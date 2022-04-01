What’s on TV Friday: ‘Undercover Boss’ on CBS; ‘Charmed,’ The CW; ‘RuPaul’s Drag Race,’ VH1
SERIES
Undercover Boss Acquanetta Warren, the Republican mayor of Fontana, Calif., is on a mission to secure her city’s future after the pandemic. 8 p.m. CBS
Fontana residents deal with noise and pollution while warehouses have been built and the Inland Empire has been transformed into a national logistics hub.
The Blacklist (N) 8 p.m. NBC
Charmed After Maggie’s (Sarah Jeffery) obsessive demon-hunting leads her down a dangerous path, Mel (Melonie Diaz) books a weekend getaway for the two to take some time off, leaving the new Charmed One (Lucy Barrett) in charge of the Command Center for the first time. Rupert Evans also stars. 8 p.m. The CW
Shark Tank Emma Grede is a guest shark as hopefuls pitch an alternative to bacon; a product designed to aid a favorite childhood activity; an adaptive clothing line to increase comfort for people with a disability; and a product designed for dancers. 8 p.m. ABC
RuPaul’s Drag Race The contestants take part in a comedy roast of “Drag Race” judge Ross Mathews. Dulce Sloan (“The Daily Show”) is a guest judge. 8 p.m. VH1
Magnum P.I. Higgins (Perdita Weeks) is in a complicated situation when a 12-year-old asks for her help solving a triple homicide. Also, while doing volunteer work at a hospice for veterans, Magnum (Jay Hernandez) bonds with a terminally ill patient and tries to reunite him with his family. Zachary Knighton and Stephen Hill also star in this new episode. 9 p.m. CBS
Dateline NBC (N) 9 p.m. NBC
Dynasty Fallon (Elizabeth Gillies) enlists Jeff’s (Sam Adegoke) help in her latest scheme, while Blake (Grant Show) takes matters into his own hands. Also, Kirby (Maddison Brown) finds reentering the professional modeling world is tougher than she anticipated, so Sam (Rafael de la Fuente) offers to help. Adam Huber and Robert C. Riley also star in this new episode. 9 p.m. The CW
Great Performances at the Met Grammy Award-winning trumpeter and composer Terence Blanchard’s “Fire Shut Up in My Bones” makes history as the first opera by a Black composer to be performed by the Metropolitan Opera. 9 p.m. KOCE
20/20 This new episode of the true-crime series documents a web of lies and false identities surrounding a woman whose husband turns up dead. 9 p.m. ABC
Blue Bloods Mayor Chase (Dylan Walsh) promotes Jamie (Will Estes) to head his security detail, a move that leaves Frank (Tom Selleck) feeling blindsided. Also, Danny and Baez (Donnie Wahlberg, Marisa Ramirez) investigate the killing of a wealthy college student, while Eddie (Vanessa Ray) annoys her partner (Ian Quinlan) when she arrests a protester without checking with him first. Bridget Moynahan, who plays Erin Reagan, directs this new episode. 10 p.m. CBS
SPORTS
High School Basketball National semifinals, 11:30 a.m. and 1:30 p.m. ESPN2
Golf PGA Tour: Valero Texas Open, second round, 1 p.m. Golf
College Basketball Reese’s All-Star Game, 1:30 p.m. CBSSN
College Football Syracuse Orange-Blue Game, 4 p.m. ACC-TV
2022 NCAA Women’s Basketball Tournament Semifinals: Louisville versus South Carolina, 4 p.m. ESPN; Connecticut versus Stanford, 6:30 p.m. ESPN
NBA Basketball The Clippers visit the Milwaukee Bucks, 5 p.m. BSSC; the New Orleans Pelicans visit the Lakers, 7:30 p.m. SportsNet
College Softball Washington visits Arizona, 5 p.m. PAC-12TV; Oregon visits UCLA, 7 p.m. PAC-12LA and PAC-12TV
NHL Hockey The Ducks visit the Arizona Coyotes, 7:30 p.m. BSW
Premier League Soccer Liverpool versus Watford, 4:30 a.m. USA
TALK SHOWS
CBS Mornings Trevor Noah. (N) 7 a.m. KCBS
Today Vicky Nguyen; the Masters. (N) 7 a.m. KNBC
KTLA Morning News (N) 7 a.m. KTLA
Good Morning America Chef and author Tieghan Gerard. (N) 7 a.m. KABC
Good Day L.A. (N) 7 a.m. KTTV
Live With Kelly and Ryan Ethan Hawke (“Moon Knight”); improving gut health. (N) 9 a.m. KABC
The View Guest co-host Chelsea Clinton; Stephen Merchant. (N) 10 a.m. KABC
Rachael Ray (N) 10 a.m. KTTV
