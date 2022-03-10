What’s on TV Thursday: Season finales of ‘Pivoting,’ ‘B Positive,’ ‘Joe Millionaire’

The prime-time TV grid is on hiatus in print. You can find more TV coverage at: latimes.com/whats-on-tv.

SERIES

Young Sheldon Meemaw (Annie Potts) is feeling generous when her gambling room becomes a big success. Sheldon (Iain Armitage) invests in the stock market and Missy (Raegan Revord) starts a business of her own. Zoe Perry, Lance Barber and Montana Jordan also star in this new episode of the comedy. 8 p.m. CBS

Law & Order Bernard and Cosgrove (Anthony Anderson, Jeffrey Donovan) investigate the disappearance of a social media star whose case goes viral on the internet. 8 p.m. NBC

Walker (N) 8 p.m. The CW

Station 19 (N) 8 p.m. ABC

Joe Millionaire: For Richer or Poorer It’s time to solve the mystery in the season finale of the unscripted relationship series as Steven McBee and Kurt Sowers make their final decisions and bid farewell to the other contenders. Then, they reveal which of them is wealthy and which isn’t. 8 p.m. Fox

BattleBots (N) 8 p.m. Discovery

Restaurant: Impossible A Mississippi restaurant owner’s unwillingness to change is destroying her father’s Lebanese eatery and her son’s chance of inheriting it in this new episode. 8 p.m. Food Network

United States of Al Art (Dean Norris) tries to hide his gout flare-up. The family is shocked to learn how long it’s been since he has seen a doctor and tries to persuade him to go. Adhir Kalyan, Parker Young, Elizabeth Alderfer, Farrah Mackenzie and Kelli Goss also star in this new episode of the comedy. 8:30 p.m. CBS

B Positive In the season finale Gina (Annaleigh Ashford) gets a generous offer to sell Valley Hills to a rival assisted-living facility as Drew (Thomas Middleditch) is preparing to leave on what he hopes will be an epic road trip to Alaska. Kether Donohue, Linda Lavin, Jane Seymour and Jim Beaver also star. 9 p.m. CBS

Law & Order: Special Victims Unit (N) 9 p.m. NBC

Legacies (N) 9 p.m. The CW

Grey’s Anatomy Meredith and Amelia (Ellen Pompeo, Caterina Scorsone) prepare for Hamilton’s (Peter Gallagher) groundbreaking surgery. Also, Bailey (Chandra Wilson) gets an unexpected offer in this new episode of the medical drama. 9 p.m. ABC

Call Me Kat Kat (Mayim Bialik) gets sick just days before a planned visit to the cafe by her favorite local TV news anchor (Jim Garrity). 9 p.m. Fox

Fix My Flip (premiere) (N) 9 p.m. HGTV

Pivoting This comedy about three friends (Eliza Coupe, Maggie Q, Ginnifer Goodwin) bonded by the death of a fourth ends its first season. Tommy Dewey and JT Neal also star. 9:30 p.m. Fox

Bull (N) 10 p.m. CBS

Law & Order: Organized Crime (N) 10 p.m. NBC

Big Sky (N) 10 p.m. ABC

Nightwatch (season premiere) (N) 10 p.m. A&E

Single Drunk Female After celebrating a milestone, Samantha (Sofia Black-D’Elia) decides it’s time to make amends with Carol (Ally Sheedy) in this new episode. 10:30 p.m. Freeform

SPECIALS

Inside the Issues: Decision 2022 Los Angeles Mayoral Candidate Forum The forum will include candidates Rep. Karen Bass (D-L.A.); L.A. City Council members Joe Buscaino and Kevin de León; L.A. City Attorney Mike Feuer. Moderated by Alex Cohen. 8 p.m. Spectrum News 1

