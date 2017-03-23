Friday's TV highlights: 'Crossroads' on CMT

SERIES

Tangled: The Series Rapunzel and Cassandra go to a wizard’s cottage to learn what has happened to Rapunzel’s hair in the premiere of this animated series. 7:30 p.m. Disney

Grimm The dark prophecy appears to be nearing fulfillment when a sinister force arrives in Portland with its eyes set on Diana (Hannah R. Loyd). To protect her, Nick, along with Captain Renard and Adalind (David Giuntoli, Sasha Roiz and Claire Coffee), returns to the scene of his first investigation as a Grimm. Silas Weir Mitchell, Bitsie Tulloch and Bree Turner also star. 8 p.m. NBC

Reign As Mary (Adelaide Kane) confronts potential consequences of a marriage with Lord Darnley (Will Kemp), King Charles (Spencer MacPherson) vanishes. 9 p.m. KTLA

Sleepy Hollow Former series regular John Noble returns in a guest appearance as Ichabod’s (Tom Mison) son as the team learns more about Lara (guest star Seychelle Gabriel) and gets a harrowing glimpse into the horrific dystopian world that will come to pass if Dreyfuss (Jeremy Davies) rises to power. 9 p.m. Fox

20/20 The news magazine profiles Noura Jackson, whose conviction for murdering her mother when she was a teen was thrown out after she spent 11 years in prison, and has now been set free. 10 p.m. KABC

Crossroads Musician John Mellencamp and singer-songwriter Darius Rucker perform in this new episode. 10 p.m. CMT

MOVIES

Mechanic: Resurrection A master assassin (Jason Statham), who faked his own death so he could escape his former line of work, is forced back into his old deadly game when he is coerced into killing an imprisoned African warlord. If he fails to deliver, a woman he loves will die at the hands of an old enemy. Jessica Alba, Tommy Lee Jones, Michelle Yeoh and Sam Hazeldine also star in this 2016 action thriller, a sequel to Statham’s 2011 hit “The Mechanic.” 8 p.m. Cinemax

TALK SHOWS

CBS This Morning (N) 7 a.m. KCBS

Today Jane Fonda and Lily Tomlin. (N) 7 a.m. KNBC

KTLA Morning News (N) 7 a.m. KTLA

Good Morning America Anthony Anderson; Kristen Bell; Frugal Foodie. (N) 7 a.m. KABC

Good Day L.A. Chris Wallace, Fox News; Lyndsey Parker, Yahoo; Matt Atchity, Rotten Tomatoes; Nicole Lapin; chefs Susan Feniger and Mary Sue, Border Grill. (N) 7 a.m. KTTV

Live With Kelly Michael Keaton; Kevin Costner; Scott Wolf. (N) 9 a.m. KABC

The View Anthony Anderson. (N) 10 a.m. KABC

The Talk Carl Reiner and Rob Reiner; Dr. Travis Stork. (N) 1 p.m. KCBS

The Doctors A woman is bullied after losing her eye; skin care trends; new libido-boosting shot. (N) 2 p.m. KCBS

Steve Harvey Josh Henderson (“The Arrangement”); motivational speaker Bill Wooditch. (N) 2 p.m. KNBC

The Ellen DeGeneres Show Melissa McCarthy and Ben Falcone (“Nobodies”); Raelynn performs. (N) 3 p.m. KNBC

The Real (N) 3 p.m. KTTV

Charlie Rose: The Week (N) 7:30 p.m. KOCE

Washington Week The Republican effort to repeal the Affordable Care Act: Robert Costa and Philip Rucker, the Washington Post. The American Health Care Act: Susan Davis, NPR. President Trump's wiretapping allegations; Trump campaign officials and Russia: Michael Crowley, Politico. Michael Scherer, Time, will discuss his interview with Trump. (N) 8 p.m. KOCE

To the Contrary With Bonnie Erbé The debate over H-1B visas. (N) 10 p.m. KVCR

Real Time With Bill Maher Political advocate Matt Schlapp; historian Timothy Snyder; journalist Chris Hayes; Rep. Ted Lieu (D-Torrance); Louise Mensch. (N) 10 p.m. and midnight HBO

Charlie Rose (N) 11 p.m. KVCR; midnight KOCE; 1 a.m. KLCS

The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon Morgan Freeman; Norman Reedus; Joe Zimmerman. (N) 11:34 p.m. KNBC

Nightline (N) 12:37 a.m. KABC

SPORTS

2017 NCAA Basketball Tournament Butler vs. North Carolina 4 p.m. CBS; South Carolina vs. Baylor 4:15 p.m. TBS; UCLA vs. Kentucky 6:30 p.m. CBS; Wisconsin vs. Florida. 6:45 p.m. TBS

FIFA World Cup 2018 Qualifying Mexico vs. Costa Rica. 5:30 p.m. FS1 and 9:30 p.m. KMEX (in Spanish); United States vs. Honduras. 7:30 p.m. FS1

