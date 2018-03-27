Tuesday's TV highlights: 'Baskets' on FX

Roseanne In television season that already has seen revivals of "Will & Grace," "Dynasty" and "S.W.A.T.," a classic sitcom returns. The question of how Dan (John Goodman) can still be present is resolved fairly quickly as Roseanne Barr and company resume the saga of the Conner family with back-to-back episodes. Both actresses who played Becky (Lecy Goranson and, in a different role, Sarah Chalke) return with other members of the original cast. 8 p.m. ABC