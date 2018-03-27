Tuesday's TV highlights: 'Baskets' on FX

SERIES
NCIS Bomb-making elements — and a body — are found in the team's building. Also, Ducky's (David McCallum) colleagues get to read the first draft of his book. Pauley Perrette, Sean Murray, Emily Wickersham. Maria Bello and Wilmer Valderrama also star, and Robert Wagner returns in his recurring guest role. 8 p.m. CBS
Roseanne In television season that already has seen revivals of "Will & Grace," "Dynasty" and "S.W.A.T.," a classic sitcom returns. The question of how Dan (John Goodman) can still be present is resolved fairly quickly as Roseanne Barr and company resume the saga of the Conner family with back-to-back episodes. Both actresses who played Becky (Lecy Goranson and, in a different role, Sarah Chalke) return with other members of the original cast. 8 p.m. ABC
Shadowhunters The magic of Magnus (Harry Shum Jr.) and other Warlocks is being corrupted somehow by an unidentified demonic presence while Izzy (Emeraude Toubia) and Luke (Isaiah Mustafa) investigate a series of mysterious possessions. Katherine McNamara, Dominic Sherwood and Matthew Daddario also star. 8 p.m. Freeform
America's Next Top Model Eliminated contestants return to compete for a chance to get back in the running with the final four. 8 p.m. VH1
Bull Dana Delany guest stars as a federal prosecutor charging a doctor who brought a marijuana-based oil across state lines. Michael Weatherly, Freddy Rodriguez, Geneva Carr, Christopher Jackson and Jaime Lee Kirchner also star. 9 p.m. CBS
Rise Tracey (Rosie Perez) has big doubts about Lou's (Josh Radnor) creative decisions in this new episode. 9 p.m. NBC
Black Lightning Black Lightning (Cress Williams) tries to rescue several children who have been missing for a long time. James Remar, Nafessa Williams, China Anne McClain, Christine Adams, Marvin Jones III and Damon Gupton also star. 9 p.m. KTLA
black-ish A number of relatives visit for Easter, raising the stress levels for Dre (Anthony Anderson) and Bow (Tracee Ellis Ross). Anna Deavere Smith, Beau Bridges, Marla Gibbs and (as himself) culinary expert Ted Allen are among the guests stars. 9 p.m. ABC
Independent Lens The documentary "Dolores" recalls the public and private lives of Dolores Huerta, an activist — known for the credo sí se puede (yes we can) — who worked with César Chávez to establish the United Farm Workers union. Gloria Steinem, Hillary Clinton, Angela Davis and Huerta's children are interviewed. 9 p.m. KOCE and KPBS
Splitting Up Together Jenna Fischer ("The Office") and Oliver Hudson ("Rules of Engagement") return to series work in this new sitcom about a couple who decide to divorce. Diane Farr and Lindsay Price also star. 9:30 p.m. ABC
NCIS: New Orleans Pride (Scott Bakula) gets a request from an ex-colleague to help repair the damage to a classified operation after it is compromised. Rob Kerkovich, Vanessa Ferlito, Lucas Black, Daryl "Chill" Mitchell, CCH Pounder and Shalita Grant also star. 10 p.m. CBS
Chicago Med Dr. Halstead (Nick Gehlfuss) and Dr. Manning (Torrey DeVitto) clash over a woman's decision about treatment for her son in this new episode. Oliver Platt and S. Epatha Merkerson also star. 10 p.m. NBC
For the People A defendant who may have revealed classified information puts Sandra (Britt Robertson) and Kate (Susannah Flood) on opposing courtroom teams, but they have surprisingly similar views on the case in this new episode of the legal drama. 10 p.m. ABC
Tosh.0 and The Jim Jefferies Show The two series return for new seasons. 10 and 10:30 p.m. Comedy Central
Baskets A family game of Hungry Hungry Hippos ends in tragedy in the season finale of the quirky comedy. With Zach Galifianakis, Louie Anderson, October Moore and Alex Morris. 10 p.m. FX
Unsolved: The Murders of Tupac and The Notorious B.I.G. Poole (Jimmi Simpson) and Tyndall (Brent Sexton) investigate a police officer. 10 p.m. USA
The Detour Things are looking bleak for Nate (Jason Jones) and the rest of the family when they find help in a ghost town that's usually abandoned but has been taken over by some live-action role-players devoted to "Pacific Rim." 10:30 p.m. TBS
SPECIALS
The Zen Diaries of Garry Shandling Filmmaker Judd Apatow's profile of his friend Garry Shandling devotes most of its time to an in-depth examination of "The Larry Sanders Show," which set a gold standard for HBO comedy shows. 8 p.m. HBO
TALK SHOWS
CBS This Morning Former President Jimmy Carter; singer-author Leslie Odom Jr. (N) 7 a.m. KCBS
Today Chrissy Metz; Tatum O'Neal. (N) 7 a.m. KNBC
KTLA Morning News (N) 7 a.m. KTLA
Good Morning America Zach Braff; Nicole Polizzi; Jenni Farley; Deena Nicole Cortese; Paul DelVecchio; Vinny Guadagnino. (N) 7 a.m. KABC
Good Day L.A. Luke Perry ("Riverdale"); Gaten Matarazzo ("Stranger Things"); celebrity hair stylist Robby LaRiviere. (N) 7 a.m. KTTV
Megyn Kelly Today Chrissy Metz; Tatum O'Neal. (N) 9 a.m. KNBC
Live With Kelly and Ryan Madonna; Letitia Wright. (N) 9 a.m. KABC
The View Roseanne Barr; John Goodman; Sara Gilbert. (N) 10 a.m. KABC
The Wendy Williams Show Tatum O'Neal ("God's Not Dead: A Light in the Darkness"). (N) 11 a.m. KTTV
The Talk Yara Shahidi; Ellen K; Carnie Wilson. (N) 1 p.m. KCBS
The Dr. Oz Show Prosecutor Marcia Clark discusses the acquittals of O.J. Simpson and Casey Anthony. (N) 1 p.m. KTTV
The Doctors Snail makes a home in a boy's elbow; skin removal; baby-bottle tooth decay; fillings in baby teeth. (N) 2 p.m. KCBS
Steve Oliver Hudson ("Splitting Up Together"); Julissa Bermudez, Christine Lakin and Keri Hilson panel. (N) 2 p.m. KNBC
Dr. Phil Parents say their son is a violent, manipulative liar who refuses to work and has stolen from them. (N) 3 p.m. KCBS
The Real (N) 3 p.m. KTTV
Amanpour on PBS (N) 11 p.m. KOCE, KVCR
The Daily Show With Trevor Noah Sean Penn. (N) 11 p.m. Comedy Central
Conan Armie Hammer; Nick Swardson; JC Currais. (N) 11 p.m. TBS
The Late Show With Stephen Colbert Samantha Bee; Leslie Odom Jr.; Tom Segura. (N) 11:35 p.m. KCBS
The Late Late Show With James Corden Adam DeVine; the Voidz perform. (N) 12:37 a.m. KCBS
Nightline (N) 12:37 a.m. KABC
SPORTS
Exhibition Baseball The Angels visit the Dodgers as the preseason freeway series continues. 7 p.m. KCOP and SNLA
