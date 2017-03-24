Saturday's TV highlights and weekend talk: 'Independence Day: Resurgence' on HBO

SERIES

Ransom Five teenagers playing a smartphone game are lured into a deadly trap in an abandoned building in France. Luke Roberts, Sarah Green and Brandon Jay McLaren star in this new episode, and Camille Langer, Boyd Ferguson, Britta Meier, Simon Holman and Logan Smythe guest star. 8 p.m. CBS

Dr. Jeff: Rocky Mountain Vet A disabled war veteran’s German shepherd has a broken elbow in the first of two new episodes. 8 and 9 p.m. Animal Planet

Planet Earth II This visually stunning six-part series reaches its season finale with an episode devoted to “Cities,” an environment where many animals have learned to thrive. 9 p.m. BBC America. A special behind-the-scenes episode, documenting the techniques the filmmakers used and the challenges they encountered, follows at 10:10.

MOVIES

Boyfriend Killer After her son is killed in a car accident, a heartbroken woman goes to gather his belongings and meets a woman at his apartment whom she is led to believe is his grieving girlfriend, but her story has holes in it. Yancy Butler, Kate Mansi, Patrick Muldoon and Barbie Castro star in this 2017 thriller. 4 p.m. Lifetime

Despicable Me 2 Steve Carell returns as the voice of the now-domesticated Gru, brought back into a life of excitement by the Anti-Villain League, which wants him to find the thief who made off with a dangerous serum. The voices of Russell Brand, Kristen Wiig and Miranda Cosgrove are featured in this animated 2013 sequel. 8 p.m. NBC

Over the Hedge A cunning raccoon (voice of Bruce Willis) uses naive forest residents to steal food from humans to replenish the stash he took from a hungry bear (voice of Nick Nolte) in this 2006 animated feature. Additional voices include those of Steve Carell, Garry Shandling, Wanda Sykes and William Shatner. 8 p.m. ABC

Independence Day: Resurgence This 2016 sequel to the 1996 blockbuster stars Liam Hemsworth, Jeff Goldblum and Bill Pullman. In the years since the end of the first film, the nations of Earth collaborated on an immense defense program to protect the planet from an inevitable second alien invasion. 8 p.m. HBO

Stalker’s Prey While celebrating her 18th birthday, a woman (Saxon Sharbino) has a close brush with death in a shark attack that leaves her boyfriend dead. The hero (Mason Dye) who saved her doesn’t respond well when she rebuffs his attempted courtship. Cynthia Gibb also stars in this 2017 thriller. 8 p.m. Lifetime

American Jihad Filmmakers Alison Ellwood and Sarah Dowland explore the troubling and topical issue of homegrown Jihadism. 9 p.m. Showtime

SATURDAY

Good Morning America (N) 7 a.m. KABC

SUNDAY

Good Morning America (N) 6 a.m. KABC

State of the Union Healthcare; the Trump White House: Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.). Panel: Bakari Sellers; Rep. Debbie Dingell (D-Mich.); former Sen. Rick Santorum (R-Pa.) Rep. Lee Zeldin (R-N.Y.).(N) 6 and 9 a.m. CNN

CBS News Sunday Morning Sean Spicer and Sean Hannity; Danny DeVito (“The Price”); Verne Lundquist; John McLaughlin paintings. 6:30 a.m. KCBS

Fareed Zakaria GPS A profile of Russian President Vladimir Putin. (N) 7 and 10 a.m. CNN

Face the Nation Sen. Tom Cotton (R-Ark.); Rep. Adam Schiff (D-Burbank). Rep. Trey Gowdy (R-S.C.). Former Sec. of State George Shultz. Panel: Ron Brownstein, Atlantic Media; Juliet Eilperin, the Washington Post; Jamelle Bouie; Ben Domenech, the Federalist. (N) 8 a.m. KCBS

Meet the Press Sen. Mark Warner (D-Va.). Gov. Jerry Brown (D-Calif.). Panel: Tom Brokaw; Hugh Hewitt; Eliana Johnson, Politico; Joy Reid. (N) 8 a.m. KNBC; 11 a.m.; 4 and 11 p.m. MSNBC

This Week With George Stephanopoulos (N) 8 a.m. KABC

Fox News Sunday With Chris Wallace London terror attack; the fight against ISIS: Prime Minister Haider al-Abadi (Iraq). James Webb Space Telescope: John Durning, NASA. Panel: Bill Kristol; Susan Page, USA Today; Charles Lane; Newt Gingrich. (N) 8 a.m. KTTV; 11 a.m.; 7 and 11 p.m. FNC

Reliable Sources Credibility crisis at the Trump White House; Carl Bernstein; Dylan Byers; John Phillips; Jon Lovett. Time magazine asks "is truth dead?" Nancy Gibbs, Time; Coverage of Fox News personality Andrew Napolitano: Brian Lowry. (N) 8 a.m. CNN