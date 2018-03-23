Friday's TV highlights: 'Once Upon a Time' on ABC

Pup Star: Better 2Gether Tiny (voice of Kaitlyn Maher) is getting ready to defend the singing competition title she won in the 2016 family comedy "Pup Star." Standing in her way is Bark (voice of George Newbern), the scheming club owner who returns to kidnap Tiny and replace her with a rapping street Yorkie named Scrappy (also Maher). Obba Babatunde and David DeLuise costar in this 2017 sequel. 9 p.m. Disney