SPORTS

College Basketball ACC Tournament: TBA versus Duke, 9 a.m. ESPN; TBA versus Miami, 11:30 a.m. ESPN2; TBA versus Notre Dame, 4 p.m. ESPN2; TBA versus North Carolina, 6:30 p.m. ESPN. Big East Tournament: TBA versus Providence, 9 a.m. FS1; Creighton versus Marquette, 11:30 a.m. FS1; TBA versus Villanova, 4 p.m. FS1; TBA versus Connecticut, 6:30 p.m. FS1. SEC Tournament: Florida versus Texas A&M, 9 a.m. SEC-TV; Mississippi State versus South Carolina, 3 p.m. SEC-TV. Atlantic 10 Tournament: George Mason versus Fordham, 9 a.m. USA; TBA versus St. Louis, 11:30 a.m. USA; Massachusetts versus George Washington, 3 p.m. USA; TBA versus Richmond, 5:30 p.m. USA. Big 12 Tournament: TCU versus Texas, 9:30 a.m. ESPN2; TBA versus Kansas, noon ESPN; Oklahoma versus Baylor, 4 p.m. ESPN. Pac-12 Tournament: TBA versus Arizona, noon PAC-12TV; TBA versus Colorado, 2:30 p.m. PAC-12TV; TBA versus UCLA, 6 p.m. PAC-12LA and PAC-12TV; Iowa State versus Texas Tech, 6:30 p.m. ESPN2; TBA versus USC, 8:30 p.m. FS1. Mountain West Tournament: TBA versus Boise State, noon CBSSN; UNLV versus Wyoming, 2:30 p.m. CBSSN; TBA versus Colorado State, 6 p.m. CBSSN; TBA versus San Diego State, 8:30 p.m. CBSSN

NBA Basketball The Brooklyn Nets visit the Philadelphia 76ers, 4:30 p.m. TNT; the Golden State Warriors visit the Denver Nuggets, 7 p.m. TNT

NHL Hockey The San Jose Sharks visit the Kings, 7:30 p.m. BSW

Winter Paralympics Para Alpine Skiing, 7 a.m. USA; Sled Hockey, first semifinal: TBA versus Canada, 8 p.m. USA; Para Biathlon, 10 p.m. USA; Para Biathlon, 11 p.m. USA; Para Alpine Skiing, 12 a.m. USA; Para Biathlon, 1:30 a.m. USA; Paralympic coverage, 3 a.m. USA; Sled Hockey, second semifinal: TBA versus U.S., 4:05 a.m. USA

TALK SHOWS

CBS Mornings Tom Selleck and Donnie Wahlberg (“Blue Bloods”). (N) 7 a.m. KCBS

Today Samuel L. Jackson; Jill Martin; Anthony Scotto. (N) 7 a.m. KNBC

KTLA Morning News (N) 7 a.m. KTLA

Good Morning America Sandra Oh; Tory Johnson. (N) 7 a.m. KABC

Good Day L.A. (N) 7 a.m. KTTV

Live With Kelly and Ryan Jeremy Sisto (“FBI”); Justin Bruening (“Sweet Magnolias”); guest co-host Shay Mitchell. (N) 9 a.m. KABC

The View Samuel L. Jackson. (N) 10 a.m. KABC

Rachael Ray Ryan Michelle Bathe (“The Endgame”). (N) 10 a.m. KTTV

The Wendy Williams Show Cedric the Entertainer. (N) 11 a.m. KTTV

The Talk Pamela Adlon. (N) 1 p.m. KCBS

Tamron Hall Jonathan Goldstein; Denzel Whitaker and André Holland. (N) 1 p.m. KABC

The Drew Barrymore Show Topher Grace (“Home Economics”); Mike Jackson and Egypt Sherrod. (N) 2 p.m. KCBS

Dr. Phil Homelessness. (N) 3 p.m. KCBS

The Ellen DeGeneres Show Oliver Hudson (“The Cleaning Lady”); Lana Condor (“Moonshot”); guest host Stephen tWitch Boss. (N) 3 p.m. KNBC

