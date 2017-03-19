Monday's TV highlights: The CW's "Supergirl" on KTLA

SERIES

Supergirl Teri Hatcher (“Lois & Clark: The New Adventures of Superman”) guest stars as a new villain whose arrival in National City puts Supergirl (Melissa Benoist) on high alert. Floriana Lima also guest stars in this new episode. 8 p.m. KTLA

Dancing With the Stars Olympic gold medalist Simone Biles; figure skater Nancy Kerrigan; Heather Morris (“Glee”); Charo and World Series champ David Ross (the show’s first professional baseball player) are among the celebrity contestants as this new season of the unscripted competition begins. 8 p.m. ABC

24: Legacy Donovan (Jimmy Smits) begins to question Rebecca’s (Miranda Otto) judgment after watching an interrogation. Corey Hawkins also stars, and Carlos Bernard continues his guest arc as Tony Almeida. 8 p.m. Fox

Young & Hungry Betty White guest stars, as the often-married neighbor Gabi (Emily Osment) seeks advice after her no-strings relationship with Josh (Jonathan Sadowski) becomes confusing on Valentine’s Day. 8 and 10 p.m. Freeform

Baby Daddy The more Ben (Jean-Luc Bilodeau) learns about Tucker’s (Tahj Mowry) recent date, the more certain he becomes that his friend actually went out with a prostitute, so he enlists his brother (Derek Theler) to help him learn the truth. Melissa Peterman and Peter Porte also star. 8:30 and 10:30 p.m. Freeform

Man With a Plan Adam’s (Matt LeBlanc) father (guest star Stacy Keach) gets a long-overdue checkup. Swoosie Kurtz and Emily Swallow also guest star. 8:30 p.m. CBS

Superior Donuts Franco (Jermaine Fowler) has big medical expenses when he gets hurt at work and doesn’t have insurance, in this topical new episode of the comedy series. 9 p.m. CBS

Jane the Virgin Seeking to devote more time to Mateo, Jane (Gina Rodriguez) decides to run for room mom against a supermom (Yael Grobglas). 9 p.m. KTLA

APB As Ada and Murphy (Caitlin Stasey, Natalie Martinez) investigate a murder, they discover that Gideon (Justin Kirk) is the next target of the killer. Kim Raver and Abraham Benrubi guest star. 9 p.m. Fox

2 Broke Girls In her eagerness to show her boyfriend (guest star Christopher Gorham) that she supports his love of bowling, Caroline (Beth Behrs) goes overboard and accidentally injures a teammate’s hand. Kat Dennings also stars. 9:30 p.m. CBS

Scorpion While working on what should be a fairly routine mission to make repairs to a turbine at a wind farm, a snapped cable leaves Paige and Happy (Katharine McPhee, Jadyn Wong) in danger. Robert Patrick also stars. 10 p.m. CBS

Taken When Riley (Jennifer Marsala) pushes too hard to uncover the truth behind a fatal drug that was given to war veterans, her persistence leads to heartbreaking complications. Clive Standen, Jennifer Beals, Gaius Charles and Michael Irby also star. 10 p.m. NBC

Independent Lens Winner of a prestigious award at the 2016 Sundance Film Festival, “The Bad Kids,” from filmmakers Keith Fulton and Lou Pepe, spotlights Black Rock Continuation High School, a Yucca Valley alternative high school. 10 p.m. KOCE

Bates Motel Norman (Freddie Highmore) tries to retrace the movements of Mother during his periods of blackout, while Marion Crane (guest star Rihanna), Sam’s (Austin Nichols) girlfriend, makes an impetuous decision that will have far-reaching consequences. Max Thieriot and Olivia Cooke also star. 10 p.m. A&E

Humans Mattie (Lucy Carless) reveals the synths’ agenda and wants Max’s help (Ivanno Jeremiah), while Mia and Hester (Gemma Chan, Sonya Cassidy) break into the Silo in the season finale of the science fiction drama. 10 p.m. AMC

TALK SHOWS

CBS This Morning Dave Chappelle; Alyssa Mastromonaco. (N) 7 a.m. KCBS

Today Power Rangers; Carolina Bermudez. (N) 7 a.m. KNBC

KTLA Morning News (N) 7 a.m. KTLA

Good Morning America (N) 7 a.m. KABC

Good Day L.A. Donal Skehan; Justina Machado (“One Day at a Time”); Gemma Arterton (“Their Finest”); author Marc Eliot and director Fraser Heston (“Hollywood’s Last Icon”). (N) 7 a.m. KTTV

Live With Kelly Jennifer Lopez (“Shades of Blue”); John Lithgow (“Trial & Error”); Jeffrey Dean Morgan. (N) 9 a.m. KABC

The View Sanaa Lathan and Mack Wilds. (N) 10 a.m. KABC

Rachael Ray (N) 10 a.m. KCAL

The Wendy Williams Show (N) 11 a.m. KTTV

The Dr. Oz Show How to enjoy potatoes without spiking blood sugar; Tia Mowry’s secret struggle with diet pills. (N) 1 p.m. KTTV

The Doctors (N) 2 p.m. KCBS

Steve Harvey (N) 2 p.m. KNBC

Harry Gillian Jacobs (“Love”); author Danica McKellar (“Goodnight Numbers”). (N) 2 p.m. KTTV; midnight KCOP