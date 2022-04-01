What’s on TV Friday: ‘Undercover Boss’ on CBS; ‘Charmed,’ The CW; ‘RuPaul’s Drag Race,’ VH1

The prime-time TV grid is on hiatus in print. You can find more TV coverage at: latimes.com/whats-on-tv.

SERIES

Undercover Boss Acquanetta Warren, the Republican mayor of Fontana, Calif., is on a mission to secure her city’s future after the pandemic. 8 p.m. CBS

California When your house is surrounded by massive warehouses Fontana residents deal with noise and pollution while warehouses have been built and the Inland Empire has been transformed into a national logistics hub.

The Blacklist (N) 8 p.m. NBC

Advertisement

Charmed After Maggie’s (Sarah Jeffery) obsessive demon-hunting leads her down a dangerous path, Mel (Melonie Diaz) books a weekend getaway for the two to take some time off, leaving the new Charmed One (Lucy Barrett) in charge of the Command Center for the first time. Rupert Evans also stars. 8 p.m. The CW



Shark Tank Emma Grede is a guest shark as hopefuls pitch an alternative to bacon; a product designed to aid a favorite childhood activity; an adaptive clothing line to increase comfort for people with a disability; and a product designed for dancers. 8 p.m. ABC

RuPaul’s Drag Race The contestants take part in a comedy roast of “Drag Race” judge Ross Mathews. Dulce Sloan (“The Daily Show”) is a guest judge. 8 p.m. VH1



Magnum P.I. Higgins (Perdita Weeks) is in a complicated situation when a 12-year-old asks for her help solving a triple homicide. Also, while doing volunteer work at a hospice for veterans, Magnum (Jay Hernandez) bonds with a terminally ill patient and tries to reunite him with his family. Zachary Knighton and Stephen Hill also star in this new episode. 9 p.m. CBS

Dateline NBC (N) 9 p.m. NBC

Dynasty Fallon (Elizabeth Gillies) enlists Jeff’s (Sam Adegoke) help in her latest scheme, while Blake (Grant Show) takes matters into his own hands. Also, Kirby (Maddison Brown) finds reentering the professional modeling world is tougher than she anticipated, so Sam (Rafael de la Fuente) offers to help. Adam Huber and Robert C. Riley also star in this new episode. 9 p.m. The CW

Great Performances at the Met Grammy Award-winning trumpeter and composer Terence Blanchard’s “Fire Shut Up in My Bones” makes history as the first opera by a Black composer to be performed by the Metropolitan Opera. 9 p.m. KOCE

Music Why the ‘BlacKkKlansman’ score could (and should) earn Terence Blanchard his first Oscar nod One of the most arresting sequences in Spike Lee’s “BlacKkKlansman” — based on the true story of an African American cop who infiltrated the Ku Klux Klan in 1970s Colorado — comes right at the beginning of the movie.

20/20 This new episode of the true-crime series documents a web of lies and false identities surrounding a woman whose husband turns up dead. 9 p.m. ABC

Blue Bloods Mayor Chase (Dylan Walsh) promotes Jamie (Will Estes) to head his security detail, a move that leaves Frank (Tom Selleck) feeling blindsided. Also, Danny and Baez (Donnie Wahlberg, Marisa Ramirez) investigate the killing of a wealthy college student, while Eddie (Vanessa Ray) annoys her partner (Ian Quinlan) when she arrests a protester without checking with him first. Bridget Moynahan, who plays Erin Reagan, directs this new episode. 10 p.m. CBS

SPORTS

High School Basketball National semifinals, 11:30 a.m. and 1:30 p.m. ESPN2

Golf PGA Tour: Valero Texas Open, second round, 1 p.m. Golf

College Basketball Reese’s All-Star Game, 1:30 p.m. CBSSN

College Football Syracuse Orange-Blue Game, 4 p.m. ACC-TV

2022 NCAA Women’s Basketball Tournament Semifinals: Louisville versus South Carolina, 4 p.m. ESPN; Connecticut versus Stanford, 6:30 p.m. ESPN

Sports Full coverage: 2022 NCAA basketball tournament March Madness is officially here. Here’s everything you need to know about the 2022 NCAA men’s and women’s basketball tournaments.



NBA Basketball The Clippers visit the Milwaukee Bucks, 5 p.m. BSSC; the New Orleans Pelicans visit the Lakers, 7:30 p.m. SportsNet

College Softball Washington visits Arizona, 5 p.m. PAC-12TV; Oregon visits UCLA, 7 p.m. PAC-12LA and PAC-12TV

NHL Hockey The Ducks visit the Arizona Coyotes, 7:30 p.m. BSW

Premier League Soccer Liverpool versus Watford, 4:30 a.m. USA

TALK SHOWS

CBS Mornings Trevor Noah. (N) 7 a.m. KCBS

Today Vicky Nguyen; the Masters. (N) 7 a.m. KNBC

KTLA Morning News (N) 7 a.m. KTLA

Good Morning America Chef and author Tieghan Gerard. (N) 7 a.m. KABC

Good Day L.A. (N) 7 a.m. KTTV

Live With Kelly and Ryan Ethan Hawke (“Moon Knight”); improving gut health. (N) 9 a.m. KABC

The View Guest co-host Chelsea Clinton; Stephen Merchant. (N) 10 a.m. KABC

Rachael Ray (N) 10 a.m. KTTV

The Wendy Williams Show Luann de Lesseps; guest co-hosts Carson Kressley and Vivica A. Fox. (N) 11 a.m. KTTV

