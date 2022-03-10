What’s on TV Thursday: Season finales of ‘Pivoting,’ ‘B Positive,’ ‘Joe Millionaire’
SERIES
Young Sheldon Meemaw (Annie Potts) is feeling generous when her gambling room becomes a big success. Sheldon (Iain Armitage) invests in the stock market and Missy (Raegan Revord) starts a business of her own. Zoe Perry, Lance Barber and Montana Jordan also star in this new episode of the comedy. 8 p.m. CBS
Law & Order Bernard and Cosgrove (Anthony Anderson, Jeffrey Donovan) investigate the disappearance of a social media star whose case goes viral on the internet. 8 p.m. NBC
Walker (N) 8 p.m. The CW
Station 19 (N) 8 p.m. ABC
Joe Millionaire: For Richer or Poorer It’s time to solve the mystery in the season finale of the unscripted relationship series as Steven McBee and Kurt Sowers make their final decisions and bid farewell to the other contenders. Then, they reveal which of them is wealthy and which isn’t. 8 p.m. Fox
BattleBots (N) 8 p.m. Discovery
Restaurant: Impossible A Mississippi restaurant owner’s unwillingness to change is destroying her father’s Lebanese eatery and her son’s chance of inheriting it in this new episode. 8 p.m. Food Network
United States of Al Art (Dean Norris) tries to hide his gout flare-up. The family is shocked to learn how long it’s been since he has seen a doctor and tries to persuade him to go. Adhir Kalyan, Parker Young, Elizabeth Alderfer, Farrah Mackenzie and Kelli Goss also star in this new episode of the comedy. 8:30 p.m. CBS
B Positive In the season finale Gina (Annaleigh Ashford) gets a generous offer to sell Valley Hills to a rival assisted-living facility as Drew (Thomas Middleditch) is preparing to leave on what he hopes will be an epic road trip to Alaska. Kether Donohue, Linda Lavin, Jane Seymour and Jim Beaver also star. 9 p.m. CBS
Law & Order: Special Victims Unit (N) 9 p.m. NBC
Legacies (N) 9 p.m. The CW
Grey’s Anatomy Meredith and Amelia (Ellen Pompeo, Caterina Scorsone) prepare for Hamilton’s (Peter Gallagher) groundbreaking surgery. Also, Bailey (Chandra Wilson) gets an unexpected offer in this new episode of the medical drama. 9 p.m. ABC
Call Me Kat Kat (Mayim Bialik) gets sick just days before a planned visit to the cafe by her favorite local TV news anchor (Jim Garrity). 9 p.m. Fox
Fix My Flip (premiere) (N) 9 p.m. HGTV
Pivoting This comedy about three friends (Eliza Coupe, Maggie Q, Ginnifer Goodwin) bonded by the death of a fourth ends its first season. Tommy Dewey and JT Neal also star. 9:30 p.m. Fox
Bull (N) 10 p.m. CBS
Law & Order: Organized Crime (N) 10 p.m. NBC
Big Sky (N) 10 p.m. ABC
Nightwatch (season premiere) (N) 10 p.m. A&E
Single Drunk Female After celebrating a milestone, Samantha (Sofia Black-D’Elia) decides it’s time to make amends with Carol (Ally Sheedy) in this new episode. 10:30 p.m. Freeform
SPECIALS
Inside the Issues: Decision 2022 Los Angeles Mayoral Candidate Forum The forum will include candidates Rep. Karen Bass (D-L.A.); L.A. City Council members Joe Buscaino and Kevin de León; L.A. City Attorney Mike Feuer. Moderated by Alex Cohen. 8 p.m. Spectrum News 1
SPORTS
College Basketball ACC Tournament: TBA versus Duke, 9 a.m. ESPN; TBA versus Miami, 11:30 a.m. ESPN2; TBA versus Notre Dame, 4 p.m. ESPN2; TBA versus North Carolina, 6:30 p.m. ESPN. Big East Tournament: TBA versus Providence, 9 a.m. FS1; Creighton versus Marquette, 11:30 a.m. FS1; TBA versus Villanova, 4 p.m. FS1; TBA versus Connecticut, 6:30 p.m. FS1. SEC Tournament: Florida versus Texas A&M, 9 a.m. SEC-TV; Mississippi State versus South Carolina, 3 p.m. SEC-TV. Atlantic 10 Tournament: George Mason versus Fordham, 9 a.m. USA; TBA versus St. Louis, 11:30 a.m. USA; Massachusetts versus George Washington, 3 p.m. USA; TBA versus Richmond, 5:30 p.m. USA. Big 12 Tournament: TCU versus Texas, 9:30 a.m. ESPN2; TBA versus Kansas, noon ESPN; Oklahoma versus Baylor, 4 p.m. ESPN. Pac-12 Tournament: TBA versus Arizona, noon PAC-12TV; TBA versus Colorado, 2:30 p.m. PAC-12TV; TBA versus UCLA, 6 p.m. PAC-12LA and PAC-12TV; Iowa State versus Texas Tech, 6:30 p.m. ESPN2; TBA versus USC, 8:30 p.m. FS1. Mountain West Tournament: TBA versus Boise State, noon CBSSN; UNLV versus Wyoming, 2:30 p.m. CBSSN; TBA versus Colorado State, 6 p.m. CBSSN; TBA versus San Diego State, 8:30 p.m. CBSSN
