Friday's TV highlights: 'Once Upon a Time' on ABC

Ed Stockly
By
Mar 22, 2018 | 8:00 PM
Friday's TV highlights: 'Once Upon a Time' on ABC
Alice (Rose Reynolds, right) has a dangerous encounter in a new episode of the fantasy series "Once Upon a Time" on ABC. With Tiera Skovbye. (Jack Rowand / ABC)
SERIES

Muppet Babies This new children's series revolves around the playroom antics of Kermit, Piggy, Fozzie, Gonzo, Animal and Summer Penguin. 10 a.m. Disney

Blindspot A CIA source threatens to tear the team apart when Rich Dotcom's (recurring guest star Ennis Esmer) role in the FBI is called into question, while Roman and Crawford (Luke Mitchell, special guest star David Morse) spend a day together under circumstances that are strange, to say the least. Sullivan Stapleton, Jaimie Alexander and Rob Brown also star. 8 p.m. NBC

Dynasty Tragedy strikes the Carringtons, leaving Blake (Grant Show) edgier than usual and prompting Cristal (Nathalie Kelley) to wonder if their marriage can continue. 8 p.m. KTLA

MasterChef: Junior Edition The young chefs are in teams and prepare lunch service for a wedding with 75 guests in this new episode. Gordon Ramsay and fellow judges Christina Tosi and Joe Bastianich will decide which team did the best job and who will head home. 8 p.m. Fox

Jane the Virgin Rogelio (Jaime Camil) is left feeling like an outsider when Xo (Andrea Navedo) turns to Jane (Gina Rodriguez), instead of him, for guidance as she struggles with an important decision. 9 p.m. KTLA

Marvel's Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. Fitz and Simmons (Iain De Caestecker, Elizabeth Henstridge) are faced with the manifestation of their greatest fears as they search for a way to seal the rift. Clark Gregg also stars in this new episode. 9 p.m. ABC

The Graham Norton Show The theme of this new clip episode is "how to be a good guest." Excerpts feature Ricky Gervais, Miriam Margolyes, Julie Walters and others. 10 p.m. BBC America

Strike Back Mac and Wyatt (Warren Brown, Daniel MacPherson) close in on a "black site" that's holding a terrorist of interest to both Lowry (Katherine Kelly) and Col. Parker (Corey Johnson). 10 p.m. Cinemax

Laurieann Gibson: Beyond the Spotlight In this new episode, Gibson is forced to deal with some of her own personal issues while directing a new music video for Tamar Braxton. 10 p.m. Lifetime

High Maintenance On the day of a total solar eclipse, two couples (guest stars John Gallagher Jr., Alexandra Fiber, Omar Shaukat and Anna Suzuki) head to the park to be part of a communal viewing experience in the season finale. 11 p.m. HBO

SPECIALS

The Rise and Fall of the Brown Buffalo This new special profiles Oscar Zeta Acosta, the Chicano lawyer who author inspired Hunter S. Thompson's "Fear and Loathing in Las Vegas." Rivera's life is recalled through archival material and dramatized sequences that illustrate his significance to the Chicano movement of the 1960s and '70s. 9 p.m. KOCE

Shaquille O'Neal Presents: All Star Comedy Jam: I'm Still Laughing Bill Bellamy hosts this comedy special featuring performances from Bruce Bruce and Huggy Lowdown. 10 p.m. Showtime

MOVIES

Pup Star: Better 2Gether Tiny (voice of Kaitlyn Maher) is getting ready to defend the singing competition title she won in the 2016 family comedy "Pup Star." Standing in her way is Bark (voice of George Newbern), the scheming club owner who returns to kidnap Tiny and replace her with a rapping street Yorkie named Scrappy (also Maher). Obba Babatunde and David DeLuise costar in this 2017 sequel. 9 p.m. Disney

TALK SHOWS

CBS This Morning (N) 7 a.m. KCBS

Today Macy's Flower Show. (N) 7 a.m. KNBC

KTLA Morning News (N) 7 a.m. KTLA

Good Morning America Mark Hamill; Danielle Steel; Jenna Fischer; Oliver Hudson. (N) 7 a.m. KABC

Good Day L.A. Chris Wallace; Jason Isaacs ("Death of Stalin"); Charlotte Pence, wife of Vice President Pence, and daughter Karen Pence; twins Chloe and Halle Bailey ("Grown-ish"); Lauren Lobley ("The Accidental Paleo"). (N) 7 a.m. KTTV

Megyn Kelly Today Toni Braxton. (N) 9 a.m. KNBC

Live With Kelly and Ryan Taraji P. Henson; Patrick Schwarzenegger ("Midnight Sun"); Daphne Oz; Sisanie. (N) 9 a.m. KABC

The View Jenna Fischer and Oliver Hudson. (N) 10 a.m. KABC

The Wendy Williams Show Author Mathew Knowles ("Racism From the Eyes of a Child"). (N) 11 a.m. KTTV

The Talk Marcia Clark; Lynda Carter and Jessica Altman perform. (N) 1 p.m. KCBS

The Dr. Oz Show Determining your unique wipe type; Pegan 365 diet. (N) 1 p.m. KTTV

The Doctors Research on a new cancer "vaccine"; a procedure stops menstrual cramps; signs of heart failure. (N) 2 p.m. KCBS

Steve Boris Kodjoe and Nicole Ari Parker. (N) 2 p.m. KNBC

The Ellen DeGeneres Show John Cena; Sigourney Weaver; Jhené Aiko and Rae Sremmurd. (N) 3 p.m. KNBC

The Real Neil Brown Jr. ("SEAL Team"). (N) 3 p.m. KTTV

Washington Week White House leaks; turnover in President Trump's legal team; another potential government shutdown: Dan Balz, the Washington Post; Geoff Bennett, NBC; Jackie Calmes, Los Angeles Times; Kayla Tausche, CNBC. (N) 7 p.m. KOCE

Real Time With Bill Maher Mayor Mitch Landrieu (D-New Orleans); former EPA administrator Gina McCarthy; Mona Charen; Chris Hayes; Malcolm Nance. (N) 10 and 11:30 p.m. HBO

Amanpour on PBS (N) 11 p.m. KOCE, KVCR

The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon Tyler Perry; Jim Jefferies; Joe List. (N) 11:34 p.m. KNBC

Nightline (N) 12:37 a.m. KABC

SPORTS

2018 NCAA Basketball Tournament Clemson versus Kansas 4 p.m. CBS; West Virginia versus Villanova 4:15 p.m. TBS; Syracuse versus Duke 6:30 p.m. CBS; Texas Tech versus Purdue 6:45 p.m. TBS

2018 NCAA Women's Basketball Tournament North Carolina State versus Mississippi St. 4 p.m. ESPN; Oregon St. versus Baylor 4 p.m. ESPN2; Stanford versus Louisville 6 p.m. ESPN; UCLA versus Texas 6 p.m. ESPN2

