texas). Rep. Nancy Pelosi (D-San Francisco). White House Budget Director Mick Mulvaney. Poll results: Anthony Salvanto. Panel: Kim Strassel, the Wall Street Journal; Jeffrey Goldberg, the Atlantic; Ruth Marcus, the Washington Post; Ed O'Keefe, the Washington Post. (N) 8 a.m. KCBS

Meet the Press Mick Mulvaney, Office of Management and Budget. Sen. Susan Collins (R-Maine). Rep. Adam Schiff (D-Burbank) Panel: Robert Costa , the Washington Post; Katty Kay, BBC; Joy Reid; George F. Will. (N) 8 a.m. KNBC; 11 a.m., 4 and 11 p.m. MSNBC

This Week With George Stephanopoulos (N) 8 a.m. KABC