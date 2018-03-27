Advertisement

Tuesday's TV highlights: 'Baskets' on FX

Ed Stockly
By
Mar 26, 2018 | 8:00 PM
Zach Galifianakis and October Moore in the season finale of the comedy "Baskets" on FX. (Byron Cohen / FX)
SERIES

NCIS Bomb-making elements — and a body — are found in the team's building. Also, Ducky's (David McCallum) colleagues get to read the first draft of his book. Pauley Perrette, Sean Murray, Emily Wickersham. Maria Bello and Wilmer Valderrama also star, and Robert Wagner returns in his recurring guest role. 8 p.m. CBS

Roseanne In television season that already has seen revivals of "Will & Grace," "Dynasty" and "S.W.A.T.," a classic sitcom returns. The question of how Dan (John Goodman) can still be present is resolved fairly quickly as Roseanne Barr and company resume the saga of the Conner family with back-to-back episodes. Both actresses who played Becky (Lecy Goranson and, in a different role, Sarah Chalke) return with other members of the original cast. 8 p.m. ABC

Shadowhunters The magic of Magnus (Harry Shum Jr.) and other Warlocks is being corrupted somehow by an unidentified demonic presence while Izzy (Emeraude Toubia) and Luke (Isaiah Mustafa) investigate a series of mysterious possessions. Katherine McNamara, Dominic Sherwood and Matthew Daddario also star. 8 p.m. Freeform

America's Next Top Model Eliminated contestants return to compete for a chance to get back in the running with the final four. 8 p.m. VH1

Bull Dana Delany guest stars as a federal prosecutor charging a doctor who brought a marijuana-based oil across state lines. Michael Weatherly, Freddy Rodriguez, Geneva Carr, Christopher Jackson and Jaime Lee Kirchner also star. 9 p.m. CBS

Rise Tracey (Rosie Perez) has big doubts about Lou's (Josh Radnor) creative decisions in this new episode. 9 p.m. NBC

Black Lightning Black Lightning (Cress Williams) tries to rescue several children who have been missing for a long time. James Remar, Nafessa Williams, China Anne McClain, Christine Adams, Marvin Jones III and Damon Gupton also star. 9 p.m. KTLA

black-ish A number of relatives visit for Easter, raising the stress levels for Dre (Anthony Anderson) and Bow (Tracee Ellis Ross). Anna Deavere Smith, Beau Bridges, Marla Gibbs and (as himself) culinary expert Ted Allen are among the guests stars. 9 p.m. ABC

Independent Lens The documentary "Dolores" recalls the public and private lives of Dolores Huerta, an activist — known for the credo sí se puede (yes we can) — who worked with César Chávez to establish the United Farm Workers union. Gloria Steinem, Hillary Clinton, Angela Davis and Huerta's children are interviewed. 9 p.m. KOCE and KPBS

Splitting Up Together Jenna Fischer ("The Office") and Oliver Hudson ("Rules of Engagement") return to series work in this new sitcom about a couple who decide to divorce. Diane Farr and Lindsay Price also star. 9:30 p.m. ABC

NCIS: New Orleans Pride (Scott Bakula) gets a request from an ex-colleague to help repair the damage to a classified operation after it is compromised. Rob Kerkovich, Vanessa Ferlito, Lucas Black, Daryl "Chill" Mitchell, CCH Pounder and Shalita Grant also star. 10 p.m. CBS

Chicago Med Dr. Halstead (Nick Gehlfuss) and Dr. Manning (Torrey DeVitto) clash over a woman's decision about treatment for her son in this new episode. Oliver Platt and S. Epatha Merkerson also star. 10 p.m. NBC

For the People A defendant who may have revealed classified information puts Sandra (Britt Robertson) and Kate (Susannah Flood) on opposing courtroom teams, but they have surprisingly similar views on the case in this new episode of the legal drama. 10 p.m. ABC

Tosh.0 and The Jim Jefferies Show The two series return for new seasons. 10 and 10:30 p.m. Comedy Central

Baskets A family game of Hungry Hungry Hippos ends in tragedy in the season finale of the quirky comedy. With Zach Galifianakis, Louie Anderson, October Moore and Alex Morris. 10 p.m. FX

Unsolved: The Murders of Tupac and The Notorious B.I.G. Poole (Jimmi Simpson) and Tyndall (Brent Sexton) investigate a police officer. 10 p.m. USA

The Detour Things are looking bleak for Nate (Jason Jones) and the rest of the family when they find help in a ghost town that's usually abandoned but has been taken over by some live-action role-players devoted to "Pacific Rim." 10:30 p.m. TBS

SPECIALS

The Zen Diaries of Garry Shandling Filmmaker Judd Apatow's profile of his friend Garry Shandling devotes most of its time to an in-depth examination of "The Larry Sanders Show," which set a gold standard for HBO comedy shows. 8 p.m. HBO

TALK SHOWS

CBS This Morning Former President Jimmy Carter; singer-author Leslie Odom Jr. (N) 7 a.m. KCBS

Today Chrissy Metz; Tatum O'Neal. (N) 7 a.m. KNBC

KTLA Morning News (N) 7 a.m. KTLA

Good Morning America Zach Braff; Nicole Polizzi; Jenni Farley; Deena Nicole Cortese; Paul DelVecchio; Vinny Guadagnino. (N) 7 a.m. KABC

Good Day L.A. Luke Perry ("Riverdale"); Gaten Matarazzo ("Stranger Things"); celebrity hair stylist Robby LaRiviere. (N) 7 a.m. KTTV

Megyn Kelly Today Chrissy Metz; Tatum O'Neal. (N) 9 a.m. KNBC

Live With Kelly and Ryan Madonna; Letitia Wright. (N) 9 a.m. KABC

The View Roseanne Barr; John Goodman; Sara Gilbert. (N) 10 a.m. KABC

The Wendy Williams Show Tatum O'Neal ("God's Not Dead: A Light in the Darkness"). (N) 11 a.m. KTTV

The Talk Yara Shahidi; Ellen K; Carnie Wilson. (N) 1 p.m. KCBS

The Dr. Oz Show Prosecutor Marcia Clark discusses the acquittals of O.J. Simpson and Casey Anthony. (N) 1 p.m. KTTV

The Doctors Snail makes a home in a boy's elbow; skin removal; baby-bottle tooth decay; fillings in baby teeth. (N) 2 p.m. KCBS

Steve Oliver Hudson ("Splitting Up Together"); Julissa Bermudez, Christine Lakin and Keri Hilson panel. (N) 2 p.m. KNBC

Dr. Phil Parents say their son is a violent, manipulative liar who refuses to work and has stolen from them. (N) 3 p.m. KCBS

The Real (N) 3 p.m. KTTV

Amanpour on PBS (N) 11 p.m. KOCE, KVCR

The Daily Show With Trevor Noah Sean Penn. (N) 11 p.m. Comedy Central

Conan Armie Hammer; Nick Swardson; JC Currais. (N) 11 p.m. TBS

The Late Show With Stephen Colbert Samantha Bee; Leslie Odom Jr.; Tom Segura. (N) 11:35 p.m. KCBS

The Late Late Show With James Corden Adam DeVine; the Voidz perform. (N) 12:37 a.m. KCBS

Nightline (N) 12:37 a.m. KABC

SPORTS

Exhibition Baseball The Angels visit the Dodgers as the preseason freeway series continues. 7 p.m. KCOP and SNLA

For more sports on TV, see the Sports section.

This week's TV Movies

