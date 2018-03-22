Thursday's TV highlights: 'Portlandia' on IFC

SERIES
Superstore When Jeff (Michael Bunin) leaves Cloud 9 to work at Target, Garrett (Colton Dunn) convinces Glenn (Mark McKinney) that he's poaching other employees to go with him. Amy (America Ferrera) goes on a double date with Dina (Lauren Ash). Ben Feldman also stars. 8 p.m. NBC
Grey's Anatomy Jackson, Richard and Catherine (Jesse Williams, James Pickens Jr., guest star Debbie Allen) prepare for a groundbreaking surgery for a transgender patient (guest star Candis Cayne) in this new episode of the medical drama. Kelly McCreary, Camilla Luddington and Chandra Wilson also star. 8 p.m. ABC
Gotham Gordon and Bullock (Ben McKenzie, Donal Logue) try to track down a suspect they think plays a key role in Sofia Falcone's (Crystal Reed) iron grip over their city in this new episode. 8 p.m. Fox
Beyond Holden and Charlie (Burkely Duffield, Eden Brolin) try to calm Tom and Diane (Michael McGrady, Romy Rosemont) after Diego's (Oscar Camacho) latest attack hits close to the home in the second season finale. 8 p.m. Freeform
RuPaul's Drag Race Christina Aguilera is a guest in the season premiere of the unscripted series. 8 p.m. VH1
A.P. Bio Miles' (Tom Bennett) publisher offers Jack (Glenn Howerton) a contract to write a book of feel-good philosophy in this new episode. Patton Oswalt also stars, with guest stars Bill Nye and Steve Jones of the Sex Pistols. 8:30 p.m. NBC
Station 19 This new spin-off from "Grey's Anatomy" premieres with a two-hour episode. Jaina Lee Ortiz, Miguel Sandoval and Jason George star. 9 p.m. ABC
Project Runway All Stars Nina Garcia challenges the designers to create comfortable and striking resort wear inspired by the online game Candy Crush. Later, she and Kelly Osbourne serve as guest judges. 9 p.m. Lifetime
Chicago Fire While responding to a residential fire, Otis and Kidd (Yuri Sardarov, Miranda Rae Mayo) land in a deadly situation as gunfire starts going off inside the burning house. 10 p.m. NBC
60 Days In In the season finale, all nine participants sit down with Soledad O'Brien and Col. Mark Adger, chief jailer at the Fulton County Jail in Atlanta, to talk about their harrowing experiences in the facility, including fallout for the participant who willfully blew her own cover and put the lives of all the other faux-inmates at risk. 10 p.m. A&E
Portlandia Fred Armisen and Carrie Brownstein bid farewell to their unforgettable (and nearly inexhaustible) gallery of quirky characters as their eighth and final season draws to a close. Tessa Thompson, Cherry Jones, Dolly Wells and Kyle MacLachlan guest star in the series finale. 10 p.m. IFC
Lip Sync Battle Singer Michael Bolton takes on "Saturday Night Live" regular Pete Davidson in this new episode. 10 p.m. Paramount
TALK SHOWS
CBS This Morning (N) 7 a.m. KCBS
Today Patrick Schwarzenegger; Taraji P. Henson and Tyler Perry. (N) 7 a.m. KNBC
KTLA Morning News (N) 7 a.m. KTLA
Good Morning America Craig David performs; Tory Johnson. (N) 7 a.m. KABC
Good Day L.A. Hilary Knight, U.S. women's hockey team; chef Jernard Wells. (N) 7 a.m. KTTV
Megyn Kelly Today Author Dawn Davies; author Mary Jennings Hegar. (N) 9 a.m. KNBC
The Wendy Williams Show Teyana Taylor ("Teyana & Iman"). (N) 11 a.m. KTTV
The Talk Nia Long; Katie Nicholl. (N) 1 p.m. KCBS
The Dr. Oz Show Doctors who become depressed and suicidal as a result of their profession; restart a diet. (N) 1 p.m. KTTV
The Doctors A divorce attorney shares advice; a sleepwalker falls six stories; Nicole Kidman on eating bugs. (N) 2 p.m. KCBS
Steve Josh Henderson; Nikki and Brie Bella. (N) 2 p.m. KNBC
The Ellen DeGeneres Show Ellen Pompeo; Florida school shooting survivors; Adam Rippon; Devin Dawson performs. (N) 3 p.m. KNBC
The Real Jason George ("Station 19"). (N) 3 p.m. KTTV
Amanpour on PBS (N) 11 p.m. KOCE, KVCR
The Daily Show With Trevor Noah RuPaul Charles. (N) 11 p.m. Comedy Central
The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon Will Smith; Fran Lebowitz; Billie Eilish performs. (N) 11:34 p.m. KNBC
Jimmy Kimmel Live Roseanne Barr; John Goodman; Chloe x Halle performs. (N) 11:35 p.m. KABC
The Late Late Show With James Corden Freddie Highmore; Eddie Kaye Thomas; Adam Cayton-Holland. (N) 12:37 a.m. KCBS
Late Night With Seth Meyers Taraji P. Henson; Thomas Middleditch; Yungblud performs; Lil' John Roberts performs. (N) 12:37 a.m. KNBC
Nightline (N) 12:37 a.m. KABC
Last Call With Carson Daly Actor Jim Sturgess; Creeper performs; director Max Winkler. (N) 1:38 a.m. KNBC
SPORTS
2018 NCAA Basketball Tournament Loyola-Chicago versus Nevada 4 p.m. CBS; Texas A&M versus Michigan 4:30 p.m. TBS; Kansas State versus Kentucky 6:30 p.m. CBS; Florida State versus Gonzaga 7 p.m. TBS