The Wendy Williams Show Luann de Lesseps; guest co-hosts Carson Kressley and Vivica A. Fox. (N) 11 a.m. KTTV
The Talk Josh Lucas; Michelle Hord; Paula Abdul guest co-hosts. (N) 1 p.m. KCBS
Tamron Hall Omar Epps (“The Devil You Know”); Sasheer Zamata (“Woke”); musical prodigy Grace Fisher. (N) 1 p.m. KABC
The Drew Barrymore Show Judd Apatow (“Sicker in the Head”); Bridget Moynahan. (N) 2 p.m. KCBS
Dr. Phil After a college hazing incident, a young man comes home with odd behaviors and tics he never had before. (N) 3 p.m. KCBS
The Ellen DeGeneres Show Alicia Keys (“Girl on Fire”); Billie Jean King (“All In”); guest host Brandi Carlile. (N) 3 p.m. KNBC
The Real Zuri Adele. (N) 3 p.m. KCOP
Washington Week The congressional investigation into the Capitol insurrection; President Trump’s White House call logs; the Russian invasion of Ukraine enters its sixth week: Jacqueline Alemany, Washington Post; Jonathan Lemire, MSNBC; Nancy Youssef, Wall Street Journal. (N) 7 p.m. and 1 a.m. KOCE
Real Time With Bill Maher Author Nicole Perlroth (“This Is How They Tell Me the World Ends: The Cyberweapons Arms Race”). Panel: Author Laura Coates (“Just Pursuit: A Black Prosecutor’s Fight for Fairness”); author Andrew Yang (“Forward: Notes on the Future of our Democracy”). (N) 10 p.m. and midnight HBO
The Issue Is ... With Elex Michaelson (N) 10:30 p.m. and 1:30 a.m. KTTV
Amanpour & Company (N) 11:15 p.m. KCET 1 a.m. KLCS
The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon Hugh Jackman; Bridget Everett; Red Hot Chili Peppers. (N) 11:34 p.m. KNBC
The Late Show With Stephen Colbert John C. Reilly; Mandy Patinkin; Ken Burns. (N) 11:35 p.m. KCBS
Jimmy Kimmel Live! Red Hot Chili Peppers perform. (N) 11:35 p.m. KABC
The Late Late Show With James Corden Johnny Knoxville; Nick Offerman; Tolliver performs. 12:37 a.m. KCBS
Late Night With Seth Meyers Billie Eilish; Eric Adams; Stevie Nistor with the 8G Band. 12:37 a.m. KNBC
Nightline (N) 12:37 a.m. KABC
MOVIES
John and the Hole Nicolás Giacobone adapted his short story “El Pozo” for director Pascual Sisto’s 2021 coming-of-age psychological thriller about a boy (Charlie Shotwell) who stumbles upon an unfinished bunker in the woods next to his home. Michael C. Hall, Jennifer Ehle, Taissa Farmiga, Ben O’Brien and Lucien Spelman also star. 8:05 p.m. Showtime
Hide and Seek Director Joel David Moore’s remake of a successful 2013 Korean horror thriller stars Jonathan Rhys Meyers as a wealthy businessman who goes searching for his estranged brother after the death of their father. Jacinda Barrett, Joe Pantoliano and Mustafa Shakir also star. 10 p.m. Showtime
The Party (2017) 8:05 a.m. Epix
Life of Brian (1979) 8:45 a.m. IFC
Seabiscuit (2003) 10 a.m. Showtime
Hello, My Name Is Doris (2015) 10:55 a.m. Epix
Knives Out (2019) Noon and 11:30 p.m. Bravo
To Catch a Thief (1955) 12:30 p.m. Epix
Whiplash (2014) 12:30 p.m. Showtime
Charlie’s Angels (2000) 1 and 10:30 p.m. FX
American Pie (1999) 1 p.m. IFC
Singin’ in the Rain (1952) 1 p.m. TCM
Serpico (1973) 1 p.m. TMC
The Bourne Supremacy (2004) 1:35 p.m. HBO
National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation (1989) 1:45 and 10 p.m. AMC
Die Hard (1988) 3 p.m. Bravo
The Tender Trap (1955) 3 p.m. TCM
Hereditary (2018) 3:15 p.m. TMC
Heaven Can Wait (1978) 4:25 p.m. Epix
American Beauty (1999) 5:25 p.m. TMC
Dodgeball: A True Underdog Story (2004) 5:45 p.m. IFC
Die Hard 2 (1990) 6 p.m. Bravo
Independence Day (1996) 7 p.m. Paramount
Shaun of the Dead (2004) 7 p.m. Syfy
The Southerner (1945) 7 p.m. TCM
Kingsman: The Secret Service (2014) 7:15 p.m. TNT
The Bling Ring (2013) 7:30 p.m. TMC
The Thin Man (1934) 8 p.m. KCET
The Terminal (2004) 8 p.m. Epix
21 Jump Street (2012) 8 p.m. IFC
Misery (1990) 8 p.m. Pop
Die Hard With a Vengeance (1995) 8:30 p.m. Bravo
Day for Night (1973) 8:45 p.m. TCM
Taken (2008) 9 and 11 p.m. CMT
Zombieland (2009) 9 p.m. Syfy
Zola (2020) 9 p.m. TMC
Django Unchained (2012) 9:30 p.m. Paramount
A Fish Called Wanda (1988) 9:35 p.m. KCET
Popstar: Never Stop Never Stopping (2016) 10 p.m. Cinemax
GalaxyQuest (1999) 10:30 p.m. BBC America
Team America: World Police (2004) 10:31 p.m. Starz
Day of the Dead (1985) 11:15 p.m. TCM