The Real Logan Edra. (N) 3 p.m. KCOP

Amanpour & Company (N) 11 p.m. KCET; 1 a.m. KLCS

The Daily Show With Trevor Noah Sandra Oh (“Turning Red”). (N) 11 p.m. Comedy Central

The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon Naomi Watts; Rosalía; Omar Apollo performs. (N) 11:34 p.m. KNBC

The Late Show With Stephen Colbert Daniel Craig; Marie Yovanovitch; Rex Orange County performs. (N) 11:35 p.m. KCBS

Jimmy Kimmel Live! Tyler Perry; Usher; Ari Lennox performs. 11:35 p.m. KABC

The Late Late Show With James Corden Adam Scott; Joachim Trier; Maria Bamford. (N) 12:37 a.m. KCBS

Late Night With Seth Meyers Taylor Schilling; Chris Redd; Todd Sucherman. (N) 12:37 a.m. KNBC

Nightline (N) 12:37 a.m. KABC

MOVIES

The Great Race (1965) 8 a.m. TCM

Foxcatcher (2014) 8:53 a.m. Starz

Gunfight at the O.K. Corral (1957) 9:10 a.m. Epix

Ghost Town (2008) 9:11 a.m. Cinemax

The Last Five Years (2014) 9:30 a.m. HBO

Glengarry Glen Ross (1992) 9:30 a.m. TMC

Grand Prix (1966) 11 a.m. TCM

Conan the Barbarian (1982) 11:13 a.m. and 10:34 p.m. Encore

Once Upon a Time in the West (1969) 11:15 a.m. Epix

American Made (2017) 11:30 a.m. FX

Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows: Part 1 (2010) 11:30 a.m. Syfy

The Reader (2008) 12:40 p.m. Cinemax

The Perks of Being a Wallflower (2012) 1 p.m. TMC

Baby Driver (2017) 2 p.m. FX

The Quiet Man (1952) 2:05 p.m. Epix

The Dirty Dozen (1967) 2:15 p.m. TCM

Blades of Glory (2007) 2:30 p.m. HBO

Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows: Part 2 (2011) 2:35 p.m. Syfy

Frailty (2002) 2:45 p.m. Cinemax

The Kid Detective (2020) 2:58 p.m. Encore

Scary Movie (2000) 3 p.m. VH1

Seabiscuit (2003) 4 p.m. Showtime

Speed (1994) 4:05 p.m. HBO

The Shootist (1976) 4:15 p.m. Epix

Ford v Ferrari (2019) 4:30 p.m. FX

Smoke Signals (1998) 4:30 p.m. TMC

The Abyss (1989) 4:41 p.m. Encore

Despicable Me 2 (2013) 5 p.m. Nickelodeon

The Longest Day (1962) 5 p.m. TCM

The Sons of Katie Elder (1965) 5:55 p.m. Epix

Gangs of New York (2002) 6:10 p.m. Starz

The Mustang (2019) 6:22 p.m. Cinemax

The Nutty Professor (1996) 6:30 p.m. BET

Good Will Hunting (1997) 6:30 p.m. Ovation

Ex Machina (2014) 6:30 p.m. Showtime

True Grit (1969) 8 p.m. Epix

Bohemian Rhapsody (2018) 8 and 11 p.m. FX

1917 (2019) 8 p.m. TMC

A Man for All Seasons (1966) 8:15 p.m. TCM

Hustle & Flow (2005) 9 p.m. BET

The French Dispatch (2021) 9:05 p.m. HBO

Cloverfield (2008) 9:20 p.m. Cinemax

Fast Times at Ridgemont High (1982) 10 p.m. AMC

El Dorado (1967) 10:10 p.m. Epix

First Blood (1982) 10:30 p.m. BBC America

Cleopatra (1963) 10:30 p.m. TCM

Sunshine Cleaning (2008) 11:07 p.m. Starz