NBA Basketball The Brooklyn Nets visit the Philadelphia 76ers, 4:30 p.m. TNT; the Golden State Warriors visit the Denver Nuggets, 7 p.m. TNT
NHL Hockey The San Jose Sharks visit the Kings, 7:30 p.m. BSW
Winter Paralympics Para Alpine Skiing, 7 a.m. USA; Sled Hockey, first semifinal: TBA versus Canada, 8 p.m. USA; Para Biathlon, 10 p.m. USA; Para Biathlon, 11 p.m. USA; Para Alpine Skiing, 12 a.m. USA; Para Biathlon, 1:30 a.m. USA; Paralympic coverage, 3 a.m. USA; Sled Hockey, second semifinal: TBA versus U.S., 4:05 a.m. USA
TALK SHOWS
CBS Mornings Tom Selleck and Donnie Wahlberg (“Blue Bloods”). (N) 7 a.m. KCBS
Today Samuel L. Jackson; Jill Martin; Anthony Scotto. (N) 7 a.m. KNBC
KTLA Morning News (N) 7 a.m. KTLA
Good Morning America Sandra Oh; Tory Johnson. (N) 7 a.m. KABC
Good Day L.A. (N) 7 a.m. KTTV
Live With Kelly and Ryan Jeremy Sisto (“FBI”); Justin Bruening (“Sweet Magnolias”); guest co-host Shay Mitchell. (N) 9 a.m. KABC
The View Samuel L. Jackson. (N) 10 a.m. KABC
Rachael Ray Ryan Michelle Bathe (“The Endgame”). (N) 10 a.m. KTTV
The Wendy Williams Show Cedric the Entertainer. (N) 11 a.m. KTTV
The Talk Pamela Adlon. (N) 1 p.m. KCBS
Tamron Hall Jonathan Goldstein; Denzel Whitaker and André Holland. (N) 1 p.m. KABC
The Drew Barrymore Show Topher Grace (“Home Economics”); Mike Jackson and Egypt Sherrod. (N) 2 p.m. KCBS
Dr. Phil Homelessness. (N) 3 p.m. KCBS
The Ellen DeGeneres Show Oliver Hudson (“The Cleaning Lady”); Lana Condor (“Moonshot”); guest host Stephen tWitch Boss. (N) 3 p.m. KNBC
The Real Logan Edra. (N) 3 p.m. KCOP
Amanpour & Company (N) 11 p.m. KCET; 1 a.m. KLCS
The Daily Show With Trevor Noah Sandra Oh (“Turning Red”). (N) 11 p.m. Comedy Central
The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon Naomi Watts; Rosalía; Omar Apollo performs. (N) 11:34 p.m. KNBC
The Late Show With Stephen Colbert Daniel Craig; Marie Yovanovitch; Rex Orange County performs. (N) 11:35 p.m. KCBS
Jimmy Kimmel Live! Tyler Perry; Usher; Ari Lennox performs. 11:35 p.m. KABC
The Late Late Show With James Corden Adam Scott; Joachim Trier; Maria Bamford. (N) 12:37 a.m. KCBS
Late Night With Seth Meyers Taylor Schilling; Chris Redd; Todd Sucherman. (N) 12:37 a.m. KNBC
Nightline (N) 12:37 a.m. KABC
MOVIES
The Great Race (1965) 8 a.m. TCM
Foxcatcher (2014) 8:53 a.m. Starz
Gunfight at the O.K. Corral (1957) 9:10 a.m. Epix
Ghost Town (2008) 9:11 a.m. Cinemax
The Last Five Years (2014) 9:30 a.m. HBO
Glengarry Glen Ross (1992) 9:30 a.m. TMC
Grand Prix (1966) 11 a.m. TCM
Conan the Barbarian (1982) 11:13 a.m. and 10:34 p.m. Encore
Once Upon a Time in the West (1969) 11:15 a.m. Epix
American Made (2017) 11:30 a.m. FX
Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows: Part 1 (2010) 11:30 a.m. Syfy
The Reader (2008) 12:40 p.m. Cinemax
The Perks of Being a Wallflower (2012) 1 p.m. TMC
Baby Driver (2017) 2 p.m. FX
The Quiet Man (1952) 2:05 p.m. Epix
The Dirty Dozen (1967) 2:15 p.m. TCM
Blades of Glory (2007) 2:30 p.m. HBO
Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows: Part 2 (2011) 2:35 p.m. Syfy
Frailty (2002) 2:45 p.m. Cinemax
The Kid Detective (2020) 2:58 p.m. Encore
Scary Movie (2000) 3 p.m. VH1
Seabiscuit (2003) 4 p.m. Showtime
Speed (1994) 4:05 p.m. HBO
The Shootist (1976) 4:15 p.m. Epix
Ford v Ferrari (2019) 4:30 p.m. FX
Smoke Signals (1998) 4:30 p.m. TMC
The Abyss (1989) 4:41 p.m. Encore
Despicable Me 2 (2013) 5 p.m. Nickelodeon
The Longest Day (1962) 5 p.m. TCM
The Sons of Katie Elder (1965) 5:55 p.m. Epix
Gangs of New York (2002) 6:10 p.m. Starz
The Mustang (2019) 6:22 p.m. Cinemax
The Nutty Professor (1996) 6:30 p.m. BET
Good Will Hunting (1997) 6:30 p.m. Ovation
Ex Machina (2014) 6:30 p.m. Showtime
True Grit (1969) 8 p.m. Epix
Bohemian Rhapsody (2018) 8 and 11 p.m. FX
1917 (2019) 8 p.m. TMC
A Man for All Seasons (1966) 8:15 p.m. TCM
Hustle & Flow (2005) 9 p.m. BET
The French Dispatch (2021) 9:05 p.m. HBO
Cloverfield (2008) 9:20 p.m. Cinemax
Fast Times at Ridgemont High (1982) 10 p.m. AMC
El Dorado (1967) 10:10 p.m. Epix
First Blood (1982) 10:30 p.m. BBC America
Cleopatra (1963) 10:30 p.m. TCM
Sunshine Cleaning (2008) 11:07 p.m. Starz