The Talk Josh Lucas; Michelle Hord; Paula Abdul guest co-hosts. (N) 1 p.m. KCBS

Tamron Hall Omar Epps (“The Devil You Know”); Sasheer Zamata (“Woke”); musical prodigy Grace Fisher. (N) 1 p.m. KABC

The Drew Barrymore Show Judd Apatow (“Sicker in the Head”); Bridget Moynahan. (N) 2 p.m. KCBS

Dr. Phil After a college hazing incident, a young man comes home with odd behaviors and tics he never had before. (N) 3 p.m. KCBS

The Ellen DeGeneres Show Alicia Keys (“Girl on Fire”); Billie Jean King (“All In”); guest host Brandi Carlile. (N) 3 p.m. KNBC

The Real Zuri Adele. (N) 3 p.m. KCOP

Washington Week The congressional investigation into the Capitol insurrection; President Trump’s White House call logs; the Russian invasion of Ukraine enters its sixth week: Jacqueline Alemany, Washington Post; Jonathan Lemire, MSNBC; Nancy Youssef, Wall Street Journal. (N) 7 p.m. and 1 a.m. KOCE

Real Time With Bill Maher Author Nicole Perlroth (“This Is How They Tell Me the World Ends: The Cyberweapons Arms Race”). Panel: Author Laura Coates (“Just Pursuit: A Black Prosecutor’s Fight for Fairness”); author Andrew Yang (“Forward: Notes on the Future of our Democracy”). (N) 10 p.m. and midnight HBO

The Issue Is ... With Elex Michaelson (N) 10:30 p.m. and 1:30 a.m. KTTV

Amanpour & Company (N) 11:15 p.m. KCET 1 a.m. KLCS

The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon Hugh Jackman; Bridget Everett; Red Hot Chili Peppers. (N) 11:34 p.m. KNBC

The Late Show With Stephen Colbert John C. Reilly; Mandy Patinkin; Ken Burns. (N) 11:35 p.m. KCBS

Jimmy Kimmel Live! Red Hot Chili Peppers perform. (N) 11:35 p.m. KABC

The Late Late Show With James Corden Johnny Knoxville; Nick Offerman; Tolliver performs. 12:37 a.m. KCBS

Late Night With Seth Meyers Billie Eilish; Eric Adams; Stevie Nistor with the 8G Band. 12:37 a.m. KNBC

Nightline (N) 12:37 a.m. KABC

MOVIES

John and the Hole Nicolás Giacobone adapted his short story “El Pozo” for director Pascual Sisto’s 2021 coming-of-age psychological thriller about a boy (Charlie Shotwell) who stumbles upon an unfinished bunker in the woods next to his home. Michael C. Hall, Jennifer Ehle, Taissa Farmiga, Ben O’Brien and Lucien Spelman also star. 8:05 p.m. Showtime

Hide and Seek Director Joel David Moore’s remake of a successful 2013 Korean horror thriller stars Jonathan Rhys Meyers as a wealthy businessman who goes searching for his estranged brother after the death of their father. Jacinda Barrett, Joe Pantoliano and Mustafa Shakir also star. 10 p.m. Showtime

The Party (2017) 8:05 a.m. Epix

Life of Brian (1979) 8:45 a.m. IFC

Seabiscuit (2003) 10 a.m. Showtime

Hello, My Name Is Doris (2015) 10:55 a.m. Epix

Knives Out (2019) Noon and 11:30 p.m. Bravo

To Catch a Thief (1955) 12:30 p.m. Epix

Whiplash (2014) 12:30 p.m. Showtime

Charlie’s Angels (2000) 1 and 10:30 p.m. FX

American Pie (1999) 1 p.m. IFC

Singin’ in the Rain (1952) 1 p.m. TCM

Serpico (1973) 1 p.m. TMC

The Bourne Supremacy (2004) 1:35 p.m. HBO

National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation (1989) 1:45 and 10 p.m. AMC

Die Hard (1988) 3 p.m. Bravo

The Tender Trap (1955) 3 p.m. TCM

Hereditary (2018) 3:15 p.m. TMC

Heaven Can Wait (1978) 4:25 p.m. Epix

American Beauty (1999) 5:25 p.m. TMC

Dodgeball: A True Underdog Story (2004) 5:45 p.m. IFC

Die Hard 2 (1990) 6 p.m. Bravo

Independence Day (1996) 7 p.m. Paramount

Shaun of the Dead (2004) 7 p.m. Syfy

The Southerner (1945) 7 p.m. TCM

Kingsman: The Secret Service (2014) 7:15 p.m. TNT

The Bling Ring (2013) 7:30 p.m. TMC

The Thin Man (1934) 8 p.m. KCET

The Terminal (2004) 8 p.m. Epix

21 Jump Street (2012) 8 p.m. IFC

Misery (1990) 8 p.m. Pop

Die Hard With a Vengeance (1995) 8:30 p.m. Bravo

Day for Night (1973) 8:45 p.m. TCM

Taken (2008) 9 and 11 p.m. CMT

Zombieland (2009) 9 p.m. Syfy

Zola (2020) 9 p.m. TMC

Django Unchained (2012) 9:30 p.m. Paramount

A Fish Called Wanda (1988) 9:35 p.m. KCET

Popstar: Never Stop Never Stopping (2016) 10 p.m. Cinemax

GalaxyQuest (1999) 10:30 p.m. BBC America

Team America: World Police (2004) 10:31 p.m. Starz

Day of the Dead (1985) 11:15 p.m. TCM

TV Grids for the week of March 27 - April 2 in PDF format TV Grids for the entire week of March 27 - April 2 in PDF format for easy downloading and printing