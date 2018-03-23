Friday's TV highlights: 'Once Upon a Time' on ABC

SERIES
Muppet Babies This new children's series revolves around the playroom antics of Kermit, Piggy, Fozzie, Gonzo, Animal and Summer Penguin. 10 a.m. Disney
Blindspot A CIA source threatens to tear the team apart when Rich Dotcom's (recurring guest star Ennis Esmer) role in the FBI is called into question, while Roman and Crawford (Luke Mitchell, special guest star David Morse) spend a day together under circumstances that are strange, to say the least. Sullivan Stapleton, Jaimie Alexander and Rob Brown also star. 8 p.m. NBC
Dynasty Tragedy strikes the Carringtons, leaving Blake (Grant Show) edgier than usual and prompting Cristal (Nathalie Kelley) to wonder if their marriage can continue. 8 p.m. KTLA
MasterChef: Junior Edition The young chefs are in teams and prepare lunch service for a wedding with 75 guests in this new episode. Gordon Ramsay and fellow judges Christina Tosi and Joe Bastianich will decide which team did the best job and who will head home. 8 p.m. Fox
Jane the Virgin Rogelio (Jaime Camil) is left feeling like an outsider when Xo (Andrea Navedo) turns to Jane (Gina Rodriguez), instead of him, for guidance as she struggles with an important decision. 9 p.m. KTLA
Marvel's Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. Fitz and Simmons (Iain De Caestecker, Elizabeth Henstridge) are faced with the manifestation of their greatest fears as they search for a way to seal the rift. Clark Gregg also stars in this new episode. 9 p.m. ABC
The Graham Norton Show The theme of this new clip episode is "how to be a good guest." Excerpts feature Ricky Gervais, Miriam Margolyes, Julie Walters and others. 10 p.m. BBC America
Strike Back Mac and Wyatt (Warren Brown, Daniel MacPherson) close in on a "black site" that's holding a terrorist of interest to both Lowry (Katherine Kelly) and Col. Parker (Corey Johnson). 10 p.m. Cinemax
Laurieann Gibson: Beyond the Spotlight In this new episode, Gibson is forced to deal with some of her own personal issues while directing a new music video for Tamar Braxton. 10 p.m. Lifetime
High Maintenance On the day of a total solar eclipse, two couples (guest stars John Gallagher Jr., Alexandra Fiber, Omar Shaukat and Anna Suzuki) head to the park to be part of a communal viewing experience in the season finale. 11 p.m. HBO
The Rise and Fall of the Brown Buffalo This new special profiles Oscar Zeta Acosta, the Chicano lawyer who author inspired Hunter S. Thompson's "Fear and Loathing in Las Vegas." Rivera's life is recalled through archival material and dramatized sequences that illustrate his significance to the Chicano movement of the 1960s and '70s. 9 p.m. KOCE
Shaquille O'Neal Presents: All Star Comedy Jam: I'm Still Laughing Bill Bellamy hosts this comedy special featuring performances from Bruce Bruce and Huggy Lowdown. 10 p.m. Showtime
Pup Star: Better 2Gether Tiny (voice of Kaitlyn Maher) is getting ready to defend the singing competition title she won in the 2016 family comedy "Pup Star." Standing in her way is Bark (voice of George Newbern), the scheming club owner who returns to kidnap Tiny and replace her with a rapping street Yorkie named Scrappy (also Maher). Obba Babatunde and David DeLuise costar in this 2017 sequel. 9 p.m. Disney
CBS This Morning (N) 7 a.m. KCBS
Today Macy's Flower Show. (N) 7 a.m. KNBC
KTLA Morning News (N) 7 a.m. KTLA
Good Morning America Mark Hamill; Danielle Steel; Jenna Fischer; Oliver Hudson. (N) 7 a.m. KABC
Good Day L.A. Chris Wallace; Jason Isaacs ("Death of Stalin"); Charlotte Pence, wife of Vice President Pence, and daughter Karen Pence; twins Chloe and Halle Bailey ("Grown-ish"); Lauren Lobley ("The Accidental Paleo"). (N) 7 a.m. KTTV
Megyn Kelly Today Toni Braxton. (N) 9 a.m. KNBC
Live With Kelly and Ryan Taraji P. Henson; Patrick Schwarzenegger ("Midnight Sun"); Daphne Oz; Sisanie. (N) 9 a.m. KABC
The View Jenna Fischer and Oliver Hudson. (N) 10 a.m. KABC
The Wendy Williams Show Author Mathew Knowles ("Racism From the Eyes of a Child"). (N) 11 a.m. KTTV
The Talk Marcia Clark; Lynda Carter and Jessica Altman perform. (N) 1 p.m. KCBS
The Dr. Oz Show Determining your unique wipe type; Pegan 365 diet. (N) 1 p.m. KTTV
The Doctors Research on a new cancer "vaccine"; a procedure stops menstrual cramps; signs of heart failure. (N) 2 p.m. KCBS
Steve Boris Kodjoe and Nicole Ari Parker. (N) 2 p.m. KNBC
The Ellen DeGeneres Show John Cena; Sigourney Weaver; Jhené Aiko and Rae Sremmurd. (N) 3 p.m. KNBC
The Real Neil Brown Jr. ("SEAL Team"). (N) 3 p.m. KTTV
Washington Week White House leaks; turnover in President Trump's legal team; another potential government shutdown: Dan Balz, the Washington Post; Geoff Bennett, NBC; Jackie Calmes, Los Angeles Times; Kayla Tausche, CNBC. (N) 7 p.m. KOCE
Real Time With Bill Maher Mayor Mitch Landrieu (D-New Orleans); former EPA administrator Gina McCarthy; Mona Charen; Chris Hayes; Malcolm Nance. (N) 10 and 11:30 p.m. HBO
Amanpour on PBS (N) 11 p.m. KOCE, KVCR
The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon Tyler Perry; Jim Jefferies; Joe List. (N) 11:34 p.m. KNBC
Nightline (N) 12:37 a.m. KABC
2018 NCAA Basketball Tournament Clemson versus Kansas 4 p.m. CBS; West Virginia versus Villanova 4:15 p.m. TBS; Syracuse versus Duke 6:30 p.m. CBS; Texas Tech versus Purdue 6:45 p.m. TBS
2018 NCAA Women's Basketball Tournament North Carolina State versus Mississippi St. 4 p.m. ESPN; Oregon St. versus Baylor 4 p.m. ESPN2; Stanford versus Louisville 6 p.m. ESPN; UCLA versus Texas 6 p.m. ESPN2
